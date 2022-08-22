Read full article on original website
Related
EMEA Daily: FTFT UK Develops eWallet for Students Studying Abroad in Britain
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, FTFT launched the Orbit eWallet for Chinese students studying in the U.K., and Nationwide Building Society announced that it has recruited Moneyhub to help facilitate open banking payments for customers opening a savings account. A new eWallet for Chinese students studying abroad...
Digital Marketplaces Tackle 3,000 Years of Agribusiness Inertia
For more than 3,000 years, the agriculture industry has been doing business manually. It started with stone tablets and still clings to last millennium’s paper documentation. That ancient legacy makes it one of the toughest to digitize. “It’s the world where IBM has a real different meaning — it...
Google Wallet Expands to Six New Markets: Azerbaijan, Iceland, Moldova, Qatar, Serbia and South Africa
Google Wallet is rolling out in six new markets to add more payment options for users, a press release from the tech giant said. It will be debuting in Azerbaijan, Iceland, Moldova, Qatar, Serbia and South Africa, offering digital item support for things like loyalty cards and boarding passes. Those...
LianLian Global Partners With Uncapped on eCommerce Financing
LianLian Global and London-based FinTech Uncapped have announced a strategic partnership to provide online merchants in the U.S. and U.K. with access to financing to grow their business through the LianLian Global platform. The partnership will enable eCommerce companies to secure loans $100,000 to $10 million in under 48-hours, LianLian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lost Art of Forecasting Comes Back to the Fore
In turbulent times, forecasting is more important than ever before. So is a Plan B in case of supply chain disruption. That’s according to David Emerson, senior vice president of Seko Logistics. Emerson has more than 30 years in the logistics industry. He is responsible for expanding Seko’s global...
Airstrike by Ethiopia's air force hits kindergarten, Tigray broadcasters report
An airstrike by Ethiopia's air force hit a kindergarten in the embattled Tigray region, causing deaths and injuries, according to broadcasters.
Europe’s High Street Retailers Feel Loss of Chinese Luxury Shoppers
Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, Chinese tourists — once the darlings of luxury spending on European high streets — have been such a scarce sight it’s causing retailers to revamp strategies going forward. European retailers have had to consider how to cater to locals...
Inter & Co. CEO: Staying Outside the ‘Comfort Zone’ Key to Super App’s Success
Sometimes a corporate strategy can be summed up in just a few words. In Inter & Co.’s case, its strategy for crafting the super app — branching beyond its roots in credit access and expanding beyond Brazil’s borders — boils down to staying away from the comfort zone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EMEA Daily: Visa, Mastercard Blame Fraud for Increased Cross-Border Fees; LianLian Global Partners With Uncapped on eCommerce Financing
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the U.K. Parliament’s Treasury Committee has published the responses of Visa and Mastercard after it questioned their decision to raise cross-border interchange fees. Meanwhile, LianLian Global has strengthened its offering in the U.K. thanks to a partnership with Uncapped that will allow the platform to offer financing to eCommerce businesses.
Beepo App Enables Secure, Decentralized B2B Payments, Messaging
Decentralized messaging app Beepo, which is currently in beta testing, has added a new feature that it said secures all chats with blockchain encryption. With this feature, users can make B2B transactions, as well as B2C, with no third-party involvement, safely share funds with family members and clientele, access decentralized blockchain applications and browse online catalogs, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) press release.
Can Cards Retain Dominance in the UK Payment Landscape?
Earlier this week, PYMNTS ran the headline that card is king in the landscape of U.K. payments, using data from a recent report by trade group UK Finance. The report showed that debit and credit card transactions made up 57% of all transactions in the country last year, making cards the U.K.’s most popular method of payment. But do the headline numbers tell the whole story?
NFL・
Ride-Hailing Weekly: Uber Changes Course in Europe, Bolt Faces Uphill Battle in Africa
This week, Uber announced it will overhaul its business model in Brussels and launched Uber Rent in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, both Uber and Bolt face continued strikes in South Africa and Bolt has been forced to curtail its services in Tanzania. Uber users in Brussels will soon be able...
FIS Intros Infrastructure Solution for Global Real-Time Payments, CBDCs
Financial services technology provider FIS is introducing a solution to enable central banks in more countries to update and innovate their existing real-time payments network or develop one from the ground up. FIS is also launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC) Virtual Lab, which will give central banks, commercial...
ESG Regulation at the Heart of EU Investment Landscape
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues are increasingly central to fund managers’ investment strategies, and ESG investment has been on the rise for several years. Deloitte predicts that at their current growth rate, ESG-mandated assets are on track to represent half of all professionally managed assets globally by 2024.
Ahead of MiCA, Cyprus Emerging as Preferred EU Crypto License Base
Earlier this month, U.K.-based digital bank Revolut was granted authorization by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA) which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. The U.K. FinTech unicorn, which first started facilitating cryptocurrency trades for its customers in 2017, this...
What China’s Slow Digital Yuan Rollout Says about CBDC Payments
The latest news about China’s digital yuan is that it can now be used to pay for bus rides in Guangzhou, joining subway systems in at least 10 cities, including Chengdu and Beijing, that accept the central bank digital currency. That’s on top of news out of Guangzhou that...
Amazon, Flipkart Lobby Against India’s Digital Lending Rules
Companies have begun to lobby against India’s new digital lending rules after the regulations interrupted card services and put Amazon loan offerings in peril. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a rule that said borrowers must deal directly with banks, bad news for prepaid card loan providers, and other services that serve as loan intermediaries, Reuters reported Friday (Aug. 26).
Klarna, Block, Sezzle Results: Merchants, Consumers Flocking to Short-Term Financing
At this writing, shares of Affirm are down about 15%. In part that’s due to guidance that gross merchandise volumes will slow and that the macro environment is uncertain. The consumer, of course, is the glue that ties it all together. And Friday morning, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that interest rates would continue to rise to combat inflation. How that impacts consumer spending remains to be seen, but it may be the reason that buy now, pay later (BNPL) remains a key lure for individuals and families to buy what they need, with relatively low (or no) fees that are seen with more traditional credit products.
EU, MENA FIs Embrace, Bank on the Metaverse
In the space of two years, the metaverse went from a tech industry buzzword to a widely discussed emerging reality. At the core of the concept is the idea that the digital experience can and will be far more immersive and integrated, with profound consequences for how the world communicates.
Australia’s Afterpay, Westpac End 2-Year Partnership
Australian payments company Afterpay has ended its partnership with Westpac Banking after Afterpay canceled a smartphone app it was running with the bank. Afterpay will instead focus on integrating its products with those of new owner Block — formerly Square — meaning it will close “Money,” the personal finance app it began running with Westpac last year, Reuters reported Friday (Aug. 26).
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0