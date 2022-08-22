ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car. It happened at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Mason Street. Police closed 33rd from Skidmore to Shaver for an investigation. The driver stayed at the scene. No word on the condition of...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Body located at the bottom of a cliff near the Angel's Rest Trail

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said a body has been located at the bottom of a cliff just off the Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge. Multnomah County Search and Rescue worked Wednesday afternoon and evening to recover the body. The sheriff's office said it won't have an update on the recovery until Thursday morning.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Driver dies in head-on crash outside Cornelius, deputies say

CORNELIUS, Ore. — A man died Thursday night in a head-on crash north of Cornelius, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash was reported at about 6:45 p.m. along Northwest Zion Church Road between Milne and Gordon roads. Initial reports state that the driver of a Chevrolet...
CORNELIUS, OR
KATU.com

Tiktok trend causes Kia and Hyundai car theft spike in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a Tiktok trend that shows stealing a Kia or a Hyundai can be as easy as hotwiring the car with an iPhone charger has thefts of those vehicles skyrocketing in Portland. Portland Police said that while vehicle thefts have decreased overall by five percent...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon DHS asks public for helping in finding missing foster child

PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: A 13-year-old girl has been found after she was reported as missing, the Oregon Department of Human Services said. The girl was last seen in Portland on Tuesday, but officials say she was found on Thursday. Officials said they would like to thank the public...
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
KATU.com

Hiker's body recovered from Angel's Rest Trail

PORTLAND, Ore. — A search and rescue crew Thursday afternoon recovered the body of a hiker found off the Angel's Rest Trial at the bottom of a cliff. Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, a hiker alerted authorities about the body. Crews weren't able to recover the body Wednesday, and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man drowns in Toutle River after diving from cliff

NEAR CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — Divers located and recovered a body from the Toutle River on Thursday, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders were called the day before at 3:50 p.m. on a report that a man had jumped into the river and had not resurfaced.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

City of Portland authorizes $3.7 million to buy 'badly needed' new police vehicles

PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland approved almost $3.7 million to buy new police cars. It was an emergency ordinance added to the City Council's calendar. The city's fleet supervisor says the police bureau has deferred new vehicle purchases for two years because prices are high, just like they are for anyone buying a new car. Wait times are long too.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Wait times for callers into Portland's 911 grows longer

PORTLAND, Ore. — A documented problem in Portland continues to get worse, as average wait times for 911 callers continue to get longer despite commitments to improvements, investments, and increased hiring efforts. The latest report from Bureau of Emergency Communications director Bob Cozzie showed an average wait time of...
PORTLAND, OR

