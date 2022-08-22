State collection of household hazardous waste is on hold, for now

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Household Hazardous Waste collection events are being put on hold in Illinois, and it may take another three months for them to resume.

The Illinois EPA says the Ohio incinerator where it sends household hazardous waste had a fire last month. Before the incinerator can get back online, it needs specially-made parts from Germany, officials said.

That could take until November. Until then, the EPA said one-day events scheduled in Tinley Park and elsewhere are on hold. So are long-term hazardous waste disposals in Chicago, Naperville, Lake County, Rockford and Madison County.

The agency recommends keeping hazardous materials such as oil-based paints and herbicides in their original containers.

