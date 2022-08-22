ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Rob Adams family calls for justice at funeral over shooting death by San Bernardino police

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ngcEM_0hR6uYju00

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. ( KNX ) — A funeral Saturday gave the family and friends of Rob Adams a chance to say their goodbyes as they laid him to rest Saturday at the Ecclesia Christian Fellowship Church and provided an opportunity to loudly echo their calls for justice.

"Today we grieve, but tomorrow we fight for justice," said the family's attorney Ben Crump.

Adams, 23, was working as a security guard outside an illegal gambling facility when he was shot and killed by San Bernardino police in July.

On July 16, at about 8 p.m., Adams was working as a security guard for a gambling business when two San Bernardino officers pulled up in an unmarked car just a handful of yards away from him. SBPD claimed Adams was holding a gun as the officers drove up and recovered a handgun at the scene.

A few days after the shooting, The San Bernardino Police Department released a video with enhanced images, accompanied by commentary from Chief Darren Goodman.

"He immediately ran toward two parked vehicles with the gun in his right hand," Goodman said in the video. "Officers briefly chased Adams but seeing that he had no outlet, they believed he intended to use the vehicles as cover to shoot at them."

According to an independent autopsy report, Adams was shot seven times in the back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hZIS_0hR6uYju00
23-year-old Rob Adams. Photo credit CBS LA/Rob Adams Family

"There is no reason for them to shoot this Black man running away from them seven times," Crump said on Friday.

Police attempted to save Adams, tending to his wounds shortly after shooting him and eventually rushing him into an ambulance. However, the 23-year-old ultimately died.

"If it was one shot, you would say that's human error," Crump said at Saturday's funeral. "But no, seven shots, that's human decision — decision to take a young man's life who was running away from you."

Crump represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor. More locally, he represented Pasadena man Anthony McClain who was shot and killed by police as he ran away.

"Tomorrow we fight for Rob!" Crump said. "Justice for Rob!"

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County

A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
BURBANK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayvon Martin
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ben Crump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Cbs La
The Associated Press

California man gets life for killing 2, including father

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who killed two people, including his father, after being told to stop drinking beer and get a job was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, prosecutors said. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was sentenced to life without chance of parole plus 84 years for the Oct. 12, 2107 shootings in Orange County that also wounded two people, according to a statement from the county district attorney’s office. Prosecutors said Ferguson shot Douglas Ferguson, 59, twice with a handgun owned by his father without saying a word after the man came home from work. He also shot his father’s girlfriend, 51-year-old Lisa Cosenza, in the head and wounded two roommates, Todd Kuchar and Brandon Dufault, who both survived. Dufault was blinded by flying glass after Ferguson kicked down a bathroom door and shot him several times as he was in the shower, prosecutors said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Inmate who miscarried while deputies stopped for coffee on way to hospital awarded $480K

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Southern California's Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital.Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff's staff delayed treatment after her water broke in the jail.County supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the payment, but Quinones must formally accept the settlement before it becomes final, the Orange County Register reported."That's a very good result for someone badly treated in the jail," her lawyer, Dick Herman, told...
SANTA ANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy