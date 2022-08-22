ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

AI creates ‘scariest thing on Earth’ — and it will haunt your dreams

By Alex Mitchell
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VYuLO_0hR6uxbx00

We’re using technology for evil instead of good.

An artificial intelligence program has rendered horrific imagery of disturbing, deformed monsters that reportedly answer the question, “What’s the scariest thing on Earth?”

The popular site Craiyon AI (formerly DALL-E mini) created the vivid nightmare fuel by pulling together images based on keywords that are typed into a prompt.

When asked, Craiyon pulled together damned creatures resembling Pennywise from “It,” ghostly figures with demented smiles and shadowy creatures that could rival the horror of the Mind Flayer from “Stranger Things,” along with similar extremely unpleasant characters, the Sun reported .

This is not the first eerie request to come from Craiyon, either.

The AI has previously shown what it says is the last thing people see before they die , people’s biggest fears and what the future of Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse will look like . It has even come up with extremely disturbing facial composites related to a person’s name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igXA9_0hR6uxbx00
A series of scary photos were made by an AI to show true horrors.
Craiyon AI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WD6zA_0hR6uxbx00
Computer-generated images were meant to show the scariest things on Earth.
Craiyon AI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjdQn_0hR6uxbx00
The images were based on people’s keywords for things they fear.
Craiyon AI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQulm_0hR6uxbx00
Computer-generated images are meant to show things people fear the most.
Craiyon AI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJySO_0hR6uxbx00
The demented pictures represent things that many people fear deep down.
Craiyon AI

Sick, twisted questions and inquiries about the future of humanity and the apocalypse have become favorites for the site and are shared on a TikTok profile known as “Robot Overloards.”

The account, with more than 258,000 followers, posts the haunting results on its page.

Comments / 0

