WBBJ
UPDATE: 1 inmate found, 2nd still on the run, US Marshals say
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — US Marshals have released video surveillance showing Aurelius Crayton after he escaped on Wednesday. Marshals say a second image shows Crayton in a red shirt that could be over his white shirt. They say that Clayton could be in the Jackson area. UPDATE:. CHESTER COUNTY,...
Man charged with murder after running over woman at Decatur Walmart
A person is in custody after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Decatur Thursday night.
Former Hickman County football booster president indicted for theft, forgery
The former Hickman County football booster club president is accused of stealing more than $1,200 during her five-month term.
Suspect accused in Tennessee crime spree denies allegations
Jaquan Berry is a suspect in multiple serious felonies in Giles and Lawrence counties. He spoke from behind bars in the Maury County jail, after his arrest in Columbia, TN earlier this week.
Lawrence County mother heartbroken as another year passes and still no sign of her son
Six years have passed, and there are still no answers for a Lawrence County family whose loved one vanished.
radio7media.com
Suspect Arrested in Maury County After Abducting Female in Giles County
THE MALE SUBJECT ACCUSED OF ATTTEMPTING TO KIDNAP A WOMAN AT GUNPOINT AT WALGREENS IN PULASKI SUNDAY NIGHT WAS ARRESTED IN MAURY COUNTY ON MONDAY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT THE SUSPECT WAS TAKEN IN TO CUSTODAY AFTER HE WAS APPRHENDED BY A SECOND VICTIM’S FATHER. THE SECOND VICTIM WAS ABDUCTED FROM AN APARTMENT COMPLEX AFTER THE ATTEMPT IN THE PHARMACY PARKING LOT FAILED. THE ASSAILANT DROVE THE VICTIME TO MAURY COUNTY WHERE SHE ADVISED HE RAPED HER AND KEPT HER CAPTIVE FOR HOURS. THE FEMALE THEN PURSUED THE MALE TO STOP AT A RESTAURANT IN COLUMBIA, WHERE UNBEKNOWNST TO THE SUSPECT, HER FAMILY WORKED. SHE JUMPED FROM THE VEHICLE AND SCREAMED FOR THE HELP. THE FATHER OF THE VICTIM WAS ABLE TO DISARM THE SUSPECT AND HOLD UNTIL LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRIVED.
Confessed murderer in Decatur dies awaiting trial, case dismissed
A Trinity man who called the Decatur Police Department two years ago to confess to a cold case murder has died before his trial, according to court records.
Suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping, rape of a Middle Tennessee woman
A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman Monday morning. Authorities in Giles and Maury Counties are working this case.
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Attempted murder charge after shooting in Walgreens parking lot in Lawrenceburg
A Pulaski, Tennessee man is behind bars facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting another person in a Walgreens parking lot in Lawrenceburg Monday morning.
You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt
Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Shooting Leaves One Injured
A MONDAY MORNING SHOOTING HAS LEFT ONE MAN INJURED. SOURCES INDICATE THAT TWO MEN HAD A CONFRONTATION AROUND 10:30 THIS MORNING IN THE PARKING LOT OF WALGREENS ON EAST GAINES STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG. AUTHORITIES BELIEVE THE INCIDENT WAS OVER A CELL PHONE. THE SUSPECT IN THE MATTER DREW A FIREARM AND SHOT THE VICTIM IN THE LEG. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO SOUTHERN TENNESSEE REGIONAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF HIS INJURIES. THE SUSPECT INITIALLY FLED THE SCENE HOWEVER TURNED HIMSELF IN AT LAWRENCEBURG POLICE HEADQUARTERS A SHORT TIME LATER WHERE HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. AREA SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKDOWN FOR A SHORT TIME DUE TO THE INCIDENT. INVESTIGATION INTO THE MATTER IS ON GOING.
Tennessee man called 911 after being shot in the head; Suspect taken into custody
A man is in custody after police say he shot a man in the head in Humphreys County on Monday evening.
2 arrested after drugs, stolen guns found in Lincoln County
Two men were arrested in Lincoln County following an investigation into illegal drugs being sold in the community, according to authorities.
One injured, suspect arrested after shooting outside Walgreens in Lawrenceburg
A suspect has been arrested after one person was shot Monday morning in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Lawrenceburg
radio7media.com
Suspect Arrested in Giles County after Kidnapping Attempt
ON SUNDAY EVENING IN GILES COUNTY AN UNKNOWN MALE ASSAILANT ATTEMPTED TO KIDNAP A WOMAN AT GUNPOINT AT WALGREENS IN THE CITY OF PULASKI. THE ATTEMPTED-KIDNAPPER WAS UNSUCCESSFUL AND THE VICTIM WAS UNHARMED, THE SUSPECT FLED THE AREA AND APPREHENDED MONDAY MORNING. THE INVESTGATION IS ONGOING.
Tennessee Students Help Save Their Teacher's Life On First Day Of School
"I looked out of the corner of my eye, and I saw our instructor seize up, take a few steps back, and then start to lurch backward."
Story & Lee Furniture in Leoma damaged in fire
Firefighters are working a fire at Story and Lee Furniture in Leoma.
WSMV
Firefighters battle fire at furniture store in Lawrence County
LEOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lawrenceburg Firefighters battled a fire at Story & Lee Furniture Sunday night. At 9:05 p.m., the Lawrenceburg Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm showing water flow at 2409 Highway 43 South, according to a media release. The first arriving units found light smoke in...
fox17.com
Man, 20, cited for defacing Highway 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 20-year-old Nashville man has been cited by National Park Service rangers after he was allegedly caught vandalizing the Highway 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway. Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office were called after a park ranger caught the man spray painting...
