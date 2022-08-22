Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
Related
my40.tv
Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
3 facing charges in west Asheville break-ins
Police said three people have been arrested in connection with break-ins at businesses in west Asheville over the past two days.
Man accused of burning front door of Asheville church
Police arrested a man they say set fire to the front door of an Asheville church.
1 hurt in Greenville Co. shooting, suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a shooting sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnctimes.com
Asheville Police Investigation Leads to Arrests in Break-ins
Asheville -- August 25, 2022: Three individuals were detained for breaking into three businesses in West Asheville on Tuesday and Wednesday,. according to an investigation by Patrol Officers with the Asheville Police Department. In the first instance, at roughly two in the morning on August 23, officers detained a man...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville authorities say armed robberies are up by 33% so far this year. The Asheville Police Department says there have been 55 armed robberies reported in 2022, that’s compared to 39 this time last year. Currently, the department is working to identify suspects in three armed robberies that happened last week.
2 attacked, robbed in downtown Asheville
Police said two separate men were attacked with baseball bats and metal rods and robbed early Monday morning in Asheville.
FOX Carolina
Asheville officers investigating after two men attacked and robbed overnight
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after two men were reportedly attacked and robbed downtown early on Tuesday morning. Officers said they first responded to an area near College Street and Valley Street just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 injured following shooting at North Carolina nightclub
Four people were injured following a shooting early Saturday morning outside of a nightclub in Asheville.
2 face charges after 5 overdose in Rutherford Co. Detention Center
Two people are accused of smuggling in and trading drugs which led to five overdoses at the Rutherford County Detention Center.
my40.tv
Two men report being assaulted with baseball bats, metal rods in separate incidents
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are investigating reports of two separate armed robberies in downtown Asheville in which two victims were assaulted with baseball bats and metal rods on the same night. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers were dispatched to an area near College Street and Valley...
wnctimes.com
Asheville Police Investigating Saturday Night Gunshots
Asheville -- August 22, 2022: The Asheville Police Department is looking into several gunshots that happened late on Saturday night close to the 550 block of College Street. There were no reported injuries or property damage as a result of the incident. Several shots were heard being fired soon before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
Woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help finding the man who robbed a woman at knifepoint Saturday morning. Authorities said the woman was walking in the area of Ralph Street and French Broad Avenue about 1:04 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, when she was approached by a man who pulled a knife and held it to her throat while demanding money. After taking the woman's cash, the robber got into a truck and took off.
Reward money revoked in unsolved Spartanburg Co. homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a $25,000 reward for information on an unsolved homicide has been revoked. We previously reported that the agency announced the reward in reference to the homicide of Martijn Stuurman after he was found dead in his Chesnee home on June 2021. Deputies said the […]
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Suspect breaks into Haywood County convivence store
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working to identify a suspect who recently broke into a convenience store in Bethel. Deputies said this surveillance footage from August 16 shows the suspect breaking into the Quick Pantry. Anyone with information about the...
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Video shows intruder suspect running into Greenville school
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New surveillance video released by the city of Greenville on Wednesday shows the moments a man entered a charter school, claiming he was running from gunfire. Robert Washington was arrested on July 11 after police say he told students and faculty outside Legacy Early College...
WYFF4.com
4 people injured, 1 critically, during shooting outside Asheville business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Four people were injured Saturday in a shooting outside a downtown Asheville business. Asheville police said officers were already in the downtown area about 2 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. They said the shots were fired outside a nightclub on Grove Street. When officers arrived,...
my40.tv
Asheville firefighters get 'real environment' training during controlled live burn
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Fire Department conducted a controlled live burn on Thursday, Aug. 25. It was a unique experience for the firefighters because they don't often get to use outdoor structures. Their training is usually facility-based, which means a structure is set up inside a building. They...
iheart.com
Two Busted with Drugs In Jail, Parking Meters to HVL, Burnout hits NC
Two Suspects Arrested For Bringing Drug To Rutherford Jail. (Rutherford County, NC) -- Two suspects are facing charges for giving drugs to Rutherford County inmates. Investigators say they snuck fentanyl pills into the detention center, which may have led to some overdoses. WLOS-TV reports there were five overdoses at the jail in just the first two-days of the week. The drugs were allegedly traded for commissary items.
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday morning in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:53 a.m. at the intersection between Bible Church Road and Highway 9. Troopers said the motorcyclist ejected from the vehicle when it hit a Ford F150 attempting to make […]
Comments / 1