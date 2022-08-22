ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldthwaite, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Doran Lemke

Doran Erich Lemke was born on August 23, 1944, to Erich and Jane (Doran) Lemke in Midland, Texas. He passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in Brownwood. He leaves behind a wife of 52 years, Glenda (Cox) Lemke, a daughter, Kara (David) Markham, one grandson, Case Markham, one granddaughter, McKenzie (Jason) Markham Burt, two sisters, Janet (Richard) Morris and Liesa (David) Land, one brother, Gerald “Tinker” (Theresa) Lemke, bonus daughter and son in law, Amy and Jason Tindol, bonus grandchildren Ty, Kate, and Barrett Tindol, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
BROWNWOOD, TX
KWTX

WATCH LIVE: Harker Heights vs. Ellison High on Thursday Night

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - All American Chevrolet of Killeen and KWTX are teaming up to bring you Central Texas high school football live on Thursday nights. You can watch tonight’s game between Harker Heights and Ellison High on the Central Texas CW12. You can also watch it live online here.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

CASA volunteers celebrate anniversaries

We want to recognize our volunteer Advocates for their many years of dedicated service to CASA in the Heart of Texas and our local children and families. This month marks 10 years for Susan King Richardson, 5 years for Larry Ringstaff, 9 years for Kathy Thornton, and 3 years for Carolee Smith.
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Shots fired on Clear Creek Road in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a call of shots being fired. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired.
KILLEEN, TX
koxe.com

Doran Lemke, 78, of Brownwood

Funeral services for Doran Lemke, age 78, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Common Grounds at the First United Methodist Church of Brownwood. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 AM, prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Duren...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

122 positive COVID results reported this week

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 122 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 122 positives this week, 17 were PCR, and 105 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 38 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

2 dead, identified after crash on I-14 near Nolanville

NOLANVILLE, Texas — Two people are dead and two others were hurt after a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 at Paddy Hamilton Road, according to the Nolanville Police Department. Two vehicles were involved. Matthew Odle, a 38-year-old from Killeen, was inside one of the...
NOLANVILLE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Art Center presents the Eclectic World of Boyd Harris

Have you ever met a time traveler? You’ll have your chance on Sept. 1 at the Brownwood Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave., from 5-8 pm. Introduce yourself to Boyd Harris, and maybe he’ll share a story from his adventures, as you take in his retrospective exhibit, 50 years in the making. The opening reception is free and open to the public. The exhibit continues through Sept. 30. Gallery hours are 2-6 pm Mon-Fri.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Bob Burleson, 68, of Brownwood

Funeral services for Bob Burleson, age 68, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Cemetery in Coleman County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 26, 2022, from...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early, Bangs look to set the tone for 2022 in rivalry game

The Early Longhorns are coming off their best season in 15 years, while the Bangs Dragons posted one victory in 2021. What happened last year, however, matters not as both teams dropped a classification and welcome a considerable number of experienced returnees. The Brown County rivals will begin their 2022 football campaigns in a grudge match at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Bangs.
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Health Department open immunization clinic Aug. 31, Sept. 1

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department will be having an open immunization clinic for routine vaccines from 7:30 am to 6 pm on August 31st and September 1st at 510 E. Lee St., Brownwood, TX 76801. We will remain open for the general public, and if anyone has any questions, they...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Recharged Lions start season with stern test against 5A Abilene Wylie

The countdown is nearly complete and the long-anticipated start to the 2022 Brownwood Lions football campaign is just over the horizon. At 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium, the Lions welcome the Class 5A Division II Abilene Wylie Bulldogs with a goal of earning consecutive season-opening victories. “It’s a...
BROWNWOOD, TX

