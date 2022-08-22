Read full article on original website
This Week in Payments: Amazon Care Exits, Peloton Peddles Content, BNPL Shifting and the Inflation Food Fight
With news that Amazon is sunsetting its Amazon Care healthcare initiative, Peloton’s pivot to a more open ecosystem for its app and content and upbeat outlooks for the battered buy now, pay later sector seeing light at the end of the tunnel (it’s not a train), it’s a mixed bag of topsy-turvy activity begging for a shot of clarity in what’s been a weird week.
Digital Marketplaces Tackle 3,000 Years of Agribusiness Inertia
For more than 3,000 years, the agriculture industry has been doing business manually. It started with stone tablets and still clings to last millennium’s paper documentation. That ancient legacy makes it one of the toughest to digitize. “It’s the world where IBM has a real different meaning — it...
Inflation Expands Consumer, Merchant Interest in BNPL
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) services are commonplace in the modern economy, with 60% of consumers using them at one point or another. Retailers are also happy to offer BNPL services, especially in an economic environment that can generously be described as challenging. Inflation is up by 9.1%, according to the consumer price index, and supply chain disruptions mean inventory shortages that frustrate both merchants and consumers. Prices are at the top of shoppers’ minds as inflation curbs their spending power, with half of consumers saying they will switch brands to save money. Businesses that cannot afford to match their competitors risk losing customers and falling further behind, a negative feedback loop that could ultimately doom the merchant.
Klarna, Block, Sezzle Results: Merchants, Consumers Flocking to Short-Term Financing
At this writing, shares of Affirm are down about 15%. In part that’s due to guidance that gross merchandise volumes will slow and that the macro environment is uncertain. The consumer, of course, is the glue that ties it all together. And Friday morning, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that interest rates would continue to rise to combat inflation. How that impacts consumer spending remains to be seen, but it may be the reason that buy now, pay later (BNPL) remains a key lure for individuals and families to buy what they need, with relatively low (or no) fees that are seen with more traditional credit products.
Small Businesses Willing to Pay Premium to Eliminate AP/AR Hassles
Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) encounter numerous pain points when making and receiving business-to-business (B2B) payments. Many are stuck in the past, with 20% relying on checks and 23% relying on regular ACH as their go-to methods of sending payments, and there is significant asymmetry in the preferences of buyers and suppliers.
Accelerating Pace of Change Tests CFOs’ Strategic Acumen
The time when companies could confidently make five-year strategic plans passed with the pandemic, according to Jeff Barker, chief financial officer (CFO) at Parachute Home, which sells bedding and other home goods. CFOs must be nimble and quick, along with the entire enterprise. This is especially true in the dynamic...
The RealReal CFO Looks to Trim Costs, Sell Higher-Margin Goods
Luxury goods reseller The RealReal is looking to cut costs and sell higher-margin products in an effort to turn its first profit. That’s according to Chief Financial Officer Robert Julian, who told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Friday (Aug. 26) that the company has thus far put been too focused on boosting transaction values.
Report: Bespoke Plans to Expand B2B BNPL for Cannabis Industry
FinTech Bespoke Financial reportedly plans to expand its business-to-business (B2B) buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering for cannabis dispensaries in California and Massachusetts. A pilot of the BNPL product was launched in July and has proven to be successful, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) report from Reuters that cited...
Can Cards Retain Dominance in the UK Payment Landscape?
Earlier this week, PYMNTS ran the headline that card is king in the landscape of U.K. payments, using data from a recent report by trade group UK Finance. The report showed that debit and credit card transactions made up 57% of all transactions in the country last year, making cards the U.K.’s most popular method of payment. But do the headline numbers tell the whole story?
Struggling Coinbase Pivots to Subscriptions
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong made a splash Tuesday (Aug. 23) by announcing that the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange was planning to focus more aggressively on moving to a subscription-based trading model. “We’re investing today so much in subscription and services revenue,” he told CNBC on Aug. 23. “I’d like to get...
LianLian Global Partners With Uncapped on eCommerce Financing
LianLian Global and London-based FinTech Uncapped have announced a strategic partnership to provide online merchants in the U.S. and U.K. with access to financing to grow their business through the LianLian Global platform. The partnership will enable eCommerce companies to secure loans $100,000 to $10 million in under 48-hours, LianLian...
Williams-Sonoma: 'Digital First' Drives Growth
A business model that’s digital-first, design-led and sustainable is paying off for Williams-Sonoma, the home retailer said Wednesday (Aug. 24) while reporting record second quarter results. During the quarter that ended July 31, the company saw comparable brand revenue growth of 11.3% year over year and 41.1% on a...
Europe’s High Street Retailers Feel Loss of Chinese Luxury Shoppers
Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, Chinese tourists — once the darlings of luxury spending on European high streets — have been such a scarce sight it’s causing retailers to revamp strategies going forward. European retailers have had to consider how to cater to locals...
UK Challenger Bank Zopa Reaches £2B Deposits Mark
U.K. challenger bank Zopa reported Thursday (Aug. 25) that its deposits now total more than £2 billion, driven by its offer to help customers do more with money that would otherwise sit idle. “With rising inflation, energy prices and rent increases adding considerable pressure on consumer finances, Zopa’s ambition...
Grab: Off-Peak Discounts Maintain Food Delivery Demand Amid Inflation
As food prices rise around the world, Singapore-based Southeast Asian super app Grab is looking to maintain demand for its restaurant delivery offerings while simultaneously boosting the labor economics by shifting spending to off-hours, incentivizing orders at slow periods with discounts. Grab CEO and Co-founder Anthony Tan told analysts on...
Amazon Sunsets Amazon Care as It Beefs Up Healthcare Services
Amazon sunset its Amazon Care service, as the eCommerce giant begins to reevaluate its healthcare assets and offerings following its $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical in July, The Wall Street Journal wrote. One Medical, a membership-based primary care practice, offers on-site offices in larger U.S. metro areas, along with...
Today in the Connected Economy: Peloton Turns to Amazon to Boost Sales
Today in the connected economy, Peloton turns to Amazon to sell its home exercise equipment, marking the first time the company has worked with an outside retailer. Plus, Malaysian investment bank Kenanga looks to launch a super app with the help of Ant Group, while Sullivan Bank partners with Bakkt to let customers trade cryptocurrency.
EMEA Daily: Latest Acquisitions Cement Huspy’s Position in UAE Mortgage Sector; Square Carves Out Piece of UK BNPL Space With Clearpay
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Emirati PropTech company Huspy announced two new acquisitions and Square launched the ClearPay buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for U.K. merchants. Latest Acquisitions Cement Huspy’s Position in UAE Mortgage Sector . United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based PropTech platform Huspy has closed...
Ulta Beauty Answers Consumer Call for Omnichannel Options
Even as consumers return to brick-and-mortar stores, they continue to shop online as well, Ulta Beauty reported Thursday (Aug. 25) during its quarterly earnings call. What’s more, the beauty retailer reported that the number of consumers using both physical and digital channels is still increasing, with buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS) now accounting for 25% of its eCommerce sales, up from 20% last year. More than one-third of the company’s digital orders were fulfilled by stores during the quarter via BOPIS, same-day delivery or ship from store.
Does Web3 Bring Hype or Value to the Internet?
Web3 is the NEXT GENERATION OF THE INTERNET, it is going to CHANGE EVERYTHING, and any company not racing to build a Web3 presence is going to FALL BEHIND. This means what, exactly, beyond that your marketing department had better have an answer when the CEO asks about the company’s Web3 strategy?
