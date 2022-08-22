ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Surprise Weather Again Comes to Firefighters’ Aid; Community Meetings Scheduled in Burnt Ranch, Hoopa

From the command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,904 acres with 80% containment and 1,843 personnel assigned to the incident.
HOOPA, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 26 through Thursday, September 1

The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County prepares for new gas-powered car ban

EUREKA, Calif. — California regulators voted today to put in place a plan that will ultimately ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035, and Humboldt County is already making plans to ensure residents are supported and prepared for life in a state with primarily electric vehicles.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire

Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Big Marine Layer Overhead Helps Keep Six Rivers Fires at Bay, With No Significant Growth Yesterday

Press release from the management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 27,635 acres with 80% containment and 1,493personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Convoy Headed Up Perry Meadow West of Redway

This morning, a convoy of government vehicles headed up Perry Meadow Road west of Redway. There are six vehicles. At this point, we have not confirmed if this is a permit inspection, (possibly by the Department of Cannabis Control–the DCC). What was seen: one white unmarked suburban, one white...
REDWAY, CA
kymkemp.com

Some Evacuation Orders for the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Humboldt County Downgraded

Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 :. Due to continued positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Orders for zones HUM-E063-B, HUM-E063-A, HUM-E077-C, and HUM-E077-B have been downgraded to Evacuation Warnings. RE-POPULATION UPDATE: The EVACUATION ORDERS...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Northern California counties to receive drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Aug. 25

A couple of earthquakes shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.7-magnitude quake was recorded west to northwest of Ferndale, CA, and a 2.5-magnitude was located west of Petrolia, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
kymkemp.com

Latest Humboldt County COVID Statistics Released by Public Health

Humboldt County Public Health reported today 128 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 181 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Tuesday, Aug. 23. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Railroad Trestle and Brush Burning in Fortuna

A brush fire and a railroad trestle are burning between the town of Fortuna and Hwy 101 near the 12th Street exit in the Palco lot, according to reports over the scanner. Access to the fire is from the 1400 block of Newburg Road in Fortuna. The Incident Commander requested...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

MET Is Serving Warrants in SoHum This Morning

Humboldt County’s Marijuana Enforcement Team is in Southern Humboldt county this morning serving search warrants, confirmed Samantha Karges spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department. According to one person who saw the convoy, there are six vehicles. Both the Sheriff’s Department and California Fish and Wildlife vehicles were involved. A...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE

Officer initiated activity at State Hwy 299/ESSEX Ln, Blue Lake. . Disposition: Warned. Occurred at United Indian Health Services Inc on Weeot Way. . VEH PARKED FOR THE LAST HR, NO ONE SEEN IN OR AROUND, RP STATES HE DID LOC A PURSE THAT APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN DUMPED OUT NEAR THE VEH VEH/TOYT PREVIA. . Disposition: CAD DOCUMENTATION ONLY.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Smoke from Six Rivers Complex Fire prompts air quality advisory Tuesday

HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.Air quality readings are available at https://baaqmd.gov/highs.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Heated Meeting Sparks Accusations of Dishonesty and Discrimination, Opening Rift Between Tribes and Humboldt County Planning Commission

Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio spent much of last week’s meeting expressing frustration and outrage. “It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” he said at one point about halfway through the three-hour meeting. “I mean, this is the craziest thing I’ve watched. I would say this is the most egregious thing that I have seen in 11 years on the planning commission … .”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Local Sportfishing Boat Rescues Man in Humboldt Bay

Yesterday morning, the crew of one of Humboldt Bay’s sportfishing boats, The Reel Steel, rescued a man from the cold, salty waters near Snyder Dock. According to Captain Tim Klassen, “We left the dock a little later than normal about 7:30. We were headed down the Bay.” The fog sat in thick that morning and blurred the contours of what they saw. So when they saw something bobbing in the water, Klassen told us, “We thought it was a seal…and, then we thought it might be a log.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka Resident Arrested with Fentanyl and Firearms

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Tuesday August 23rd, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE Humboldt-Del Norte warns of possible phone scams

EUREKA, Calif. — The CAL FIRE Humboldt-Del Norte Unit has received several reports of possible phone scammers asking for donations for firefighters. The agency said they do not solicit donations from the public and our asking residents to be on the lookout. They encourage anyone wishing to donate to organizations claiming to support the first responders to verify the legitimacy of the caller through other means.

