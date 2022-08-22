COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Lawyers agreed Monday to an order protecting student records covered by federal law in a University of Missouri hazing case.

Judge Jeff Harris did not issue the order, which would also protect information about the university's employees such as email addresses, on Monday but said he would look at the proposed order before ruling on it.

The protection order was part of a hearing Monday in the criminal case against Thomas Shultz. Shultz is one of several people charged in the October 2021 incident that left freshman Phi Gamma Delta pledge Danny Santulli unable to walk, see or communicate because of severe alcohol poisoning. Santulli is with his family in Minnesota and requires around-the-clock care.

Shultz is charged with felony hazing, felony evidence tampering and giving alcohol to a minor.

Shultz, who is out on bond, appeared in court Monday via video.

The attorneys also discussed Monday a subpoena issued to Julie Drury, MU's assistant dean of students. University lawyer Nicholas Beydler had asked the judge to stop the subpoena but was denied. The university initially had 30 days to offer Drury up for a deposition but the judge on Monday extended that time frame by 15 days.

Attorneys are expected to discuss a trial date during a Sept. 26 hearing.

Harris last week approved bringing in a jury from Greene County for the trial instead of moving the trial to another county.

The post Judge takes up order to protect student records in MU hazing case appeared first on ABC17NEWS .