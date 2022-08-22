Read full article on original website
Trace’s Takes: There’s A “New” Fargo Mexican Restaurant…That Isn’t Really New
It’s always a great day when a fan favorite comes back. This re-opening is no exception. El Vaqueros Taqueria, in South Fargo is once again opening it’s doors after a 3 year hiatus. That sounds great on the surface but I’m sure you’re wondering if the food is the same? You’re in luck.
Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham
PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
Neighbors relieved after city steps in on run-down Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s some concern over a run-down home in the Valley. The property in question is a south Fargo home which, even with boarded up windows and warning signs all around it, looks a lot better since the city stepped in. “Someone could get...
NDSU President condemns racist, homophobic messages posted by North Dakota Young Republicans group
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University's new President is condemning racist and homophobic comments posted by members of North Dakota Young Republicans. Dr. David Cook sent a campus wide email Tuesday afternoon with a video saying the comments don't reflect NDSU's values. The messages were recently reported from a group chat among NDYR members.
Best Fargo Restaurants from a Foodie Mom
I am a food lover through and through. Trying new restaurants and flavors is something I share with my husband. Which, living in the Midwest, can be challenging. Then when you factor in kids with limited taste palates (read: meat and potato restaurants need only apply), you might find yourself in a bit of a pickle figuring out where to eat!
Five Below in Fargo to open September 2
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The newest store in Fargo, Five Below, is opening next week. The store will open on Friday, September 2nd at 1500 13th Ave E in the former Dress Barn location. The trendy discount store primarily offers items for $5 or less.
Racial attacks are unacceptable: Fargo Human Rights Commission condemns hate messages in wake of Pledge of Allegiance controversy
(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple Fargo representatives are going on the record and speaking out against the harshest criticisms levied towards city education officials following the nixing of the Pledge of Allegiance. Fargo Human Rights Commission Members Ahmed Shiil and Cody Severson joined WDAY Midday to speak on the recent hate...
Buddy Holly’s 1959 Winter Dance Party ‘Re-staging’ Coming To Fargo Theatre In February
Dancy Party Reunion: A Salute To Buddy Holly and Friends is scheduled to appear on the Fargo Theatre stage on Friday, February 3, 2022. Tickets went on sale on Friday, August 19th. Dance Party Reunion is a ‘re-staging’ of Buddy Holly’s 1959 Winter Dance Party, featuring music of Holly’s co-stars,...
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
"Back to school means increased business": Multiple establishments welcome incoming NDSU students
(Fargo, ND) -- Local businesses are happy to serve incoming NDSU students, following the start of the fall semester on Monday. Matt is a shift manager and bartender for Herd and Horns. He says the busiest time of year comes during Football season, especially following tailgating parties. Matt has worked with Herd and Horns for roughly three years, and during that time, he says back to school brings back most of their regular guests.
Essentia Health looking for volunteers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is looking for volunteers in a number of fields. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. They say to ensure the safety...
Tristan F. Bye – Fergus Falls, MN
Tristan F. Bye, 21, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Tristan Forrest Bye was born September 29, 2000 to Michael and Niamya (Braun) Bye at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. He attended school in Underwood and graduated from Underwood High School in 2019. He then went to Minnesota State Community and Technical College for Phlebotomy Technician. He was employed at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls since he was 16 years old. He started in Dietary then moved to Environmental Services and was most recently working in Supply Distribution. He also worked at the JC General Store in Dalton for the past three years. He was a member of Swan Lake Lutheran Church of rural Fergus Falls, where he was confirmed and helped with Vacation Bible School. Tristan loved spending time with his family, it was the most important thing to him. He loved watching movies, listening to music…on vinyl, golfing, hanging out with friends, and supporting his dad and the rest of the Dalton Fire Department. Most importantly he wanted to help everyone, whether it was babysitting, running errands for the fire department during functions, carrying groceries out to your car or delivering them to your home, or helping at church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at the lake. He donated blood every opportunity he could, was the first to give you a hug and had the BEST smile. Preceding him in death were his grandmother, Julie Bye; and great-grandparents, Norine Erway, Alfred and Vivian Bye, Elma Heinecke, Clayton Abbott, Dwight and Joyce Hanson. Tristan is survived by his parents, Michael and Niamya Bye; brothers, Hunter Bye and Leo Bye; grandparents, Forrest and Rachelle Hanson, Tom and Darcy Bye; great-grandfather, Leo (special friend, Marilyn Lundmark) Braun; aunt, Amy (Josh) Hanson, Tyler and Tyson; uncle, Justin (Maddy) Hanson, Eli and Avery; aunt, Carol (Steve) Harles; uncle, Matthew (Krysta) Bye, Owen and Daniel; numerous great-aunts and uncles, and cousins. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Swan Lake Lutheran Church of rural Fergus Falls with Reverends Eric Smith, Bruce Stumbo and Mark Johnson officiating. Interment at Swan Lake Lutheran Cemetery of rural Fergus Falls Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.ol sonfuneralhome.com.
Fargo parents speak loud on several issues at School Board meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- In their first regular meeting since nixing, and bringing back, the Pledge of Allegiance, the Fargo School Board took more fire from parents at their Tuesday night gathering. Many parents who spoke during the opening public comments still voiced concern with the direction of the district, even...
First day enrollment numbers out from Fargo Schools
(Fargo, ND) -- As the first day of the new school year comes to a close for Fargo schools, the district has released its latest enrollment report. Fargo schools say in all first-day enrollment sits at 11,437 students. This includes all students in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade. Davies High...
Bonanzaville's 64th annual Pioneer Days to kick off this weekend.
(Fargo, ND) -- An annual tradition is kicking off this weekend at Bonanzaville in Fargo. The annual "Pioneer Days" is starting on Aug 27 and goes through the 28th. Bonanzaville officials say it is a great way to experience local history, and also have a great time. "We have tons...
Fargo daycare provider seeking assistance following temporary closure
(Fargo, ND) -- A local daycare is seeking public assistance following a heater leak that caused damage and closed their facility. The Time 2 Play Discovery Center has temporarily closed their doors following a leak caused by an adjacent business, according to their GoFundMe page, which caused their center to be filled with more than 14 inches of water. The Discovery Center says they will remain closed for "an unknown period of time" while maintenance and repairs are being conducted within the facility.
Essentia Health seeking volunteers in local hospitals
(Fargo, ND) -- Essentia Health is seeking volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. “At Essentia Health, volunteers are instrumental in our mission...
West Fargo schools see bump in first day enrollment over last year
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo schools continue to grow, as proven by their opening day enrollment numbers. The District tells WDAY Radio that they welcomed 11,504 learners in grades 1-12 Thursday across 21 schools. The first day of kindergarten is August 30th, and while school officials say the number...
West Fargo Schools see growth at beginning of semester
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo school district is continuing to grow. The District tells WDAY Radio that they welcomed 11,504 day-one students in grades 1-12 Thursday across 21 schools. The first day of kindergarten in the district is August 30th, when another 1,098 learners will head back. The district is also projecting 149 learners to start at their early childhood special education preschool.
New Grand Forks complex aims to give kids, families more to do
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s new and it’s one of a kind for the Northern Valley— A practice spot for aspiring athletes, a hang out for kids and teens and an an indoor playground for adults needing to blow off some steam. “We have basketball,...
