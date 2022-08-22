Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
wbrc.com
City of Alabaster buying property for new multi-use space
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Big plans in Alabaster for a new rec center. The development would be on 30 acres on the corner of Highway 119 and Thompson Road. The city plans to buy the property and build a new rec center, library and retail space. The city plans to...
cahabasun.com
The bigger picture: Trussville native aims to ‘build on what’s special’ about city
Matt Phillips is thinking back about growing up in Trussville, about the people and the places, and no memory from downtown Trussville stands out. Today, the 2006 Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate attends a concert or watches a game on the big screen at the Trussville Entertainment District, and he sees young people all around.
TCS BOE discusses new Trussville Springville bus route, new HTHS addition
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) discussed changes to the Trussville Springs neighborhood bus route and the new Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) addition. TCS Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill said to make the new bus route work, there needed to be some changes. The first change was […]
vestaviavoice.com
Metro Roundup: Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year
For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
Family sought for man found dead in vehicle in east Birmingham
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding family for a man who died in Jefferson County last week. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, was found unresponsive in a vehicle at 4:50 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 8400 block of Fifth Avenue South in East Lake. Birmingham police responded...
Bham Now
Carrigan’s Mountain Brook + 3 other businesses that have closed this month
While the restaurant industry in Birmingham evolves, more and more restaurants are finding themselves looking for another adventure or have no option but to close their doors. Here are four Birmingham businesses that have closed this month, including Carrigan’s Mountain Brook. 1. Golden Rule BBQ | Trussville. After the...
wvtm13.com
Woodlawn historic business district booming again with new stores
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Woodlawn is coming back to life as more businesses continue to set up shop in the area. Learn more in the video above to see which new businesses are bringing foot traffic to the area. Businesses looking to connect with property owners can contact REV Birmingham...
Birmingham Modernizing Garbage Pickup
Birmingham will spend just over $6.5 million to give each household in Birmingham a new, 96-gallon garbage receptacle that Mayor Randall Woodfin said will modernize the way the city picks up garbage. The 100,000 standardized containers will be manufactured by the North Carolina-based company Toter LLC and will include GPS...
vestaviavoice.com
The future of public transit in Vestavia Hills
While Vestavia Hills does not see much in the way of ridership on public buses offered through the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority, the transit authority’s new executive director has plans to increase the service’s effectiveness and hopefully offer more options for users. In 2021, the city of Vestavia...
trussvilletribune.com
Grandview Freestanding ER Department under construction in Trussville
TRUSSVILLE — The Grandview Freestanding Emergency Department (FSED) is coming to Trussville. The FSED is currently under construction and scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023. “We are excited to build our first Freestanding Emergency Department in the Trussville community,” Marketing Director for Grandview Medical Center, Leisha...
Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the family of deceased individual
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individual. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, of Birmingham, died on August 18, 2022, at 5:12 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) responded to the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South […]
Bham Now
Your guide to the ultimate Trussville City Fest experience, September 10
Get pumped, because Trussville City Fest is back, Saturday, September 10. Presented by Trussville Gas & Water, this year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever before with more food, music and city-filled fun. Follow our seven-stop guide for everything you need to see and do during this special event for the ultimate City Fest experience.
Latest updates on three Central Alabama elections
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in select Jefferson County City Council elections, including Mountain Brook, Bessemer and Gadsden. All times are local (CT). 9:50 p.m. Unofficial results from the city of Bessemer report that incumbent Kenneth “Ken” Gulley has won the race for mayor, winning 58% of the votes. 9:30 p.m. The city […]
wvtm13.com
Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
thebamabuzz.com
Turning an abandoned mine into new development in Walker County, thanks to coalition and $3M grant
Several state, business and local civic leaders broke ground today at Heritage Landing, a development park in Walker County. A state-of-the-art, 50-acre development site will be customized for retail, commercial and industrial tenants. The project was facilitated by the Drummond Company and supported by a $3 million federal grant administered by the Alabama Department of Labor.
Pedestrian fatally injured after being struck on Hwy 150
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A pedestrian was fatally injured after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 150 on Friday, August 26, at approximately 4:25 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a 38-year-old Birmingham man was a pedestrian walking in the middle of Highway 150 when struck by a […]
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
Hero Doughnuts now open in Trussville
Hero Doughnuts & Buns opened its Trussville location this week on Main Street, U.S. 11, next to the new Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, which opened earlier this month. Hero employees said Tuesday was the official opening day in Trussville, after a soft opening last week. Coffee, craft doughnuts, breakfast buns and burgers are on the menu.
ABC 33/40 News
School leaders talk plans to combat overcrowding in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Hundreds of apartment units are in the early planning stages to be built on Service Road just outside of the city of Clay, according to Clay City Manager Ronnie Dixon. Dixon said children living in the apartments would be zoned for Clay-Chalkville schools. He...
