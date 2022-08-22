ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Could pregnancy app data be used to prosecute abortions? Legal experts say yes

By Mahsa Saeidi
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G21zg_0hR6rWrp00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Many women use reproductive health apps to plan or prevent pregnancy. Now, a new study finds the most popular apps have weak privacy protections.

Women enter the most sensitive data into these apps: information about their cycle, pregnancy, and doctor appointments.

‘Sickening’: Odessa preschool owner physically abused child, sheriff says

The concern is these apps don’t just put your privacy at risk but also possibly your freedom.

“I hope that our information isn’t weaponized against us,” Serena White said.

Like millions of other women, White downloaded a period and pregnancy tracking app.

She said the app made life easier but she deleted it soon after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion.

“You were concerned about law enforcement having your personal information?” Investigator Mahsa Saeidi asked.

“I was concerned, and I was concerned enough to just go ahead and say, you know, this app isn’t necessary for me,” White said.

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy is a professor and constitutional law expert at Stetson Law.

“So the problem with a period tracking is that it could be used as evidence against a woman,” Torres-Spelliscy said.

Many are reacting to a new study by the Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit advocating for privacy rights.

Researchers said they looked at 25 popular apps and devices.

They found most have vague privacy policies.

Additionally, they don’t spell out what data could be shared with law enforcement.

Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa

The non-profit said that means police could use the data to prosecute pregnant people.

“How likely would it be for this data to be used in a case against a women seeking an abortion?” asked Saeidi.

“This is a brave new world,” Torres-Spelliscy said. “A lot of these apps are relatively recent … the law has not really caught up with the way that people live.”

The professor said when you provide information to a third party, that makes it very easy for law enforcement to get it.

“Because they can subpoena if they have probable cause to think that there’s a crime, they can go after that third party, and the third party doesn’t have the same 5th amendment rights to object,” Torres-Spelliscy said.

“At this point it’s a little premature to say will law enforcement use these apps in the most pernicious ways that they could but I am certainly worried about it.”

Some of the apps have questioned how this study was conducted.

The professor said she’s not surprised that pregnancy tracking apps have weak privacy protections because that’s the case with most apps.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Privacy Rights#Health Apps#Odessa#The U S Supreme Court#The Mozilla Foundation
10 Tampa Bay

Recount ordered for Hillsborough County School tax referendum

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Canvassing Board has certified the first unofficial results for the 2022 Primary Election Thursday evening. In Florida, the law requires a machine recount to be conducted if any race or issue would be defeated by .5% or less of the total votes cast for that race or issue. This means board members ordered recounts for the following races:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
thegabber.com

Primary Results for Pinellas, Florida State Elections

Now that the 2022 Florida primary election is in the record books, some winners can breathe easy with no more contested races, while others get ready for the November general election. Races in Florida are plurality contests, which means a majority vote is not necessary to win a race with...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
TaxBuzz

Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"

A vote in Hillsborough County, Florida -- home of Tampa and Clearwater Beach -- may require an "automatic recount" due to its close margin. According to a report from Tampa's NBC affiliate WFLA 8, slightly over 50% of eligible Hillsborough County voters chose not to vote on a millage rate increase that would fund public school teacher salaries and other educational expenses.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

87K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy