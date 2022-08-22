ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Richmond County sheriff offers back-to-school safety tips

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgLqm_0hR6sPix00
Photo from Pixabay

ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge offers some safety tips for those students who will be walking back and forth to school this year.

“Parents can teach their children the following safety tips which will inform the students of the danger signs to watch for and avoid when walking between school and home,” Gulledge said.

“Drivers should be cautious of children walking back and forth to school,” added the sheriff. “We can all learn from the safety tips below and abide by them to make Richmond County safer for all.”

  • While walking, remember to always travel with a friend. Two heads are better than one, especially if there’s an emergency.
  • A stranger is anyone you or your parents don’t know well.
  • You or your friend must never take candy, money, medicine, or anything else from a stranger.
  • If a stranger in a car asks you questions, don’t get close to the car (you could get pulled in) — and never get in the car.
  • Strangers can be very tricky — they can ask you to walk with them to “show” them something; they can offer to pay for your video game or ask you to help them find a lost dog or cat. Don’t be fooled!
  • Don’t tell anyone your name or address when you’re walking and don’t think that because someone knows your name that they know you — they may just be looking at your name printed on your lunch box, school bag or T-shirt.
  • If you think you’re in any danger, yell, and run to the nearest store or “safe house” or back to school.
  • Always tell your parents or teacher if a stranger has approached you.

“By taking the time to carefully prepare your child on how to handle these situations, you can help ensure your child’s safety whether they are on their way to school or home, playing on a playground or riding their bikes,” Gulledge concludes.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, NC
Education
Richmond County, NC
Government
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
WMBF

1 injured in Marlboro County residential fire

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning. At 8:41 a.m. Clio Rural received a mutual aid tone to assist Blenheim Volunteer Fire District with a residential fire on Coxe Rd. The person was at...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Anson County 911 Lines Down

ANSON COUNTY, N.C.– Anson County Police Department announced their 911 lines were down on August 24th. There is no current estimated restoration time for this to be scheduled. Windstream and the County are working diligently to get the lines restored. Anyone with emergencies is asked to call 704-994-3009 or...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Aberdeen teen installs food pantry at park

Aberdeen resident and Pinecrest student Eric Sabiston is stepping up to lend a helping hand to the residents of the Sandhills with a series of community outreach projects. This August saw the completion of his first project, a miniature food pantry located in Aberdeen Lake Park, and Eric has already noticed the pantry receiving plenty of use.
ABERDEEN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Lunch Box#K12
wcti12.com

2 women charged in bomb threats at Robeson Co. Campbell Soup plant

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into multiple bomb threats in June at the Campbell Soup Company plant in Maxton led to the arrest of two Fayetteville women. Adrianna C. Belin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were taken into custody early Wednesday morning. Belin and Zeigler are both...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Deputies: Bloodhound led authorities to accused McColl armed robber

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBT) — A bloodhound led deputies to a man they said robbed a Marlboro County convenience store at knifepoint, according to authorities. James Clifton “Rocky” Murphy, 52, of McColl, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and petit larceny. He is scheduled to […]
MCCOLL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WMBF

7 vehicles broken into, firearms stolen at Florence restaurant

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a number of vehicle break-ins that happened Wednesday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a restaurant on the 1900 block of West Evans Street where the break-ins happened. Officials said seven vehicles were broken into and...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

2 charged in case involving vehicle break-in, stolen bank card in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Marlboro County men have been arrested in connection to a break-in that resulted in a stolen debit card. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the break-in was reported July 8 at the Domtar Plant in the Tatum community. An employee of the plant told deputies that he noticed one of their vehicle’s windows was shattered on their way out of work.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Highway Patrol still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that killed a Cabarrus Co. toddler

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying the person who killed a 2-year-old and in a hit-and-run in Cabarrus County. Troopers say an unknown dark car was headed east on NC Highway 73 at Fitzgerald Street on Aug. 12 when they hit the toddler, who had left the sidewalk and gotten into the road. The driver fled the scene.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy