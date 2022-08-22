Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Pedestrian, a Portland man, killed in crash on Highway 99E near Canby
CANBY, Ore. — A pedestrian died in the hospital after he was struck by a driver on Highway 99E early Thursday morning, Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday along the highway near milepost 22, which s at the Molalla River. Crash investigators...
KATU.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car. It happened at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Mason Street. Police closed 33rd from Skidmore to Shaver for an investigation. The driver stayed at the scene. No word on the condition of...
KATU.com
Body located at the bottom of a cliff near the Angel's Rest Trail
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said a body has been located at the bottom of a cliff just off the Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge. Multnomah County Search and Rescue worked Wednesday afternoon and evening to recover the body. The sheriff's office said it won't have an update on the recovery until Thursday morning.
KATU.com
Driver dies in head-on crash outside Cornelius, deputies say
CORNELIUS, Ore. — A man died Thursday night in a head-on crash north of Cornelius, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash was reported at about 6:45 p.m. along Northwest Zion Church Road between Milne and Gordon roads. Initial reports state that the driver of a Chevrolet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Arrest made in Vancouver hit-and-run that left victim critically injured
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The suspect accused of running over a man, critically injuring him last week, made his first appearance in court Tuesday. Ttong John was arrested south of Seattle on Friday, Aug. 19. Police said he fled there after stealing a car and then hitting the owner with it Tuesday, Aug. 16.
KATU.com
Man spits on, pepper sprays Red Robin employee during scam attempt, Tigard Police say
Tualatin Police are looking for a man who spit at a Red Robin employee on Wednesday before pepper spraying her in the face. The incident was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Red Robin on Southwest Nyberg Street in Tualatin. Arriving officers say they learned that the suspect...
KATU.com
Wanted man who shot at police and took a person hostage, charged with over 20 crimes
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office has charged Robert J. Connelly, 49, with 20 charges stemming from an incident earlier this month. PAST COVERAGE | Wanted man arrested after officers shoot at him, standoff in SE Portland. On August 16, police located Connelly as he...
KATU.com
Thousands compete in Hood to Coast, celebrating 40 years of the 'Mother of All Relays'
GOVT. CAMP, Ore. — It’s a major milestone for the “Mother of all Relays” as thousands of runners take on the Hood to Coast Relay for its 40th anniversary. The relay has about 19,000 participants from all 50 states and dozens of different countries, and it is the largest running and walking relay race in the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
Tiktok trend causes Kia and Hyundai car theft spike in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a Tiktok trend that shows stealing a Kia or a Hyundai can be as easy as hotwiring the car with an iPhone charger has thefts of those vehicles skyrocketing in Portland. Portland Police said that while vehicle thefts have decreased overall by five percent...
KATU.com
Washington County murder suspect Fabian Hernandez takes own life, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — On August 17, 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez made an apparent attempt on his life, officials say. At 10:30 a.m., a deputy from the Washington County Sheriff's Office was performing a routine round in the jail when they noticed an adult in custody, Hernandez, had made an attempt on his life.
KATU.com
Oregon DHS asks public for helping in finding missing foster child
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: A 13-year-old girl has been found after she was reported as missing, the Oregon Department of Human Services said. The girl was last seen in Portland on Tuesday, but officials say she was found on Thursday. Officials said they would like to thank the public...
KATU.com
City of Portland makes progress clearing homeless camps near schools, still many to go
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland’s plan to clear homeless camps near schools is ongoing, but there are many camps near schools still intact. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency declaration last week banning campers on high-crash corridors and walking routes to grade schools in the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Portland area, prompting federal authorities to issue warning
After finding ‘rainbow fentanyl’ during two recent busts in the Portland area, federal authorities are warning Oregonians to keep an eye out for the brightly-colored and highly-toxic synthetic opioid that resembles sidewalk chalk. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon joined the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)...
KATU.com
Hiker's body recovered from Angel's Rest Trail
PORTLAND, Ore. — A search and rescue crew Thursday afternoon recovered the body of a hiker found off the Angel's Rest Trial at the bottom of a cliff. Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, a hiker alerted authorities about the body. Crews weren't able to recover the body Wednesday, and...
KATU.com
Man drowns in Toutle River after diving from cliff
NEAR CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — Divers located and recovered a body from the Toutle River on Thursday, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders were called the day before at 3:50 p.m. on a report that a man had jumped into the river and had not resurfaced.
KATU.com
City of Portland authorizes $3.7 million to buy 'badly needed' new police vehicles
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland approved almost $3.7 million to buy new police cars. It was an emergency ordinance added to the City Council's calendar. The city's fleet supervisor says the police bureau has deferred new vehicle purchases for two years because prices are high, just like they are for anyone buying a new car. Wait times are long too.
KATU.com
Family narrowly escapes house fire in Clark County, firefighters say
A family of five was unhurt after escaping a house fire in Clark County early Friday morning. Clark-Cowlitz Fire responded to the home on Northwest Hayes Road just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. Officials say there was a power outage, because of an earlier crash in the area and the family...
KATU.com
Tigard Police bust felon with gun and drugs, arrest another on outstanding warrant
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police arrested two people early Tuesday morning on gun and drug charges, and outstanding warrants. Just about 1:00 a.m., Tigard Police conducted a traffic stop and officers say they recovered a loaded gun with no serial number and an extended magazine. Police say the man...
KATU.com
Firefighters rescue hiker with leg injury along Wahkeena Falls Trail in Columbia Gorge
CORBETT, Ore. — Firefighters helped rescue a hiker who suffered a leg injury Wednesday along the Wahkeena Falls Trail in the Columbia River Gorge, Corbett Fire said. Corbett Fire crews said the hiker was about a mile up the trail. The person was taken to a waiting ambulance, and is expected to recover.
KATU.com
Wait times for callers into Portland's 911 grows longer
PORTLAND, Ore. — A documented problem in Portland continues to get worse, as average wait times for 911 callers continue to get longer despite commitments to improvements, investments, and increased hiring efforts. The latest report from Bureau of Emergency Communications director Bob Cozzie showed an average wait time of...
Comments / 0