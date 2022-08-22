ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bay, AL

Franklin County Times

VOLLEYBALL SPOTLIGHT: RED BAY TIGERS

In the second year of their program this past year, the Red Bay Tigers finished with a winning record, 17-14; won the Franklin County Tournament; and finished runner–up in their area, allowing them to advance to regionals in Huntsville. Although the Tiger girls are still young and inexperienced, Red...
RED BAY, AL
Franklin County Times

VOLLEYBALL SPOTLIGHT: THARPTOWN WILDCATS

Tharptown volleyball is coming off one the school’s best seasons in recent memory. This past year the Wildcats won 14 games and went undefeated on their home court until the last game of the season, and the program had its first college signee. All that success is typically the...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Russellville-Deshler game highlights week ahead

The oldest football rivalry in the area headlines this week’s football schedule: Russellville versus Deshler. This is one of the most storied rivalries in the state – not just in northwest Alabama. Russellville will be on the road again this week, as will all the county schools. Phil...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

VOLLEYBALL SPOTLIGHT: BELGREEN BULLDOGS

One thing Belgreen’s Susie Tverberg knows about her teams is they are always different – and sometimes that requires flexibility on her part and her players’ part. That will be the Bulldogs’ focus as thy head into the 2022 season. “They have really impressed me this...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

VOLLEYBALL SPOTLIGHT: PHIL CAMPBELL BOBCATS

The Phil Campbell Bobcats are entering the second year of their volleyball program. Learning a new sport is not easy. Coach Amy Moss, who started the program from scratch this past year, can attest to that – and so can her players. “Even with volleyball coaching experience, starting a...
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
WAAY-TV

Shadow of a Shoals storm fills North Alabama skies

The shadow of a storm...quite literally. Last night in Killen, an isolated thunderstorm remained overhead at sunset, despite much of the rest of the state being mostly dry at that point. Due to atmospheric instability, the vertical axis of the cloud extended high in the sky and continued to grow....
KILLEN, AL
Franklin County Times

RHS gets new principal

Effective Sept. 1, Russellville High School will have a new principal: Dr. Jeremy Madden, a Russellville native and 1993 RHS graduate. “I’m excited about having Dr. Madden serve in the capacity as RHS principal for our team,” said RCS Superintendent Dr. Heath Grimes. “The success he has had at Fayette County High School is impressive. They have been able to post some strong academic results there.”
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
wtva.com

Corinth primary runoff election results

CORINTH, Miss (WTVA) -- Here are the unofficial results of Tuesday's primary runoff elections in Corinth. The Alderman at Large race was a "do over" from three weeks ago when Hopkins and Curry tied. Alderman Ward 5 (R) Joshua Bryant 182 61%. David Roberts 116 39%
CORINTH, MS
Franklin County Times

Watermelon Festival announces contest winners

After a full weekend of festivities, another Franklin County Watermelon Festival is in the books. From vendors and craftsman, to the car show and contests, to live music and more, the festival boasted something for everyone. The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and Franklin County Extension have announced the winners...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
theflorala.com

New dining options open in the Shoals

The Pour House at Coldwater opened in downtown Tuscumbia, Ala., on June 4. Their owners, Skip Nichols, Ashley Morrow and Josh Kelley, opened the restaurant after wanting more dining options to choose from on their lunch breaks. They wanted to create a community center point for everyone to enjoy. “[The...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
wtva.com

Man killed in wreck near Jasper

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Tuesday afternoon killed an elderly man from Fultondale. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 3:10 on Interstate 22 about one mile south of Jasper. An SUV and a tractor trailer collided. The driver of the SUV, 76-year-old...
JASPER, AL
Franklin County Times

Elementary students at RCS enjoy Super Citizen program

This past Friday, second-graders at West Elementary and third-graders at Russellville Elementary attended the kick-off of the Super Citizen Program put on by the Liberty Learning Foundation. This program teaches students about the importance of being good citizens and how they can all make a difference in their community. The...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Franklin County Times

Russellville mayor joins regional leadership council

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle invited Russellville Mayor David Grissom to join a new council of regional leaders called the North Alabama 40. The goal, Grissom explained, is to foster greater regional cooperation by putting on biannual meetings that bring together 40 or so leaders from across the valley. Each gathering will be held in the evening and consist of conversation over dinner followed by an address from a prominent speaker.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
courierjournal.net

Overpass is Old, Recycled News

Last week’s announcement about the funding for a railroad overpass in Sheffield is difficult to get excited about. It’s a mixture of, “It’s about time,” and “We’ll believe it when we drive over it.”. It a great start, but that’s exactly what it...
SHEFFIELD, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — This ribeye is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

An experienced chef, a well-seasoned pit and hand-cut steaks come together in the Shoals area of Alabama to create a delicious combination. George’s Steak Pit in Sheffield is a white-tablecloth restaurant with a standout menu. But the name of the restaurant makes it clear what the highlight is. Chef...
SHEFFIELD, AL
myjrpaper.com

Hamilton decides on no light trial run

HAMILTON — For 90 days, Hamilton will not be using the traffic light located at First Avenue and Military Street South. On Monday, Aug. 15, the Hamilton City Council made the decision to cover the lights and make First Avenue Southeast a one way road.
HAMILTON, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS

