Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle invited Russellville Mayor David Grissom to join a new council of regional leaders called the North Alabama 40. The goal, Grissom explained, is to foster greater regional cooperation by putting on biannual meetings that bring together 40 or so leaders from across the valley. Each gathering will be held in the evening and consist of conversation over dinner followed by an address from a prominent speaker.

RUSSELLVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO