WATCH: Interview with NY-23 candidate Nick Langworthy

By Cormac Clune, Rhea Jha
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ahead of the upcoming primary election for New York’s 23rd Congressional seat, 18 News invited the candidates for interviews so the Southern Tier community can learn more about their next congressman.

Republican candidate Nick Langworthy joined 18 News on August 22 to answer questions from our viewers. Langworthy is running in the NY-23 primary following the redrawing of the congressional district maps earlier this year.

Langworthy spoke on several topics, including access to healthcare in the rural Southern Tier, woman’s healthcare rights in N.Y., combatting gas prices and inflation, and what separates him from his competition.

Watch Langworthy’s full interview in the player above.

18 News also reached out to Republican candidate Carl Paladino for a live interview but could not schedule a time.

Nick Langworthy
