Despite promise of flood solution 80 years ago, Mississippi Delta residents still pleading for help. Sen. Wicker, Rep. Thompson host community meeting to shed light on plight.
A flyer that circulated online and in Vicksburg Facebook groups over the weekend advertised a community meeting for residents impacted by the Yazoo Backwater Floods. The meeting will take place on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Rolling Fork at the South Delta High School Auditorium, 303 Parkway Ave., with state legislators expected to attend.
A Dream Continued in the Mississippi Delta
JACKSON — Dr. William Laurence Lackey III stood in the center aisle of a bus chartered by the Poor People's Campaign just outside of Tchula, Miss., on March 23, 2019. At 6-feet-4-inches tall, he towered over the passengers, singing blues tunes, sharing anecdotes and pointing out relevant historical markers as they appeared along dusty Mississippi Delta roads. Next to the road, brown drainage water kissed the bottom of some mobile homes and completely swallowed those closer to the Mississippi River basin. There are no signs of residents.
Fraud uncovered in recently-ended RAMP program
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A lawyer for the United States Northern District of Mississippi said Thursday that a recently-discovered racket in Clarksdale had exploited a COVID-born relief program for $81,505. The discovery dovetailed with Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ Aug. 3 announcement that the state would not take any more applications...
Fired Lexington police chief exposed in racist recording had a checkered past in law enforcement
Throughout his career in law enforcement, Sam Dobbins patrolled the streets of Mississippi with impunity, despite a history of racist remarks and policing, a reputation for violence and allegations he nearly beat a man to death. On July 20, the Lexington Board of Alderman voted Sam Dobbins out as Lexington...
Unsolved murders in The Delta
BOLIVAR COUNTY - Several families reached out to Delta News about unsolved murders. Some worried that local authorities weren’t doing enough to get justice for their loved ones. Mother Vickie Williams was amongst them. Ms. Williams recalls, "I saw the coroner out there. I went out there and asked...
