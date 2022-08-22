We’re using technology for evil instead of good.

An artificial intelligence program has rendered horrific imagery of disturbing, deformed monsters that reportedly answer the question, “What’s the scariest thing on Earth?”

The popular site Craiyon AI (formerly DALL-E mini) created the vivid nightmare fuel by pulling together images based on keywords that are typed into a prompt.

When asked, Craiyon pulled together damned creatures resembling Pennywise from “It,” ghostly figures with demented smiles and shadowy creatures that could rival the horror of the Mind Flayer from “Stranger Things,” along with similar extremely unpleasant characters, the Sun reported .

This is not the first eerie request to come from Craiyon, either.

The AI has previously shown what it says is the last thing people see before they die , people’s biggest fears and what the future of Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse will look like . It has even come up with extremely disturbing facial composites related to a person’s name.

A series of scary photos were made by an AI to show true horrors. Craiyon AI

Sick, twisted questions and inquiries about the future of humanity and the apocalypse have become favorites for the site and are shared on a TikTok profile known as “Robot Overloards.”

The account, with more than 258,000 followers, posts the haunting results on its page.