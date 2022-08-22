Read full article on original website
Doran Lemke
Funeral services for Doran Lemke, age 78, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Common Grounds at the First United Methodist Church of Brownwood. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 AM, prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Duren Cemetery in Mills County.
Joshua Schulze
Joshua Ryan Schulze was born December 23, 1986, and was called home by his Lord on August 24, 2022. Josh was a loving husband and father, a loyal son and brother, and a faithful friend to all who knew him. Josh loved his wife, Cierra in a way that made other people envious of their relationship. Being a dad was his proudest accomplishment and it came natural to him. He was as involved as any dad could be with his children’s activities. He is survived by his wife, Cierra, three young children, Mattie (10), Alivia (7), and Taylor (5), his parents, Nita and Jerry O’Neal of Brownwood, and Ronnie Schulze of Brownwood, his siblings, Nicole Schulze of Brownwood, Autumn Hood (husband Chris) of Blanket, Scottye O’Neal (wife Becca) of Brownwood, Shannon O’Neal Shannon of Commerce, Monica Faircloth (husband Forrest) of Helotes, mother-in-law, Hanna Adams of Burkett, father-in-law, Conda Odom (wife Dee) of Azle, additional in-laws, Korbin McClain of San Angelo, Roby Odom of Baird, Quirt Odom of Azle, Brandi Johnson of Abilene, Doug Adams (wife Candys) of Santa Anna, maternal grandfather, Kenneth Doss of Zephyr, paternal grandparents, M.C. and Myrna Dale O’Neal of Priddy, and many members of his extended family. Josh is preceded in passing by his father-in-law Ricky Adams, maternal grandmother Leila Kellar and husband Hollis, paternal grandparents Helen Schulze and Leland Schulze. Pallbearers are Manuel Rodriguez, Cody Day, Erik Cisneros, Nate De la Torre, Hunter Speck, Cade Doss, Cole Doss, Dylan Sparger, Blake Hood, R.J. Hood, and Ray Soto. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Joshua Schulze GoFundMe page. Joey Wilbourn, Pastor, First Methodist Church Brownwood, will officiate.
Orville Ray Boese
Orville Ray Boese, 73, of Brownwood and formerly of Goldthwaite, passed away Aug. 21, 2022. Cremation services are entrusted to Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. No funeral arrangements are pending. He was born July 30, 1949 in Ochiltree County to Eldon David Boese and Lanore Irene Pope Boese. Survivors include children Stephanie...
CASA volunteers celebrate anniversaries
We want to recognize our volunteer Advocates for their many years of dedicated service to CASA in the Heart of Texas and our local children and families. This month marks 10 years for Susan King Richardson, 5 years for Larry Ringstaff, 9 years for Kathy Thornton, and 3 years for Carolee Smith.
HPU to host new season of Brownwood Community Choir
The Brownwood Community Choir, formerly University Singers, is set to begin rehearsals for the group’s 2022-2023 season on Monday, August 29. Rehearsals will be held weekly on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in room 503 of Howard Payne University’s Davidson Music Complex. The choir is...
Brown County 4-H News: Aug. 24
August 29 – 4-H Club Manager/Adult Leader Training 5:30pm at the Extension Office. September 5 – Extension Office Closed for Labor Day. 20 – 4-H Rabbit Club Meeting 6:00pm at the Extension Office. 21 – Deadline to Order State Swine Tags. BROWN COUNTY 4-H NEWS AND...
Lions subvarsity squads sweep three games from Wylie
ABILENE – The Brownwood Freshman Lions highlighted a three-game sweep by the maroon and white in subvarsity action here Thursday with a 40-12 rout of the Class 5A Division II Abilene Wylie Bulldogs during the middle game of a tripleheader. After a scoreless first period, the Freshman Lions reeled...
Recharged Lions start season with stern test against 5A Abilene Wylie
The countdown is nearly complete and the long-anticipated start to the 2022 Brownwood Lions football campaign is just over the horizon. At 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium, the Lions welcome the Class 5A Division II Abilene Wylie Bulldogs with a goal of earning consecutive season-opening victories. “It’s a...
Art Center presents the Eclectic World of Boyd Harris
Have you ever met a time traveler? You’ll have your chance on Sept. 1 at the Brownwood Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave., from 5-8 pm. Introduce yourself to Boyd Harris, and maybe he’ll share a story from his adventures, as you take in his retrospective exhibit, 50 years in the making. The opening reception is free and open to the public. The exhibit continues through Sept. 30. Gallery hours are 2-6 pm Mon-Fri.
Health Department open immunization clinic Aug. 31, Sept. 1
The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department will be having an open immunization clinic for routine vaccines from 7:30 am to 6 pm on August 31st and September 1st at 510 E. Lee St., Brownwood, TX 76801. We will remain open for the general public, and if anyone has any questions, they...
PHOTOS: Bangs at Early JV football
Nearly 50 images from the Longhorns’ season-opening 36-8 home victory over the Dragons Thursday night.
Lady Lions rally from two sets down, but fall in five to Granbury NCTA
The Brownwood Lady Lions overcame a two-sets-to-none deficit but could not complete the comeback as the Granbury North Central Texas Academy Pioneers reeled off the final five points in the fifth-set tiebreaker to escape with a 25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 15-12 victory Tuesday at Warren Gym. “They played hard, and...
Buildings and Standards Commission hearing set for Sept. 15
Notice is hereby given of a City of Brownwood Building and Standards Commission Hearing to be conducted on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 4 pm in the Council Chambers at 501 Center Ave to inquire into the circumstances, determine the property owner’s intent and to assess, increase or decrease civil penalties or order other abatement methods including, without limitation, demolition of structures upon properties located as follows:
122 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 122 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 122 positives this week, 17 were PCR, and 105 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 38 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Five candidates file to fill Place 7 in BISD Board of Trustees election
Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees elections will take place on Tuesday, November 8 and five candidates have filed to run for the vacant Place 7 on the Brownwood school board. Tim Jacobs occupied Place 7 on the Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees for 12 years and resigned in December 2021.
Early, Bangs look to set the tone for 2022 in rivalry game
The Early Longhorns are coming off their best season in 15 years, while the Bangs Dragons posted one victory in 2021. What happened last year, however, matters not as both teams dropped a classification and welcome a considerable number of experienced returnees. The Brown County rivals will begin their 2022 football campaigns in a grudge match at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Bangs.
Sloppy second half foils Zephyr in 44-37 loss to Bronte
ZEPHYR – Vying for their first victory since Sept. 25, 2020, the Zephyr Bulldogs at times appeared poised to snap their 14-game skid in Thursday night’s season opener against the Bronte Longhorns. Leading by seven points at halftime, the Bulldogs were plagued in the final two quarters by nine of their 12 penalties and two of their three turnovers, which resulted in just six points as Bronte rallied for a 44-37 triumph.
