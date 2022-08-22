In 2016, two consumers filed suit against Apple after the company replaced their damaged iPhones with refurbished models under the AppleCare program. Six years later, that lawsuit is finally wrapping up. As 9to5Mac reports, the $95 million settlement was approved in April, and payments are now going out to eligible Apple customers. If you received a refurbished device from Apple through AppleCare, the company might owe you money.

BUSINESS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO