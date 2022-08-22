Read full article on original website
FIRE UPDATE: Surprise Weather Again Comes to Firefighters’ Aid; Community Meetings Scheduled in Burnt Ranch, Hoopa
From the command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,904 acres with 80% containment and 1,843 personnel assigned to the incident.
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 26 through Thursday, September 1
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County prepares for new gas-powered car ban
EUREKA, Calif. — California regulators voted today to put in place a plan that will ultimately ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035, and Humboldt County is already making plans to ensure residents are supported and prepared for life in a state with primarily electric vehicles.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Big Marine Layer Overhead Helps Keep Six Rivers Fires at Bay, With No Significant Growth Yesterday
Press release from the management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 27,635 acres with 80% containment and 1,493personnel assigned to the incident.
kymkemp.com
Convoy Headed Up Perry Meadow West of Redway
This morning, a convoy of government vehicles headed up Perry Meadow Road west of Redway. There are six vehicles. At this point, we have not confirmed if this is a permit inspection, (possibly by the Department of Cannabis Control–the DCC). What was seen: one white unmarked suburban, one white...
kymkemp.com
Some Evacuation Orders for the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Humboldt County Downgraded
Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 :. Due to continued positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Orders for zones HUM-E063-B, HUM-E063-A, HUM-E077-C, and HUM-E077-B have been downgraded to Evacuation Warnings. RE-POPULATION UPDATE: The EVACUATION ORDERS...
actionnewsnow.com
Northern California counties to receive drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Aug. 25
A couple of earthquakes shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.7-magnitude quake was recorded west to northwest of Ferndale, CA, and a 2.5-magnitude was located west of Petrolia, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Latest Humboldt County COVID Statistics Released by Public Health
Humboldt County Public Health reported today 128 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 181 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Tuesday, Aug. 23. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at...
kymkemp.com
Railroad Trestle and Brush Burning in Fortuna
A brush fire and a railroad trestle are burning between the town of Fortuna and Hwy 101 near the 12th Street exit in the Palco lot, according to reports over the scanner. Access to the fire is from the 1400 block of Newburg Road in Fortuna. The Incident Commander requested...
kymkemp.com
MET Is Serving Warrants in SoHum This Morning
Humboldt County’s Marijuana Enforcement Team is in Southern Humboldt county this morning serving search warrants, confirmed Samantha Karges spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department. According to one person who saw the convoy, there are six vehicles. Both the Sheriff’s Department and California Fish and Wildlife vehicles were involved. A...
lostcoastoutpost.com
LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE
Officer initiated activity at State Hwy 299/ESSEX Ln, Blue Lake. . Disposition: Warned. Occurred at United Indian Health Services Inc on Weeot Way. . VEH PARKED FOR THE LAST HR, NO ONE SEEN IN OR AROUND, RP STATES HE DID LOC A PURSE THAT APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN DUMPED OUT NEAR THE VEH VEH/TOYT PREVIA. . Disposition: CAD DOCUMENTATION ONLY.
Smoke from Six Rivers Complex Fire prompts air quality advisory Tuesday
HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.Air quality readings are available at https://baaqmd.gov/highs.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Heated Meeting Sparks Accusations of Dishonesty and Discrimination, Opening Rift Between Tribes and Humboldt County Planning Commission
Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio spent much of last week’s meeting expressing frustration and outrage. “It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” he said at one point about halfway through the three-hour meeting. “I mean, this is the craziest thing I’ve watched. I would say this is the most egregious thing that I have seen in 11 years on the planning commission … .”
kymkemp.com
Local Sportfishing Boat Rescues Man in Humboldt Bay
Yesterday morning, the crew of one of Humboldt Bay’s sportfishing boats, The Reel Steel, rescued a man from the cold, salty waters near Snyder Dock. According to Captain Tim Klassen, “We left the dock a little later than normal about 7:30. We were headed down the Bay.” The fog sat in thick that morning and blurred the contours of what they saw. So when they saw something bobbing in the water, Klassen told us, “We thought it was a seal…and, then we thought it might be a log.”
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Vehicle Collision With a Bicyclist on Hwy 101 Near the 299 Interchange
About 10:20 p.m., a vehicle and a bicycle were in a collision on Hwy 101 near the intersection with Hwy 299. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, one man has back injuries and is in the roadway. Caltrans QuickMap shows traffic slowing and backing up in both directions.
kymkemp.com
Eureka Resident Arrested with Fentanyl and Firearms
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Tuesday August 23rd, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant...
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE Humboldt-Del Norte warns of possible phone scams
EUREKA, Calif. — The CAL FIRE Humboldt-Del Norte Unit has received several reports of possible phone scammers asking for donations for firefighters. The agency said they do not solicit donations from the public and our asking residents to be on the lookout. They encourage anyone wishing to donate to organizations claiming to support the first responders to verify the legitimacy of the caller through other means.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Midtown Eureka Residence Allegedly Found to Harbor Fentanyl Sales and Illicit Weaponry, Drug Task Force Says
On Tuesday August 23rd, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant in the 2100 block of C St. in Eureka for suspected fentanyl sales. During the service of the search warrant agents detained the resident, William “Billy” Nickols (32 years old). Agents conducted...
