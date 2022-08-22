ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Kearney football with point to prove this season

KEARNEY — A new chapter of Kearney football will begin on Friday, Aug. 26 as new head coach Logan Minnick will run out with his squad. Minnick is a coach that is full of passion when talking with him, but during practice, he is a stoic leader who intently watches the action unfolding.
KEARNEY, MO
Smithville, MO
Missouri Sports
Smithville, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Block party fundraiser Saturday in Kearney

KEARNEY — A neighborhood block party will take place starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on Washington Street in downtown Kearney. Sponsored by Fat Boyz Grill & Bar and Gino's Italian Cuisine, there will be food, drinks, music and outdoor family games.
KEARNEY, MO
plattecountycitizen.com

Local women make mark in Air Force

Emily Reeves and Katy Tharp decided that joining the United States Air Force was something they felt completely drawn to at the age of 17. Tharp, who grew up in Weston, became interested in joining the Air Force when she was a junior in high school. She had no prior experience with the military other than through her dad, a United States Marine Corps veteran.
WESTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Rayville Man Hurt After Running Stop Sign Causes Accident

A Rayville man was left with moderate injuries Tuesday after a two-vehicle accident in rural Lafayette County. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Rayville resident Phillip E. Goldsberry was driving a 2015 GMC box truck at the intersection of Route O and Route FF in Lafayette County at 8:43 A.M. Tuesday when he failed to yield at a stop sign, entering the intersection, and his truck was struck by a 2005 GMC truck being driven by a 14-year-old Kansas City juvenile.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Awesome 92.3

Three Injured In JoCo Tractor Crash

One man and two juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Ford F-350, driven by 65-year-old Albert D. Fike of Holden, was in the 700 block of Highway Z (northwest of Powell Gardens) around 9:45 p.m., when he approached a southbound 2008 John Deere tractor at a high rate of speed and struck the tractor in the rear.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff's Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Conception Junction Man Hurt In I-29 Rear-Ending Accident

A Conception Junction man was left with moderate injuries after rear ending another vehicle on Interstate 29 in Platte County Monday afternoon. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Conception Junction resident Kirby G. Sullivan was driving a 2005 Pontiac southbound on I-29 at mile-marker 21.2 in Platte COunty at 3:09 P.M. Monday when his vehicle struck the rear end of a 2004 Honda.
CONCEPTION JUNCTION, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance

If you're a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage.  And if you're a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Kansas City students react to president's plan for student loan debt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City students are reacting to the president's plan for student loan debt. Wednesday's announcement is big. It will affect millions of people in debt from higher education. "I think that's amazing," Gianna Agostino said. The news was welcome news for people like Agostino. She's...
KANSAS CITY, MO

