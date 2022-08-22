ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

WTAMU receives $1 million from Engler Foundation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is receiving another $1 million check today, Aug. 26, from the Engler Foundation. The $1 million check, presented by Paul Engler, is a part of his $80 million gift to the University. “We continue to be extraordinarily grateful to Paul Engler and...
KFDA

Region 16 experiencing increase for it’s technology support services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 has seen a high increase since the start of the academic year for its technology support services. “We really augment that process and help them have a level of support that really helps them when they don’t have that technology presence or even if they only have one person. We’re a support system for that person because one person simply can’t do everything. And we have a team of nearly 30 people that are ready to help on a moment’s notice,” said Michael Keough, Chief Technology Officer at Region 16.
canyonnews.com

History-making first day for West Plains High School

The beautiful campus on the western horizon, called West Plains High School, came to life Aug. 17 as students, teachers, faculty and administration (dubbed “Staffulty” by Principal Eric Gomez) filed into the halls of the new campus. Students and teachers were greeted by music and staff including Canyon...
KFDA

Texas Tech Physicians celebrates opening of Canyon clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech Physicians will celebrate its expansion to Canyon with a ribbon cutting for the new Texas Tech Physicians Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic. The ribbon cutting will take place tomorrow, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m., at 3404 4th Ave. in Canyon. The clinic marks the first...
KFDA

VIDEO: Texas Tech opens clinic for obstetrics and gynecology in Canyon

Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Police: Unidentified man found dead early Wednesday morning on railroad tracks near Clovis. VIDEO: CNS awards more than $100,000 to 14 nonprofit organizations in the Panhandle today. Updated: 8 hours ago. VIDEO: TXDOT: Traffic over Southeast 15th Avenue downtown to be interrupted.
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Icon Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you have lived in Amarillo for a while, you’ll know the name Lilia Escajeda. If not, you’ve no doubt seen the work she has done across the High Plains. She is the guest this week on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. Click here...
everythinglubbock.com

New efforts to commemorate missing Texas boy Dorien Thomas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nearly 24 years after the disappearance of 9-year-old Amarillo boy Dorien Thomas, his brother is working to commemorate him. Dorien disappeared on October 26, 1998. He lived in the area of 9th and North Lipscomb in Amarillo and was last seen riding his bike. According...
kgncnewsnow.com

PCS Water Bill Assiatance

The City of Amarillo is working with the Panhandle Community Services to help pay water bills with a 588-thousand dollar federal grant. The water assistance program will help pay water bills of Amarillo families living in unstable conditions. There isn’t a cap or limit to the money a family can...
