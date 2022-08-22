ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

South Carolina Department of Social Services launches texting program

By Melissa Meyers
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Getting resources from the South Carolina Department of Social Services will now be much easier after the agency launched a new texting program that provides information within seconds.

The purpose of the new program is to eliminate the long phone calls, back-and-forth emails and time spent trying to find a specific service.

“We did some research and we found that 70% of the people who visit our website are visiting us using their mobile devices,” Will Batchelor, director of media relations for the South Carolina Department of Social Services, said.

It’s a faster, more efficient way for people to access resources provided by SCDSS. By texting “DSS” to the number 211-211 users will be directed to a main menu with numbers corresponding to each available service.

“Within a matter of seconds you’ll be given resources that include phone numbers to call and specific websites to go to,” Batchelor said.

SCDSS started developing the system back in February in partnership with the United Way Association of South Carolina.

“We started out with just a couple of simple keywords; foster care, kinship care,” Batchelor said. “We found that there were a lot of services that we wanted to involve.”

Some of those services include child care, adoption, child support, adult advocacy and reporting child abuse or neglect. But the department is already looking to expand its services.

“We’re adding two more options right now as we speak, so we are very excited about this and the response that we’ve already received has been overwhelming,” he said.

Batchelor said what the department is really trying to do is save people time while also providing them with quick and convenient information.

“A lot of times, we’ll get phone calls or email inquiries asking ‘which number do I call for this service or where on the website do I look for that service?’ so we wanted to put together a fast and convenient way to give people the information that they needed,” he said.

There’s always been a high demand for SCDSS services, according to Batchelor, and this program will help meet that demand even more.

