Water service restored to Midland residents after main breaks

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Midland has restored water service to residents after several water main breaks were reported Friday morning. As of 4 p.m., water service has been restored to the following areas:. Jefferson Avenue from Wheeler to Nakoma. Bayliss Street from Cherry to Eastlawn. Campau...
U of M-Flint college freshmen move into dorms

More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Isabella Co. Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Isabella County. Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Many are flocking to Flint for the...
Saginaw delays decision on rezoning neighborhood for industrial use

The Saginaw Planning Commission held off on a decision to rezone eight blocks of a neighborhood for industrial use after complaints from residents Tuesday evening. Saginaw planners delay decision on rezoning neighborhood for industrial use. Activists from Saginaw's east and north side protested the move, saying the community has been...
Grand Blanc Marketplace getting much more than a facelift

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “We really are excited to get this project moving,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said. Once construction is completed, the former home to Farmer Jack and Kmart will have three...
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County

Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
EPA tours Flint’s new water infrastructure

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State environment officials toured Flint to inspect the city’s upgraded water infrastructure. The Environmental Protection Agency’s regional administrator Debra Shore spent her afternoon touring the city’s water treatment plant and chemical feed plant after the city has been busy trying to upgrade the water infrastructure.
Transportation issues voiced about Bay City Public Schools

Here are the top stories we're following this evening, August 24th. Many teenagers reached a milestone Wednesday as they moved in to their first dorm at Saginaw Valley State University. Job Impulse opens office in Flint. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Motel In Saginaw

More than not, you won't have to look too hard to find an abandoned piece of Michigan history. Whether it is an important piece or just a piece of history that is just purely out and about, just collecting dust. There's a motel based in Saginaw that is collecting dust...
New Kid In Town • Sozo Saginaw Integrates Quality with Affordability

One of the most welcomed additions to the Saginaw cannabis marketplace is the newly opened Sozo, which is located at 2617 Bay Rd. and recently had their ribbon cutting on June 10th of this year. According to Chief Strategy Advisor Kristi Kelly, the company was formed in 2018 and is...
Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The Saginaw Fire Department (SFD) received new recognition from the state. The new recognition from the state to SFD makes it the second department in Michigan to be Safe Sleep certified. The department held a press conference at their central fire station to receive the certification. The...
Yes, you can still ride Saginaw’s old waterslides. Here’s where.

SUNRISE BEACH, MO — Patrons calling Bear Bottom Resort to speak with owner Matt Sutcliffe should prepare for hospitality seasoned with some Ozark flavor. “Oh, let me transfer you over to him, sugar,” a staff member answered — her distinct Missouri accent curling each vowel — when a reporter from Michigan recently rang the front desk. “Thank you for callin’.”
Construction Continues on Saginaw County Animal Control Center

With an estimated opening in December 2022, work on the new Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center keeps chugging along. The facility was proposed several years ago, as the current buidling housing animal control became inadequate for the needs of staff and the animals under their care. County taxpayers approved an $11.4 million tax increase for construction of a new shelter and care facility in 2018. However, much of the planning was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman says much of the work in deciding where to locate the facility also took time. After several sites were proposed and debated, Saginaw County Commissioners chose the location at 5641 Bay Rd. in Kochville Township.
Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races

Job Impulse opens office in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday for its location in Flint. The company, which operates in 12 countries, helps those looking for work find a career path and upgrade their employment, according to Job Impulse’s President of North American operations Kyle Bevel.
