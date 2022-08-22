Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Six teens formally charged in Marion County Court with attack on 15-year-old Centralia boy
Formal charges were filed Wednesday against all six teens arrested by Centralia Police in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old boy late Monday afternoon. The Marion County State’s Attorney charged the one adult, 18-year-old Keion Dalton of Hickory Ridge Apartments in Centralia, and five juveniles ages 13 to 17 with felony mob action and misdemeanor battery.
Neighbors speak out after shooting suspect arrested
Neighbors Albert and Claudia Morr initially took their frustrations to city council when the ffirst hit their home in February.
foxillinois.com
Woman convicted of killing man after breaking into home
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Granite City woman has been convicted of a murder that took place in Macoupin County. Chancey Hutson, 31, has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. On Jan. 1, 2015, Hutson entered Adams' house wearing a mask and...
foxillinois.com
Arrest made in attempted murder on University Avenue
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting on West University Avenue. Jazontae Sanders, 20, of Urbana, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the July 5 shooting of a 20-year-old Champaign man. It happened around 7:35 p.m. in the 1600 block of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
Police call off search for missing Clinton woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND)- Clinton Police have called off their investigation into reported missing woman, Juana Arellano-Garnica. Police released a statement on Thursday, stating their investigation revealed Arellano-Garnica left the area voluntarily, and absent of evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Arellano-Garnica was reported missing on Monday, after being last seen Aug. 21,...
Man arrested in connection to shooting said officials
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officers said they arrested a man on Thursday in connection to a drive-by shooting on July 5. A man was shot in the stomach while driving his car by University Avenue and South Fair Street on July 5. Officers said he left his car after crashing it into a […]
Springfield man arrested during narcotics search
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Springfield was arrested on Thursday when Springfield Police officers executed a narcotics search warrant. Officers with the Pro-Active Crime Unit converged on a house on East Cook Street near South 23rd Street and found the homeowner, 42-year-old Joseph Meacham outside. He was arrested without incident. Inside the home, […]
Effingham Radio
Tower Hill Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Meth Charge, Prior Conviction
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on August 24, 2022, John W. Stevens, age 68, of Tower Hill, Illinois was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the offense of Unlawful Possession With Intent to Deliver between 4 and 15 grams of Methamphetamine with a Prior Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Chemical conviction. The offense is a Class 1 Felony with a sentencing range of 4 to 30 years in prison.
RELATED PEOPLE
Four arrested in connection to 2014 murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a murder that happened almost eight years ago. The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged all four suspects with at least one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The suspects are: Peter Campbell, 45 of Champaign Dylon Cann, […]
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Skylor J. Rohr of Mattoon for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance and contempt. Skylor was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Jamey M. Rhodes of Brownstown for...
Six charged with wire fraud in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program. 51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of […]
Effingham Radio
Stewardson Man Sentenced To Illinois Department Of Corrections For Retail Theft
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on August 15, 2022, CHARLES M. COLEMAN, age 45, of Stewardson, Illinois, was sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Retail Theft with a prior Retail Theft conviction, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in prison.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Southern View home invasion suspect at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Law enforcement is searching for the person responsible for a Southern View home invasion. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says it happened early Wednesday morning at a home in the 2800 block of South 3rd Street. We're told the victims were held at gunpoint by...
WAND TV
Decatur domestic violence victim dies, suspect's charges to be upgraded
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was beaten in a domestic violence incident in Decatur has died. Monique N. McKissic, 43, was rushed to the hospital Aug. 14 after police responded to a home in the 100 block of S. Calhoun St. just after 1 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.
Man sentenced to 15 years for meth
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man with multiple prior convictions was sentenced to 15 years for meth. The Shelby County State’s attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on August 24 that John W. Stevens, a 68-year-old man from Tower Hill was sentenced to 15 years for possession and intent to deliver 5-15 grams of meth. On January […]
Springfield Police: Man wanted for theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for theft. The wanted suspect is 54-year-old Richard Farthing. Deputy Chief Josh Stuenkel described the alleged crime as “theft by deception,” saying Farthing transferred $9,900 from one bank account to another when the first bank account […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Decatur Police: Woman dies after domestic violence situation with son
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a woman is dead after a domestic violence situation with her son. In a news release, Sergeant Steven Carroll stated 43-year-old Monique N. McKissic was taken to a Decatur hospital on August 14. She had blunt force trauma to her head. McKissic was transported to a Springfield hospital […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, August 25th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia woman for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Lindsey Elliot of South Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were picked up on outstanding warrants and remained in the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old...
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Macon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the people who damaged an automated teller machine and stole money from it. Police were called to the Land of Lincoln Credit Union at 3130 East Mound Road for a theft at 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 10. Police say they found the damaged ATM […]
foxillinois.com
Springfield shooting victim drove himself to hospital, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 23-year-old man is now listed as being in stable condition after a shooting Monday night. Springfield Police say it happened near Clay and South 15th streets around 9:16 p.m. Police say a total of 13 shots were fired. We're told the victim was shot...
Comments / 0