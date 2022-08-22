Read full article on original website
New Dayton mediation team responds to 400 calls, reduces police call-outs
Since the Dayton Mediation Response Unit (MRU) launched on May 23, the team has responded to 400 non-crime-related calls in the City of Dayton.
daytonlocal.com
Dayton Ohio - Movie in the Park - Northwest Recreation Center
Bring your blanket or lawn chairs to the park and see a family-friendly movie under the stars. Popcorn and fun are provided!
Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio
The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
Springfield NAACP responds to KKK flyers found in neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD — The N.A.A.C.P. in Springfield is planning a community-wide meeting so people can talk about flyers found promoting the KKK. >>Original Story: KKK flyers left in Springfield neighborhood; ‘We don’t want your hate mail,’ resident says. People in a Springfield neighborhood were stunned to find...
‘Unbelievable, sick, sick,’ community members react after man attacks Xenia officer with pen
XENIA — One man has been accused of impersonating a parent intending to kidnap a child, including a video that shows the man attacking a police officer with a pen during questioning. This all happened Monday night after officers said the suspect, Reid Duran, went to Saint Brigid School,...
Dayton PD warns of surge in stolen Kias and Hyundais
In August alone there have been more than 60 cars reported stolen using a viral social media trend. They blame the increase on a viral video — walking others through step-by-step how to steal certain models.
High-speed chase puts Lima schools on lockdown
LIMA — A Dayton man was taken into custody in Shelby County Wednesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through the streets of Lima at speeds reportedly in excess of 75 miles per hour. At 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Freedom Elementary, Liberty Arts Magnet, Lima Senior, South...
wyso.org
"We're still here," Miami and Shawnee cultural educators speak with the public in Clark County
Cultural educators from the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and two Shawnee tribes (Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma and The Shawnee Tribe) held events over the weekend in Clark County. The weekend was titled Hito Henekinike, which means “Hello, my friend” in saawanwaatoweewe (the Shawnee language). Talon Silverhorn emceed...
Study: Dayton one of 10 safest U.S. cities from natural disasters
DAYTON — The City of Dayton is considered to be one of the 10 safest U.S. cities from natural disasters, according to a new report from the website, Lifehacker.com. >>INITIAL STORY: 15 Memorial Day tornadoes confirmed; EF4 traveled 20 miles, over half-mile wide. It looked at data from the...
spectrumnews1.com
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
I-TEAM: Huber Heights school officials use COVID relief funds for trips, nearly $500 dinner
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Schools said they received a total of $18.8 million dollars in federal COVID relief money. A new investigative report from the Dayton Daily News focuses on how the district spent $36,000 of that money. The DDN said the district spent the money on...
spectrumnews1.com
Mayor Aftab Pureval announces his choice for Cincinnati's new top administrator
CINCINNATI – After a national search, Mayor Aftab Pureval has selected a longtime city employee as his preferred choice to serve as Cincinnati’s next city manager. Mayor Aftab Pureval tapped Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long to serve as Cincinnati's next city manager. The vote requires a vote by...
dayton937.com
City of Dayton Announces Broadband Investment
Today, the City of Dayton announced it is making an investment of over $200,000 to begin breaking down the digital divide in Dayton neighborhoods. The initial project, a fiber inventory, is made possible by the Dayton Recovery Plan resulting from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money granted to the City in 2021.
wnewsj.com
Ohio House Minority Leader in county, provides legislative update
WILMINGTON — In a legislative update delivered in Wilmington on Thursday night, Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D- OH 24th) addressed the state’s abortion bans, redistricting, and the importance of the upcoming Ohio Supreme Court races. Russo said Ohio’s current and proposed laws restricting access to women’s...
Dayton-area entrepreneur, philanthropist Roger Glass, 80, has died
DAYTON — Dayton-area entrepreneur and philanthropist Roger Glass, the president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza, died Wednesday at hospice. He was 80 years old. News Center 7 anchor James Brown was able to confirm word of Glass’s death through one of the restaurants and two other sources who were close to Glass,
dayton.com
Reza’s to close in downtown Dayton, Beavercreek location thrives
After three years in downtown Dayton, Reza’s will soon close its coffee shop on Wayne Avenue, but continue roasting in the space, according to a sign posted at the business. “We will be closing the coffee shop side of the business at this location soon,” the owners of Reza’s Downtown wrote in a message to their customers. “Despite the many loyal customers who frequent this cafe, and despite the talented and hard-working baristas who work here, this cafe is just not sustainable. It has not been since Covid.”
1 dead, firefighter taken to hospital after Sidney fire
Fire crews were advised that there was at least one person trapped inside the home. Sidney Fire said that crews were able to locate the occupant, however, they were determined to be dead.
tippnews.com
Made In Miami County
Miami County is full of creative people whose products are available for purchase all around the county. Check out some locally sourced products at these Miami County fan favorite shops!. Rosebud’s Real Food– Piqua. Real food, real simple. Rosebuds Real Food offers a variety of gluten-free, all-natural, organic...
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
Police investigating shooting at Troy park
TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
