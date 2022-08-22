ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLNS

Whitmer, officials react to guilty verdict in kidnapping trial

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A jury convicted two men on Tuesday of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. The verdict came down quickly, as Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of two counts of conspiracy related to the kidnapping scheme. Croft was also convicted of another explosive charge. This is […]
WLNS

No-fault auto protestors gather in Howell

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Still fighting for no-fault reform, a local group held another protest on Tuesday.They’re upset because they still haven’t seen any changes when it comes to a law that once funded the care for disabled victims injured in auto crashes. The group We Can’t Wait has been fighting this fight for months […]
WLNS

Fall back into good eating habits as your kids return to school

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is once again trying to provide healthy food options for Michiganders — and on this Healthy Habits segment, we learn how to “Fall Back Into Good Eating Habits” geared for back to school. Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups:. Ingredients:...
