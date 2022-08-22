Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of pretending to be a cop, illegally detains man
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing charges after investigators say he pretended to be a police officer and illegally detained a man at a convenience store last week. On Sunday, just before midnight, security guards called the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious person. When they arrived, the guards showed them surveillance video from Friday of someone following their patrol car and stopping a man at a Circle K near 111th and Grand avenues in Youngtown. Video shows 22-year-old Anthony Michael Harper wearing a tactical vest and putting the man in handcuffs and searching him, investigators say.
fox10phoenix.com
$10K reward offered after suspects steal 19 guns from north Phoenix shop
PHOENIX - Police say a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of two men who broke into a north Phoenix shop and stole 19 guns. Phoenix Police say the break-in happened on Aug. 4 at 4:15 a.m. at Harris Brothers Tactical, located near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect accused of attacking teen girl with knife inside her Goodyear home
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked a teenage girl inside her Goodyear home. Goodyear Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 near Interstate 10 and Sarival Avenue. The suspect reportedly entered the home, tackled the 16-year-old girl to the ground, and assaulted her with a kitchen knife.
Maricopa officer termination upheld after appeal hearing
The City of Maricopa has upheld the termination of former Police Officer Craig Curry after an appeal hearing in July. According to a news release from the city, “After review of the evidence and testimony from witnesses, including Mr. Curry himself, the hearing officer upheld Maricopa Police Department’s decision to terminate Craig Curry. In accordance with City policy, the City Manager (Rick Horst) was then provided with the hearing officer’s decision, along with the evidence and testimony presented to the hearing officer, to review and issue a final decision.”
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County Attorney announces crackdown on suspected animal abusers
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has announced a new crackdown on suspects accused of animal cruelty crimes. Interim County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says prosecuting criminals who abuse animals could potentially prevent future crimes. The office recently hired a specialized prosecutor and investigator whose focus will be on convicting...
He threatened 'war' with Mark Brnovich's office. Now he's been convicted of cyberstalking
PHOENIX — A so-called "First Amendment Auditor" who built a following on YouTube by provoking government workers throughout Arizona has been sentenced to five years of probation for unleashing a harassment campaign against the Arizona Attorney General's Office. Chauncey Hollingberry, 35, pleaded guilty recently to one count of cyberstalking...
fox10phoenix.com
Influx of Maricopa County DUI cases overwhelms county attorney's office as victim's wait for justice
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) is moving forward and making progress in clearing a mountain of backlogged cases, including 800 DUI cases, however, a number of new cases continue to inundate prosecutors. Belinda Welch is the mother of a DUI victim and says "it's...
Valley sisters still missing one month later
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Goodyear Police Department are still trying to locate two teenage sisters who were reported missing last month. Priscilla and Jaqueline Suarez, ages 16 and 13, were last seen at a residence near Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue on July 29 at 5:45 p.m. The sisters...
