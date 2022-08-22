Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney football with point to prove this season
KEARNEY — A new chapter of Kearney football will begin on Friday, Aug. 26 as new head coach Logan Minnick will run out with his squad. Minnick is a coach that is full of passion when talking with him, but during practice, he is a stoic leader who intently watches the action unfolding.
Just in time for kickoff, inflation hits Chiefs fans at tailgates
Kansas City Chiefs fans can expect tailgate spreads to cost more this season because of inflation, according to Wells Fargo.
Independence closes dangerous section of Winner Road
Independence closed Winner Road from East 9th Street South to South Arlington Street due to erosion and safety concerns.
2 Kansas football players arrested in Lawrence, Kansas, on Thursday
Two Kansas football wide receivers were arrested in Lawrence, Kansas, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's booking report.
mycouriertribune.com
Block party fundraiser Saturday in Kearney
KEARNEY — A neighborhood block party will take place starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on Washington Street in downtown Kearney. Sponsored by Fat Boyz Grill & Bar and Gino's Italian Cuisine, there will be food, drinks, music and outdoor family games.
Independence woman becomes victim of tree service scam
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been a homeowner for decades and never had a problem hiring contractors...until this summer.
plattecountycitizen.com
Local women make mark in Air Force
Emily Reeves and Katy Tharp decided that joining the United States Air Force was something they felt completely drawn to at the age of 17. Tharp, who grew up in Weston, became interested in joining the Air Force when she was a junior in high school. She had no prior experience with the military other than through her dad, a United States Marine Corps veteran.
Missouri teen hospitalized after vehicle strikes UTV
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 5:3op.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Amy N. Hawk, 54, Cowgill, was northbound on Route B one mile south of Cowgill. The Chevy crossed the center...
Northland highway to close for emergency bridge repairs
Kansas City drivers are warned that northbound 169 Highway under Barry Road will close for emergency bridge repairs Aug. 27.
KMBC.com
Current, former KMBC colleagues remember 'Lenny The Cool'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Len Dawson worked at KMBC for 56 years. KMBC staffers share their memories of "Lenny The Cool."
northwestmoinfo.com
Rayville Man Hurt After Running Stop Sign Causes Accident
A Rayville man was left with moderate injuries Tuesday after a two-vehicle accident in rural Lafayette County. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Rayville resident Phillip E. Goldsberry was driving a 2015 GMC box truck at the intersection of Route O and Route FF in Lafayette County at 8:43 A.M. Tuesday when he failed to yield at a stop sign, entering the intersection, and his truck was struck by a 2005 GMC truck being driven by a 14-year-old Kansas City juvenile.
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
Three Injured In JoCo Tractor Crash
One man and two juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Ford F-350, driven by 65-year-old Albert D. Fike of Holden, was in the 700 block of Highway Z (northwest of Powell Gardens) around 9:45 p.m., when he approached a southbound 2008 John Deere tractor at a high rate of speed and struck the tractor in the rear.
KCTV 5
Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
northwestmoinfo.com
Conception Junction Man Hurt In I-29 Rear-Ending Accident
A Conception Junction man was left with moderate injuries after rear ending another vehicle on Interstate 29 in Platte County Monday afternoon. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Conception Junction resident Kirby G. Sullivan was driving a 2005 Pontiac southbound on I-29 at mile-marker 21.2 in Platte COunty at 3:09 P.M. Monday when his vehicle struck the rear end of a 2004 Honda.
WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City
Two people were hurt when a small plane crashed Wednesday in Clay County, near Kansas City. The post WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance
If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
KMBC.com
Kansas City students react to president's plan for student loan debt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City students are reacting to the president's plan for student loan debt. Wednesday's announcement is big. It will affect millions of people in debt from higher education. "I think that's amazing," Gianna Agostino said. The news was welcome news for people like Agostino. She's...
MoDOT: Northland bridge repairs needed after crash
Kansas City's U.S. 169 Highway is reduced to one lane under Barry Road after a vehicle hit and damaged a bridge support.
Johnson County residents tired of semis using rural roads as cut-through
Johnson County residents are getting tired of seeing truckers use 199th Street between Spring Hill and Gardner as a cut-through.
