Nixa, MO

Nixa leaders will decide whether to place 1-cent sales tax increase on November ballot for new police department, parks

By Lauren Schwentker
KYTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
City
Nixa, MO
City
Springfield, MO
City
Republic, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Nixa, MO
Government
sgfcitizen.org

Fed economists say Springfield growing faster than many cities in Missouri, but challenges could lie ahead

Springfield’s economic engine is roaring and the needle on the tachometer is moving up. It’s time to press the clutch to find a higher gear and more speed. Members of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce heard presentations from two Federal Reserve Bank economists at a luncheon Aug. 24 at the Ramada Oasis Convention Center in Springfield. The first half of the presentation was full of data for the Springfield metropolitan area, and the second half of the presentation took a broader look at national economic trends and forecasts.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
#Police#The Nixa City Council
KYTV

New library kiosk opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 24-hour, 7-day-a-week library opened in Springfield. The Library Express East is an outdoor library kiosk. It allows cardholders to check out books and DVDs from the unit. You can also do that online as well. ”They can put an item on hold and directly send...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Group reports available housing impacting growth in Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison’s Economic Development Commission (EDC) reports available housing is the biggest challenge affecting growth in the city. “We just have a dearth of homes, and we’ve got to make headway,” said Bob Largent with the Harrison Chamber of Commerce. “It’s the longest pole in the tent. It takes longer to get someone to buy, develop, build, and sell houses. It’s not an overnight project.”
HARRISON, AR
Politics
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
KYTV

Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers are working on design plans for a new restaurant concept in Springfield. The Loose Goose, located at Grand and Grant, will feature a coffee shop, bar, and pickleball courts. The concept brings mixed opinions as some council members did not want to approve it over...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Developer sues city of Branson for $28 million

A Branson developer is suing the city for nearly $28 million because it claims the city misled them on bringing water mains to a property on the western side of the city. Cushman Properties, LLC, announced the filing of lawsuit in Taney County Circuit Court on Friday, Aug. 12. “We...
BRANSON, MO
KTTS

Springfield Police Check To See If Robberies Connected

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating an attempted robbery Friday morning at the Kum & Go store near Kansas and I-44. Police say a man with a gun demanded cash, but left when the clerk refused to give him any. Police say the same man may have robbed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Green Forest, Ark. School District using state funds to reward staff

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas State Legislature earmarked $123.5 million in American Rescue Funds for public school districts. Most 35 districts will use the funds for staff recruitment and retention due to difficulties from pandemic-related staffing shortages. Green Forest Public Schools is awaiting the funding, which has already...
GREEN FOREST, AR
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Buc-ee's to break ground in Springfield; nonprofit sues to block new homeless law

Gov. Mike Parson has asked lawmakers to return to Jefferson City after Labor Day to consider a $700 million income tax cut, and an anti-drug activist wants a judge to block marijuana legalization from the state's November ballot. Meanwhile, a Southern gas station and convenience store is making its Missouri debut in Springfield. Below is your Tuesday business news.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Springfield Police Department reports uptick in car thefts in August

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report an uptick in car thefts in August in Springfield. Chief Paul Williams of the Springfield Police Department says the rise in vehicle thefts follows a promising start to the year. He believes the department’s public education program focusing on preventing car thefts in the first quarter of 2022 worked. Auto thefts dropped by 30% over that period. Chief Williams says the success rate is fading.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

