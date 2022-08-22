Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby & P Appear To Taunt Offset Following Quality Control Lawsuit
Things are heating up in the Quality Control camp these days. While Takeoff and Quavo are embarking on a new musical journey as a duo, Offset is trying to take control of his solo career. Yesterday, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control, claiming that they didn't honor their agreement with him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B To Direct New Offset Music Video With A "Very Sexy, Talented Artist"
One of hip-hop's favourite couples – Cardi B and Offset – are gearing up for yet another collaboration, from the sounds of things. While the mother of two has been hard at work on her follow-up to 2018's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, her husband has been steadily dropping off solo singles of his own as his fellow Migo members Quavo and Takeoff work on their dual projects.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled, Future & Lil Baby Do It "Big Time" In New Music Video
The wait is over and JD Khaled finally came through with his latest body of work, God Did. The new album is stacked with features. Jay-Z, Eminem. Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Drake come through within the first three tracks of the project. However, he did enlist some of the biggest artists out right now. Future and Lil Baby join forces with Khaled on "Big Time," marking the first of numerous features from the two of them on the project.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Spotted With 22-Year-Old Bronx Rapper Ice Spice At A Toronto Concert: Watch
Rising New York rapper Ice Spice is moving on up in the world. Not only did she receive a coveted co-sign from 35-year-old Drake after sharing her "Munch (Feelin' U)" song and music video earlier this month, but now, she's also been spotted partying with the 6ix God in Toronto.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dame Dash Names Kanye West The "Greatest" Roc-A-Fella Artist Over Jay-Z
The relationship between Jay-Z and Dame Dash is one that has spawned several think-pieces considering the former business partners' expansive history. They were once sitting on Hip Hop's throne as two of the three leaders of Roc-A-Fella Records, but once the label dissolved, Dash began to share his side of the story. For decades, Dame has alleged that Jay-Z's shady moves were at the crux of their fallout, even making claims that Hov "betrayed" him for money.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z Breaks Silence On Meek Mill's Departure From Roc Nation
DJ Khaled returned with his latest album, God Did this morning. As expected, the project is stacked with top-tier features, from Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, and Jay-Z, who appears on the title track. Khaled's hyped up this record, specifically Jay's verse, over the past few weeks. Even some of Jay's closest confidants have vowed that the Brooklyn-born rapper may have delivered one of the best verses of his career.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Reveals Ex-GF Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With His10th Child
Nick Cannon is just about ready to welcome baby #10. The television host and actor shared the news on Instagram, revealing that his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, is currently expecting their child. TMZ reports that she appears to be in her third trimester, and the two will likely be welcoming their child soon.
hotnewhiphop.com
Brittany Renner Defends Dating Younger Men By Mentioning Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Age Gap
Her hot takes have often caused viral moments on social media and Brittany Renner's conversation with the Tonight's Conversation podcast isn't any different. The social media personality is the mother of a son that she shares a son with PJ Washington, an NBA player who is currently with the Charlotte Hornets. The ex-couple reportedly met while Washington was in college and according to The Sun, he was 18 when she was 26.
hotnewhiphop.com
Freddie Gibbs Snaps After Benny The Butcher Flashes One Of His Chains On Twitter
From plans for a joint project together to a chain snatching, Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher's working relationship has taken a full 180 in the past few years. The two built a strong rapport with one another through collaborations like "Frank Lucas" and "One Way Flight," though tension began building after Gibbs threw shade at the Griselda rapper over getting his chain robbed in Houston.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Believes Fans Instigate Beefs Between Female Rappers
In a mainstream culture that is ruled by social media, it's not difficult for a viral moment to cause real-world chaos for artists. Millions of people log into their favorite platforms to deliver hot takes every single day, and often, many of those opinions are created to cause division. We've witnessed rappers get themselves entangled in unnecessary beefs due to their fans instigating arguments, but according to Yung Miami and Megan Thee Stallion, the ladies of Rap have a camaraderie despite being pitted against one another.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Shares His Take On The Migos Breakup Rumors
DJ Khaled is currently in celebration mode because his 13th studio album, titled GOD DID, is officially out now. As with any Khaled record, GOD DID is packed with features from some of the most prominent voices in today's Hip-Hop landscape, and as a result, that gives the We The Best hitmaker a unique perspective into some of the most compelling rap stories that have been broken this year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Files Odd New Logo Trademark For Yeezy Brand
Kanye West is switching things up with his infamous Yeezy clothing line. Although the brand is known for its neutral tone look, Ye opted to file two trademarks for a random, blue design which consists of a solid blue circle encased by another blue circle with jagged edges. The award winning rapper and clothing designer initially filed a trademark back in July for a similar design, a colorless encased circle, but ultimately, he decided on the blue.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Gnar Drops Off Debut 43B Record Label Single, "Almighty Gnar" Feat. Chief Keef
Just a few months after Chief Keef shared the exciting news that Atlanta's Lil Gnar would be the first signee of his 43B record label, the duo have dropped off the former's inaugural track, "Almighty Gnar." Keef starts things off over the Shawn Ferrari and Akachi-produced beat, referencing his Chicago...
hotnewhiphop.com
Meyhem Lauren & Daringer Drop "Black Vladimir"
After launching Black Truffles Records, Meyhem Lauren's tapped Daringer for the label's first release. The Queens rapper and the Griselda producer collide for Black Vladimir. The 15-track album is a marriage of Meyhem Lauren's vivid lyricism that produces lucid flashbacks of 90s hip-hop and Daringer's grimey New York-centric production style. The album boasts features from Action Bronson, as well as several members of Griselda, who are even heard on tracks they aren't featured on.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Responds To Jay-Z's Shout Out On DJ Khaled's "God Did"
Meek Mill is going through a transitional period in his career. He's revealed that he no longer wants to work with the major label machine to release music, revealing that he's had issues with Atlantic Records for the past few years. However, fans believed this could mean there's friction between himself and Hov after rumors emerged that Meek and Roc Nation parted ways.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Barbz Come For Missy Elliott: "You've Never Topped A Single Chart"
Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott may have made headlines for celebrating each other on social media after the former won the VMA Video Vanguard Award Honour earlier this month, but that hasn't stopped their fanbases from colliding this week. As HipHopDX reports, things got particularly chaotic on Twitter after Elliott...
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Flexes $3M Watch For Future Ahead Of "God Did"
We're inching closer and closer to the release of DJ Khaled's forthcoming studio album, GOD DID. He's been showing out more than usual these days as he's unveiled new details surrounding the project. Earlier this year, he was marching through the streets of Toronto in anticipation of the release of "Staying Alive" ft. Drake and Lil Baby.
