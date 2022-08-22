Read full article on original website
Whitmer, officials react to guilty verdict in kidnapping trial
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A jury convicted two men on Tuesday of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. The verdict came down quickly, as Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of two counts of conspiracy related to the kidnapping scheme. Croft was also convicted of another explosive charge. This is […]
Poll: Whitmer leads early in gubernatorial race
Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a strong lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the race for Michigan governor, a new poll shows. (Aug. 26, 2022)
MI Democrats officially nominate incumbents at convention
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her running mate Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will top the ticket.
Long-term victims of car crashes win key insurance decision
Major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were catastrophically injured before the summer of 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers.
POLL: Michigan Democrats hold leads in key races
Now that the November matchups are officially set, we have our first snapshot of how the statewide races are looking with less than a month before voting starts, and just over two months before election day.
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
It's a common illness, but affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against it.
Snapchat search warrant leads to prison time for MI man
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a man was sentenced in court Friday for criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree and for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
LGBT migrants receiving ‘humanitarian parole’ at California port of entry
About 120 asylum seekers who are members of the LGBT community are being allowed into the U.S. on a daily basis according to Enrique Lucero.
Majority of Michiganders support abortion rights, new poll says
Almost one in five people said their number one concern was 'addressing abortion laws.'
No-fault auto protestors gather in Howell
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Still fighting for no-fault reform, a local group held another protest on Tuesday.They’re upset because they still haven’t seen any changes when it comes to a law that once funded the care for disabled victims injured in auto crashes. The group We Can’t Wait has been fighting this fight for months […]
Michigan dog illness reaches death toll of 60
The number of dogs suspected of dying from a new parvo-like illness has now doubled in Northern Michigan, going from 30 to 60 in just days.
Florida postal worker dies after being mauled by 5 dogs
Pamela Jane Rock, an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, was working in the rural town of Interlachen on Sunday afternoon when the attack occurred.
Fall back into good eating habits as your kids return to school
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is once again trying to provide healthy food options for Michiganders — and on this Healthy Habits segment, we learn how to “Fall Back Into Good Eating Habits” geared for back to school. Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups:. Ingredients:...
