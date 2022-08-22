ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Digital Marketplaces Tackle 3,000 Years of Agribusiness Inertia

For more than 3,000 years, the agriculture industry has been doing business manually. It started with stone tablets and still clings to last millennium’s paper documentation. That ancient legacy makes it one of the toughest to digitize. “It’s the world where IBM has a real different meaning — it...
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

LianLian Global Partners With Uncapped on eCommerce Financing

LianLian Global and London-based FinTech Uncapped have announced a strategic partnership to provide online merchants in the U.S. and U.K. with access to financing to grow their business through the LianLian Global platform. The partnership will enable eCommerce companies to secure loans $100,000 to $10 million in under 48-hours, LianLian...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#International Shipping#Linus Business#Tangier Med#North African#European
pymnts

Lost Art of Forecasting Comes Back to the Fore

In turbulent times, forecasting is more important than ever before. So is a Plan B in case of supply chain disruption. That’s according to David Emerson, senior vice president of Seko Logistics. Emerson has more than 30 years in the logistics industry. He is responsible for expanding Seko’s global...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Visa, Mastercard Blame Fraud for Increased Cross-Border Fees; LianLian Global Partners With Uncapped on eCommerce Financing

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the U.K. Parliament’s Treasury Committee has published the responses of Visa and Mastercard after it questioned their decision to raise cross-border interchange fees. Meanwhile, LianLian Global has strengthened its offering in the U.K. thanks to a partnership with Uncapped that will allow the platform to offer financing to eCommerce businesses.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Beepo App Enables Secure, Decentralized B2B Payments, Messaging

Decentralized messaging app Beepo, which is currently in beta testing, has added a new feature that it said secures all chats with blockchain encryption. With this feature, users can make B2B transactions, as well as B2C, with no third-party involvement, safely share funds with family members and clientele, access decentralized blockchain applications and browse online catalogs, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) press release.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Can Cards Retain Dominance in the UK Payment Landscape?

Earlier this week, PYMNTS ran the headline that card is king in the landscape of U.K. payments, using data from a recent report by trade group UK Finance. The report showed that debit and credit card transactions made up 57% of all transactions in the country last year, making cards the U.K.’s most popular method of payment. But do the headline numbers tell the whole story?
NFL
pymnts

FIS Intros Infrastructure Solution for Global Real-Time Payments, CBDCs

Financial services technology provider FIS is introducing a solution to enable central banks in more countries to update and innovate their existing real-time payments network or develop one from the ground up. FIS is also launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC) Virtual Lab, which will give central banks, commercial...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

ESG Regulation at the Heart of EU Investment Landscape

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues are increasingly central to fund managers’ investment strategies, and ESG investment has been on the rise for several years. Deloitte predicts that at their current growth rate, ESG-mandated assets are on track to represent half of all professionally managed assets globally by 2024.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Ahead of MiCA, Cyprus Emerging as Preferred EU Crypto License Base

Earlier this month, U.K.-based digital bank Revolut was granted authorization by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA) which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. The U.K. FinTech unicorn, which first started facilitating cryptocurrency trades for its customers in 2017, this...
MARKETS
pymnts

Amazon, Flipkart Lobby Against India’s Digital Lending Rules

Companies have begun to lobby against India’s new digital lending rules after the regulations interrupted card services and put Amazon loan offerings in peril. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a rule that said borrowers must deal directly with banks, bad news for prepaid card loan providers, and other services that serve as loan intermediaries, Reuters reported Friday (Aug. 26).
BUSINESS
pymnts

Klarna, Block, Sezzle Results: Merchants, Consumers Flocking to Short-Term Financing

At this writing, shares of Affirm are down about 15%. In part that’s due to guidance that gross merchandise volumes will slow and that the macro environment is uncertain. The consumer, of course, is the glue that ties it all together. And Friday morning, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that interest rates would continue to rise to combat inflation. How that impacts consumer spending remains to be seen, but it may be the reason that buy now, pay later (BNPL) remains a key lure for individuals and families to buy what they need, with relatively low (or no) fees that are seen with more traditional credit products.
MARKETS
pymnts

EU, MENA FIs Embrace, Bank on the Metaverse

In the space of two years, the metaverse went from a tech industry buzzword to a widely discussed emerging reality. At the core of the concept is the idea that the digital experience can and will be far more immersive and integrated, with profound consequences for how the world communicates.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Australia’s Afterpay, Westpac End 2-Year Partnership

Australian payments company Afterpay has ended its partnership with Westpac Banking after Afterpay canceled a smartphone app it was running with the bank. Afterpay will instead focus on integrating its products with those of new owner Block — formerly Square — meaning it will close “Money,” the personal finance app it began running with Westpac last year, Reuters reported Friday (Aug. 26).
ECONOMY
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy