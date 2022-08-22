ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

Individual Arrested In Canal Park Involving Gun

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says a 22 year-old was arrested Thursday night in Canal Park involving a gun. In the 400 block of Canal Park Drive at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Duluth Police Officers conducted a felony stop. Police say the 22 year-old who was stopped...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

More Charges Against Former Superior Police Sergeant

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior Police Sergeant accused of causing a car crash that killed two people, and injured two others is no longer with the department. He has also been charged with 11 additional crimes. Gregory Swanson already faced one count of homicide by use of a vehicle...
SUPERIOR, WI
WNMT AM 650

NERCC Escapee Arrested In Carlton County

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – An inmate at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center (NERCC), in Grand Lake Township, walked off the grounds around 7:20 p-m Tuesday. A search of the area was unable to locate the inmate, identified as Zachary Mullen, and alerts were sent to surrounding law enforcement agencies.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KARE 11

Complaint: Bus driver charged with DWI; blew over 6x legal limit

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man is facing charges after allegedly driving a charter bus drunk with 35 students aboard. The complaint filed in Carlton County Tuesday says Patrick Bullard is being charged with two counts of DWI — one for refusing to take a sobriety test, and the other, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Bullard was also charged with being in possession of, and drinking and consumption of, an open bottle.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

Cloquet Police Department Teams Up With Carlton County To Issue Spay/Neuter Vouchers

The Cloquet Police Department has teamed up with Carlton County and area vet clinics to offer spay/neuter vouchers to owners of pets. If you live in the Carlton County area and have a dog or cat, then you are in luck. The Cloquet Police shared the news on their Facebook page. However, there are some requirements to be eligible for this voucher and some parameters as well:
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball

This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
EVELETH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Fire Department#City#Emt
B105

Essentia Health Duluth Seeks Volunteers Across Multiple Facilities

If you're looking to help out in the Northland, Essentia Health is in need of volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas. According to their press release, they have immediate openings at their locations in the Twin Ports, northwest Wisconsin, the Northland, the Iron Range, Brainerd and Fargo. These volunteer...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Local Auto Body Shop Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Two Individuals

This is such a bummer. A local auto body shop in Superior is asking for the public's help in finding two people they say have been stealing items on their property. This has become quite common over the past few years, especially for local police departments. Recently, the Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a few people suspected of stealing. They shared a few screenshot photos of the two suspects and said they were wanted in relation to a vehicle theft.
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Chisholm, Superior, Duluth

CHISHOLM, MN -- The Kiwanis $15k Raffle is just around the corner and the stakes are high. Winners have the chance to take home some big prizes. On Sept. 7, Valentini’s Supper Club on Lake Street will announce the winners of the raffle. Tickets are $100 each and are...
CHISHOLM, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Parents of victim in Proctor football assault sue school district, coaches

DULUTH - The parents of the student attacked after a Proctor High School football practice last fall are suing the school district and the former football coaches and superintendent for a civil rights violation related to sexual discrimination. The student's parents, whom the Star Tribune isn't naming to protect the...
PROCTOR, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Bus driver blew 0.257 while driving 35 boys up to YMCA camp

CARLTON, Minn. -- A Cannon Falls man has been charged with DWI after investigators say that he drove a bus carrying 35 boys, all between the ages of 11 and 14, while drunk on Fireball whisky.The incident happened Sunday morning. Troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol say that someone flagged a charter bus veering from shoulder to shoulder on Interstate 35.The bus was transporting the kids from a YMCA group to a Y camp in northern Minnesota, investigators say. Troopers observed the bus drive across a lane of traffic and into the shoulder, and tried to pull the bus over...
CANNON FALLS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth School District Identified as Struggling Academically

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Education has identified over 300 schools and several districts with low academic performance, including the Duluth School District. The Duluth School District was identified as struggling academically, and not for the first time. Results are based on MCA standardized tests in middle...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Body Of Hibbing Man Believed To Be Found After Missing For A Month

From the KDQS News Staff via Fox 21 News - August 22, 2022. The Hibbing Police Department believe they have found human remains of a man that went missing exactly a month ago. On July 22, 49 year-old Jesse Crabtree was considered a missing person after authorities learned that no one had been in contact with him since earlier that month.
HIBBING, MN
FOX 21 Online

Decline in Childhood Vaccinations Worries Local Health Officials

DULUTH, Minn. — “We find the decrease in vaccination rates very concerning. Primarily because we’re having kids out there now that are vulnerable,” General Pediatrician at Essentia Health, Dr. Jonathan KenKnight, said. Dr. Jonathan KenKnight says that vaccination rates for younger age groups is slowly declining...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Body of missing Hibbing man located

The body of a missing Hibbing man has been located, one month after authorities identified him as a missing person. Hibbing Police say they learned no contact had been made with Jesse James Crabtree since July 6, identifying him as a missing person on July 22. Officers located Crabtree’s abandoned...
HIBBING, MN
KOOL 101.7

Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Labor Day Holiday 2022

The observance of the Labor Day holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Labor Day 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the...
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

The History Of Duluth’s Lookout Point, Enger Tower

If you've been to the Duluth area or you call it home, you have likely been to Enger Tower. Also known as Duluth's lookout tower, it is flooded with people no matter the time of year. There are many urban legends about the tower, with some thinking it is haunted....
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy