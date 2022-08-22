Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 8/18/2022
NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says the morning will be dry and sunny. Storms will develop in the afternoon, around 3 p.m., and may last into the evening.
Southwest monsoon rain brings flooding risks
As the week comes to an end, monsoon rains continue to cause flooding across large portions of the desert Southwest. Showers and thunderstorms bringing heavy downpours are forecast through Sunday from the northern and central Rockies to the Southwest and southeastern California. A risk for excessive rain has been issued...
Heavy Rain Forecasted at Texas-Oklahoma Corridor; Travel Delays Expected
Heavy rain is likely to persist from northern Texas to southern Oklahoma corridor into the middle of the week, according to the latest weather forecasts. Based on the weather outlook, there is a risk of extensive flooding, excessive runoff, travel delays, and drought relief. The torrential rain's main threat will...
BC's Fall Weather Forecast Shows Snow Might Come Early & Get Ready For A Ton Of Rain
The B.C. weather forecast for the upcoming fall season is looking rainy, stormy, chilly and possibly even snowy. The weather last fall brought devastating floods to the province, and a Pacific storm track is expected to bring "above-normal rainfall," this year. According to AccuWeather's 2022 Canada fall forecast, the conditions...
Severe Storms Possible Overnight Tuesday
UNDATED -- Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night. Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark. But, before the chance for thunderstorms, much of the state will be under a heat advisory. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week
Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley
Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
Rain, rain not going away yet
Expect showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. “Surprise…more rain Friday,” WWL TV meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts. “We’ll see more scattered storms through the afternoon
Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area
Heavy rains across the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads.“The Dallas-Fort Worth area was pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight,” said Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.He said that as of Monday morning, at least 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain had fallen across much of the area.In a Tweet just after 9 a.m., Dallas police listed dozens of locations where they were responding to high water calls. At 10 a.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted that they...
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico
There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
Heavy rain, flash flood potential continues for Southwest
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking an abundance of tropical moisture which they say will enhance monsoon downpours across the Southwestern states and continue a threat for flash flooding to close out the weekend. AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno, who has been scrutinizing the pattern all week across the Southwest, noted...
Torrential rains prompt flash flood emergency in Jackson, Mississippi
People resorted to standing on top of cars Wednesday after over 6 inches of rain led to a “life-threatening” flooding event. Torrential rains Tuesday night into Wednesday resulted in flooding of roads and highways around central Mississippi, prompting a flash flood emergency across central portions of the state, including in Hinds County, where Jackson is located.
7 million people are under flood watches while 7 million face extreme heat alerts
A flood watch is in place from Arizona to Wyoming, covering more than 7 million people, with afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms expected in much of the Southwest on Sunday.
Storm Alert: Severe Weather with Tornadoes Threatens over 30 Million Americans in the Northeast from August 26
Severe weather with isolated tornadoes are expected to hit the Northeastern United States from Friday, August 26, putting over 30 million Americans at risk, according to US meteorologists. Other weather hazards posed by the looming thunderstorms include large hail, strong winds, and flash flooding due to heavy rain. There is...
Monsoon in the Southwest and a Cold Front in the Southeast Forecasted from August 12
Monsoon rain in the Southwest and a cold front in the Southeast will be the main weather conditions of these quadrants in the United States this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) on Thursday, August 11. The so-called active monsoon season in portion of the Western US could...
Freezing weather smashes Australia with cold front bringing sub-zero temperatures, hail, and icy winds as black ice and snow cuts off major roads into Sydney - here's how long it will last near you
Millions of Australians have woken up to icy temperatures, frosty winds and even snowfall just a week out from the start of spring as a polar blast sweeps across the country. After suffering through a colder-than-average winter with wet weather and flooding, the east coast is now enduring yet another cold front - turning major roads ice rinks and leaving families shivering in their homes as snow falls in the Blue Mountains.
Flood warnings as torrential rain and thunderstorms lash UK
Households and businesses are mopping up after thunderstorms and torrential downpours lashed the UK.With rain and storms lasting for several hours, some parts of the South East received more than an inch of rain in an hour.A resident of Brighton on the south coast reported: “Fast-moving curtains of rain, sheet lightning, and constant low, rumbling, thumping, apocalyptic thunder – almost without pause – which has set off all the car alarms.”Nine flood alerts were in place across the southeast, together with a yellow thunderstorm warning for London and the southeast, the east of England and the East Midlands, meaning train delays and...
Heavy Raining to Cover Dallas and Other Southern Regions in Flood
Dallas metroplex is hit by flooding rain, and more is expected throughout the South. A zone of developing heavy rain that will last through the middle of the week is located in the corridor from northern Texas and southern Oklahoma to central sections of Mississippi. Recent Weather. AccuWeather meteorologists are...
Weather tracker: parched eastern England gets a burst of rain
For some parts of central and eastern England that have not seen appreciable rainfall for several weeks, there was a change of fortunes on Thursday as heavy rain and thunderstorms developed. Over a wide area across the east Midlands, East Anglia and south-east England, 20-30mm of rain was recorded during Thursday morning, which is between a third and a half of what we would normally expect in the month of August.
