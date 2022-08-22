Nixa leaders will decide whether to place 1-cent sales tax increase on November ballot for new police department, parks

Read full article on original website
KYTV
$5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Branson and haven’t paid your sewer bill, beware. The city now has the okay to shut off your water. The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to approve a contract allowing the city of Branson’s Utilities Department to terminate service to delinquent sewer accounts.
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
KYTV
Springfield Police Department starts targeted patrols around vulnerable businesses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chief Paul Williams of the Springfield Police Department told the Springfield City Council restaurants, auto dealerships, rental businesses, salons and tattoo parlors are all at the top of the list of businesses vulnerable to burglaries. To combat this, Chief Williams says SPD started targeted patrols outside...
ksmu.org
Using data tracking, Springfield police identify four city crime ‘hotspots’
It’s called DDACTS, and it’s endorsed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This operational model for policing was recently adopted in Springfield, though according to the National Law Enforcement Liaison Program, DDACTS pilot sites were launched in 2009. “I mentioned back...
KYTV
Why a Springfield homeless shelter filed lawsuit against the state of Missouri and the Attorney General
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The non-profit Springfield-based organization that runs Eden Village and Revive 66 Campground homeless shelters is suing the state of Missouri and Attorney General Eric Schmitt. The lawsuit claims a recently-passed house bill concerning the homeless is unconstitutional. The Gathering Tree was formed 12 years ago by...
sgfcitizen.org
Fed economists say Springfield growing faster than many cities in Missouri, but challenges could lie ahead
Springfield’s economic engine is roaring and the needle on the tachometer is moving up. It’s time to press the clutch to find a higher gear and more speed. Members of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce heard presentations from two Federal Reserve Bank economists at a luncheon Aug. 24 at the Ramada Oasis Convention Center in Springfield. The first half of the presentation was full of data for the Springfield metropolitan area, and the second half of the presentation took a broader look at national economic trends and forecasts.
KYTV
Cassville, Mo. School District reinstates corporal punishment option for students, parents react to decision
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - An old-school discipline method is returning to some Missouri schools. Cassville Superintendent Dr. Merlyn Johnson says the policy change is a result of a survey sent out to staff, students, and parents in May. “One of the suggestions that came out was concerns about student discipline,”...
Grant will help widen road near Springfield Underground, pave way for new development
The City of Springfield said the roads around Springfield Underground can't handle the area's traffic. A federal grant will help pay for improvements. Click for details of the plan.
KYTV
New library kiosk opens in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 24-hour, 7-day-a-week library opened in Springfield. The Library Express East is an outdoor library kiosk. It allows cardholders to check out books and DVDs from the unit. You can also do that online as well. ”They can put an item on hold and directly send...
KYTV
Group reports available housing impacting growth in Harrison, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison’s Economic Development Commission (EDC) reports available housing is the biggest challenge affecting growth in the city. “We just have a dearth of homes, and we’ve got to make headway,” said Bob Largent with the Harrison Chamber of Commerce. “It’s the longest pole in the tent. It takes longer to get someone to buy, develop, build, and sell houses. It’s not an overnight project.”
“Can I recycle this?” If you have to ask, Springfield recycling says probably not
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “Can this be recycled?” is a question many may ask themselves as they hover over their recycling bin holding a greasy pizza box, coffee cup or AA battery. If you have to ask and you don’t have the time to look up the answer, don’t recycle. Throw it away instead. Consumers often […]
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
KYTV
Ozark County woman celebrates 101st birthday and what keeps her going? Coke!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The average life expectancy for an American is 78 years-old for men and 82 years-old for women. Less than one percent of us will live to be 100. So Thursday (August 25) was a special day for a woman from Ozark County (who now lives in Springfield) as she celebrated her 101st birthday.
KYTV
Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers are working on design plans for a new restaurant concept in Springfield. The Loose Goose, located at Grand and Grant, will feature a coffee shop, bar, and pickleball courts. The concept brings mixed opinions as some council members did not want to approve it over...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Developer sues city of Branson for $28 million
A Branson developer is suing the city for nearly $28 million because it claims the city misled them on bringing water mains to a property on the western side of the city. Cushman Properties, LLC, announced the filing of lawsuit in Taney County Circuit Court on Friday, Aug. 12. “We...
Why the City of Branson is buying an old theater for new police HQ
The City of Branson will continue with plans to buy the White House Theater on Gretna Road. The plan is to use the building for a public safety complex and a headquarters for Branson Police.
KTTS
Springfield Police Check To See If Robberies Connected
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating an attempted robbery Friday morning at the Kum & Go store near Kansas and I-44. Police say a man with a gun demanded cash, but left when the clerk refused to give him any. Police say the same man may have robbed...
KYTV
Green Forest, Ark. School District using state funds to reward staff
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas State Legislature earmarked $123.5 million in American Rescue Funds for public school districts. Most 35 districts will use the funds for staff recruitment and retention due to difficulties from pandemic-related staffing shortages. Green Forest Public Schools is awaiting the funding, which has already...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Buc-ee's to break ground in Springfield; nonprofit sues to block new homeless law
Gov. Mike Parson has asked lawmakers to return to Jefferson City after Labor Day to consider a $700 million income tax cut, and an anti-drug activist wants a judge to block marijuana legalization from the state's November ballot. Meanwhile, a Southern gas station and convenience store is making its Missouri debut in Springfield. Below is your Tuesday business news.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department reports uptick in car thefts in August
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report an uptick in car thefts in August in Springfield. Chief Paul Williams of the Springfield Police Department says the rise in vehicle thefts follows a promising start to the year. He believes the department’s public education program focusing on preventing car thefts in the first quarter of 2022 worked. Auto thefts dropped by 30% over that period. Chief Williams says the success rate is fading.
