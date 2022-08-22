Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo was Impressed by the Homework the Dodgers Did on Him
New Dodger Joey Gallo didn't know what to expect when he came to Los Angeles, but he found a team that was ready to help him be as successful as possible.
Report: Yankees players still shocked by 1 move team made
The New York Yankees are a World Series contender and were regarded as “buyers” at the non-waiver trade deadline earlier this month. That’s why it was so surprising to see the team trade one of its top pitchers. The Yankees traded pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St....
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Reveals His Favorite LA Teammate
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman names his outfielder teammate Mookie Betts as his favorite player
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Dodgers News: NL All-Star Suggests LA Using Shady Tactics on Opposing Pitchers
Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara had some interesting comments about the Dodgers after giving up six earned runs in a historically short outing.
Dodgers: Former Cy Young Pitcher Eric Gagne Tries to Bat Against Himself
What better pitcher for former Dodgers pitcher Eric Gangé to go up against than former Doders pitcher Eric Gagné himself
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
Dodgers: David Price Has Powerful Advice for Walker Buehler Following Surgery
Dodgers veteran David Price provides some great advice for Walker Buehler following the young pitcher's second Tommy John procedure.
Dodgers News: New Details Emerge on the Astros Cheating Scandal Emerge
The Astros cheating scandal that rocked the sports world will be felt for a very long time. That’s hard to deny at this point. Dodgers and Yankees fans will feel it for decades after being cheated out of a potential title. And other teams around baseball probably feel the same.
Dodgers News: Doc Backs Questionable Decision from Monday Night Loss
Dave Roberts fully supported third base coach Dino Ebel after he sent Justin Turner right into an out.
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson (and LA) Appreciate Tigers Trading Him
A trade that didn't have to happen and was supposed to be a temporary fix has turned into a longterm, beautiful success for Trayce Thompson and the Dodgers.
Albert Pujols gives young Cardinals fan the jersey off his back in heartwarming moment (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols just became even more respectable by selflessly giving a young fan the jersey off his back. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols has done several good things throughout his MLB career, but giving a young fan the jersey off his back is by far one of the most respectable.
Justin Verlander addresses being removed from no-hitter
Justin Verlander was removed in the middle of a no-hitter on Tuesday night, and the pitcher has no qualms about the move. Verlander shut out the visiting Minnesota Twins through six innings without allowing a hit. His Houston Astros were leading 2-0, so he was in line for the win when he exited.
Good Riddance, Arte Moreno. Thanks for Wasting Trout and Ohtani
His ownership is defined by mismanagement and utter disappointment. His exit can’t come soon enough.
Dodgers News: Tim Kurkjian Believes 2022 Dodgers Team is an All-Time LA Squad
Long time MLB reporter Tim Kurkjian makes some intriguing thoughts for this years Dodgers team
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Blunt in Assessment of Craig Kimbrel's October Role
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted to the media that Craig Kimbrel will need to earn the right to close postseason games for Los Angeles in October.
Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets
The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
