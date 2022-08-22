Read full article on original website
WNEM
Water service restored to Midland residents after main breaks
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Midland has restored water service to residents after several water main breaks were reported Friday morning. As of 4 p.m., water service has been restored to the following areas:. Jefferson Avenue from Wheeler to Nakoma. Bayliss Street from Cherry to Eastlawn. Campau...
abc12.com
Water main break in Grand Blanc neighborhood cuts off service to some
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Some water customers in Grand Blanc lost service on Thursday after a water main break. City officials say repairs to the broken water main are under way on Boutell Drive in the neighborhood south of Perry Road and east of Saginaw Street. Water service has...
It’s back: Tittabawassee River flowing through Sanford Dam once again
SANFORD, MI - Progress is being made after a spring rainstorm wreaked havoc back in 2020 and caused the catastrophic failure of dams in Midland County. Efforts to restore the failed Sanford Dam reached a new milestone as the water started to flow again. The Four Lakes Task Force announced...
WNEM
DNR: Saginaw River mouth access site to temporarily close for improvements
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw River Mouth Boating Access Site is set to close this fall for an improvement project, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. This will affect anyone wanting to access the Saginaw Bay or the Saginaw River this fall as the Saginaw River...
Midland Street District looking to shine bright with new lighting project
BAY CITY, MI - The Midland Street Business District is ramping up efforts on a project that aims to make it shine bright. Plans are currently in the works to create a span of decorative lights over the roadway that visually connects the west side with a similar yet different display on the east side across the Saginaw River.
WNEM
U of M-Flint college freshmen move into dorms
U of M-Flint college freshmen move into dorms
abc12.com
Saginaw delays decision on rezoning neighborhood for industrial use
The Saginaw Planning Commission held off on a decision to rezone eight blocks of a neighborhood for industrial use after complaints from residents Tuesday evening. Saginaw planners delay decision on rezoning neighborhood for industrial use. Activists from Saginaw's east and north side protested the move, saying the community has been...
WNEM
Grand Blanc Marketplace getting much more than a facelift
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “We really are excited to get this project moving,” Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said. Once construction is completed, the former home to Farmer Jack and Kmart will have three...
nbc25news.com
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County
Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
WNEM
EPA tours Flint’s new water infrastructure
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State environment officials toured Flint to inspect the city’s upgraded water infrastructure. The Environmental Protection Agency’s regional administrator Debra Shore spent her afternoon touring the city’s water treatment plant and chemical feed plant after the city has been busy trying to upgrade the water infrastructure.
WNEM
Transportation issues voiced about Bay City Public Schools
Transportation issues voiced about Bay City Public Schools
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Motel In Saginaw
More than not, you won't have to look too hard to find an abandoned piece of Michigan history. Whether it is an important piece or just a piece of history that is just purely out and about, just collecting dust. There's a motel based in Saginaw that is collecting dust...
review-mag.com
New Kid In Town • Sozo Saginaw Integrates Quality with Affordability
One of the most welcomed additions to the Saginaw cannabis marketplace is the newly opened Sozo, which is located at 2617 Bay Rd. and recently had their ribbon cutting on June 10th of this year. According to Chief Strategy Advisor Kristi Kelly, the company was formed in 2018 and is...
WNEM
Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The Saginaw Fire Department (SFD) received new recognition from the state. The new recognition from the state to SFD makes it the second department in Michigan to be Safe Sleep certified. The department held a press conference at their central fire station to receive the certification. The...
Yes, you can still ride Saginaw’s old waterslides. Here’s where.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO — Patrons calling Bear Bottom Resort to speak with owner Matt Sutcliffe should prepare for hospitality seasoned with some Ozark flavor. “Oh, let me transfer you over to him, sugar,” a staff member answered — her distinct Missouri accent curling each vowel — when a reporter from Michigan recently rang the front desk. “Thank you for callin’.”
wsgw.com
Construction Continues on Saginaw County Animal Control Center
With an estimated opening in December 2022, work on the new Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center keeps chugging along. The facility was proposed several years ago, as the current buidling housing animal control became inadequate for the needs of staff and the animals under their care. County taxpayers approved an $11.4 million tax increase for construction of a new shelter and care facility in 2018. However, much of the planning was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman says much of the work in deciding where to locate the facility also took time. After several sites were proposed and debated, Saginaw County Commissioners chose the location at 5641 Bay Rd. in Kochville Township.
WNEM
Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races
Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Citizen finds dead elderly woman along side of road in Isabella County
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say a local resident found an elderly woman dead on the edge of a roadway that appeared to have been hit and killed by a vehicle. Troopers are investigating the incident that is believed to have happened early Thursday morning on Weidman Road...
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football scores for Week 1 of 2022 season
BAY CITY, MI -- A look at high school football scores from games involving teams from the MLive Bay City coverage area for Aug. 25, Week 1 of the 2022 season. Bay City All Saints at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian. Beaverton at Evart. Cass City at Reese. Gladwin at Remus...
WNEM
Job Impulse opens office in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday for its location in Flint. The company, which operates in 12 countries, helps those looking for work find a career path and upgrade their employment, according to Job Impulse’s President of North American operations Kyle Bevel.
