FOX 21 Online
Individual Arrested In Canal Park Involving Gun
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says a 22 year-old was arrested Thursday night in Canal Park involving a gun. In the 400 block of Canal Park Drive at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Duluth Police Officers conducted a felony stop. Police say the 22 year-old who was stopped...
FOX 21 Online
More Charges Against Former Superior Police Sergeant
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior Police Sergeant accused of causing a car crash that killed two people, and injured two others is no longer with the department. He has also been charged with 11 additional crimes. Gregory Swanson already faced one count of homicide by use of a vehicle...
WNMT AM 650
NERCC Escapee Arrested In Carlton County
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – An inmate at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center (NERCC), in Grand Lake Township, walked off the grounds around 7:20 p-m Tuesday. A search of the area was unable to locate the inmate, identified as Zachary Mullen, and alerts were sent to surrounding law enforcement agencies.
wpr.org
Former Superior police officer now faces a dozen charges in off-duty crash that killed 2
A former 15-year veteran with the Superior Police Department is now facing a dozen charges after allegedly driving drunk and killing a father and his infant son in an off-duty crash. Former Sgt. Greg Swanson, 42, of Solon Springs is charged with eight felony charges, according to an amended criminal...
FOX 21 Online
Bus Driver Charged for Driving Intoxicated with 35 Children And Teens Onboard
CARLTON, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man has been charged for driving a charter bus while intoxicated with 35 students aboard. On Sunday, troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a complaint that a charter bus was swerving shoulder-to-shoulder on interstate 35 in Carlton County. Troopers located...
Complaint: Bus driver charged with DWI; blew over 6x legal limit
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man is facing charges after allegedly driving a charter bus drunk with 35 students aboard. The complaint filed in Carlton County Tuesday says Patrick Bullard is being charged with two counts of DWI — one for refusing to take a sobriety test, and the other, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Bullard was also charged with being in possession of, and drinking and consumption of, an open bottle.
Cloquet Police Department Teams Up With Carlton County To Issue Spay/Neuter Vouchers
The Cloquet Police Department has teamed up with Carlton County and area vet clinics to offer spay/neuter vouchers to owners of pets. If you live in the Carlton County area and have a dog or cat, then you are in luck. The Cloquet Police shared the news on their Facebook page. However, there are some requirements to be eligible for this voucher and some parameters as well:
Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball
This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
Essentia Health Duluth Seeks Volunteers Across Multiple Facilities
If you're looking to help out in the Northland, Essentia Health is in need of volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas. According to their press release, they have immediate openings at their locations in the Twin Ports, northwest Wisconsin, the Northland, the Iron Range, Brainerd and Fargo. These volunteer...
Local Auto Body Shop Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Two Individuals
This is such a bummer. A local auto body shop in Superior is asking for the public's help in finding two people they say have been stealing items on their property. This has become quite common over the past few years, especially for local police departments. Recently, the Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a few people suspected of stealing. They shared a few screenshot photos of the two suspects and said they were wanted in relation to a vehicle theft.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Chisholm, Superior, Duluth
CHISHOLM, MN -- The Kiwanis $15k Raffle is just around the corner and the stakes are high. Winners have the chance to take home some big prizes. On Sept. 7, Valentini’s Supper Club on Lake Street will announce the winners of the raffle. Tickets are $100 each and are...
redlakenationnews.com
Parents of victim in Proctor football assault sue school district, coaches
DULUTH - The parents of the student attacked after a Proctor High School football practice last fall are suing the school district and the former football coaches and superintendent for a civil rights violation related to sexual discrimination. The student's parents, whom the Star Tribune isn't naming to protect the...
Charges: Bus driver blew 0.257 while driving 35 boys up to YMCA camp
CARLTON, Minn. -- A Cannon Falls man has been charged with DWI after investigators say that he drove a bus carrying 35 boys, all between the ages of 11 and 14, while drunk on Fireball whisky.The incident happened Sunday morning. Troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol say that someone flagged a charter bus veering from shoulder to shoulder on Interstate 35.The bus was transporting the kids from a YMCA group to a Y camp in northern Minnesota, investigators say. Troopers observed the bus drive across a lane of traffic and into the shoulder, and tried to pull the bus over...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth School District Identified as Struggling Academically
DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Education has identified over 300 schools and several districts with low academic performance, including the Duluth School District. The Duluth School District was identified as struggling academically, and not for the first time. Results are based on MCA standardized tests in middle...
Section of E Superior Street in Duluth Temporarily Closed Beginning Monday
Summer may be winding down, but road construction and road closures continue across the Northland. One such project will force the City of Duluth to temporarily close a section of East Superior Street, providing what they hope will be a minor inconvenience to to both motorists and residents in the area.
boreal.org
Body Of Hibbing Man Believed To Be Found After Missing For A Month
From the KDQS News Staff via Fox 21 News - August 22, 2022. The Hibbing Police Department believe they have found human remains of a man that went missing exactly a month ago. On July 22, 49 year-old Jesse Crabtree was considered a missing person after authorities learned that no one had been in contact with him since earlier that month.
FOX 21 Online
Decline in Childhood Vaccinations Worries Local Health Officials
DULUTH, Minn. — “We find the decrease in vaccination rates very concerning. Primarily because we’re having kids out there now that are vulnerable,” General Pediatrician at Essentia Health, Dr. Jonathan KenKnight, said. Dr. Jonathan KenKnight says that vaccination rates for younger age groups is slowly declining...
WDIO-TV
Body of missing Hibbing man located
The body of a missing Hibbing man has been located, one month after authorities identified him as a missing person. Hibbing Police say they learned no contact had been made with Jesse James Crabtree since July 6, identifying him as a missing person on July 22. Officers located Crabtree’s abandoned...
Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Labor Day Holiday 2022
The observance of the Labor Day holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Labor Day 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the...
The History Of Duluth’s Lookout Point, Enger Tower
If you've been to the Duluth area or you call it home, you have likely been to Enger Tower. Also known as Duluth's lookout tower, it is flooded with people no matter the time of year. There are many urban legends about the tower, with some thinking it is haunted....
