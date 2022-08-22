ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

FOX40

Multiple children injured in 4-car collision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Truckee, CA
Nevada County, CA
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Autopsy Confirms Body Found in Reservoir Is Kiely Rodni

Northern California authorities on Tuesday confirmed that the body found in a vehicle in a reservoir last weekend is that of Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old girl who went missing earlier this month. The Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the identity was confirmed following an autopsy.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

2 impaired jaywalkers struck by vehicle near Kingsbury Grade

STATELINE, Nev. — Two individuals who may have been under the influence were struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, officials said on Thursday. The two unidentified people were struck just before 4 a.m. while crossing U.S. Highway 50 at Kingsbury Grade. Both were airlifted to a regional hospital, said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Powell who added that being under the influence was a factor.
STATELINE, NV
actionnewsnow.com

Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
ABC10

What are those cones under California freeways?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘I thought we both died’: Local woman struck by vehicle at Stateline

STATELINE, Nev. — At approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to several calls about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle outside of the Robert Plant/Alison Kraus concert. Local residents Jana Haney and her husband Kacy Williamson were enjoying the cool evening air that...
STATELINE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe scientist honored with Dianne Feinstein Award

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Dr. Charles Goldman, a legendary limnologist and distinguished professor emeritus at the University of California, Davis, las week received the Dianne Feinstein Lake Tahoe Award at the 26th annual Lake Tahoe Summit. The award honors exemplary leaders with a proven track record of work to...
DAVIS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Oroville Man

Accident on Highway 99 Happens After Off-Road Crash. A fatal accident just south of Yuba City took the life of a man who was trying to flag down vehicles that were passing on a rural road. The accident occurred along Highway 99 close to Hutchinson Road around 5:20 a.m. after the driver’s car went off the highway and ended up in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The deceased man was identified as a resident of Oroville, age 31.
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Four dead in Colusa County head-on collision

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people died after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Interstate 5 in Colusa County early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. At around 12:45 a.m., officers said a driver in a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way on southbound I-5 south of Fairview Road in the […]
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Officers locate meth during compliance check in Paradise

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Butte County Probation Department served a compliance check in Paradise last week. It says the person who is serving a term of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a stalking violation was arrested on Aug. 18. Officers located more than 16 grams of...
PARADISE, CA

