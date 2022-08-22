ALLEN COUNTY, OHIO (WLIO) - Two separate car crashes occurred Tuesday afternoon and evening with a separating distance of approximately 1,500 feet on Metcalf Street. The first crash occurred around 3 PM on the Metcalf Street railway bridge. Officials say a car and a motorcycle collided with one person being taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries. A second crash occurred around 8:30 PM just south of the Paul Street and Metcalf Street intersection. A semi was traveling northbound on Metcalf and collided head-on with an SUV traveling southbound. Significant damage occurred to the SUV, and there was fuel leak on the road. No one was taken to the hospital. The cause of the second crash is unknown and remains under investigation.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO