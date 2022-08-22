ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

CBS 42

Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

City of Alabaster buying property for new multi-use space

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Big plans in Alabaster for a new rec center. The development would be on 30 acres on the corner of Highway 119 and Thompson Road. The city plans to buy the property and build a new rec center, library and retail space. The city plans to...
ALABASTER, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Metro Roundup: Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year

For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Woodlawn historic business district booming again with new stores

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Woodlawn is coming back to life as more businesses continue to set up shop in the area. Learn more in the video above to see which new businesses are bringing foot traffic to the area. Businesses looking to connect with property owners can contact REV Birmingham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Ronnie Dixon
vestaviavoice.com

The future of public transit in Vestavia Hills

While Vestavia Hills does not see much in the way of ridership on public buses offered through the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority, the transit authority’s new executive director has plans to increase the service’s effectiveness and hopefully offer more options for users. In 2021, the city of Vestavia...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
trussvilletribune.com

Grandview Freestanding ER Department under construction in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE — The Grandview Freestanding Emergency Department (FSED) is coming to Trussville. The FSED is currently under construction and scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023. “We are excited to build our first Freestanding Emergency Department in the Trussville community,” Marketing Director for Grandview Medical Center, Leisha...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Coroner seeks help in locating the family of deceased individual

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individual. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, of Birmingham, died on August 18, 2022, at 5:12 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) responded to the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

Your guide to the ultimate Trussville City Fest experience, September 10

Get pumped, because Trussville City Fest is back, Saturday, September 10. Presented by Trussville Gas & Water, this year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever before with more food, music and city-filled fun. Follow our seven-stop guide for everything you need to see and do during this special event for the ultimate City Fest experience.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Latest updates on three Central Alabama elections

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in select Jefferson County City Council elections, including Mountain Brook, Bessemer and Gadsden. All times are local (CT). 9:50 p.m. Unofficial results from the city of Bessemer report that incumbent Kenneth “Ken” Gulley has won the race for mayor, winning 58% of the votes. 9:30 p.m. The city […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Turning an abandoned mine into new development in Walker County, thanks to coalition and $3M grant

Several state, business and local civic leaders broke ground today at Heritage Landing, a development park in Walker County. A state-of-the-art, 50-acre development site will be customized for retail, commercial and industrial tenants. The project was facilitated by the Drummond Company and supported by a $3 million federal grant administered by the Alabama Department of Labor.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pedestrian fatally injured after being struck on Hwy 150

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A pedestrian was fatally injured after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 150 on Friday, August 26, at approximately 4:25 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a 38-year-old Birmingham man was a pedestrian walking in the middle of Highway 150 when struck by a […]
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Hero Doughnuts now open in Trussville

Hero Doughnuts & Buns opened its Trussville location this week on Main Street, U.S. 11, next to the new Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, which opened earlier this month. Hero employees said Tuesday was the official opening day in Trussville, after a soft opening last week. Coffee, craft doughnuts, breakfast buns and burgers are on the menu.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
