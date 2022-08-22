Read full article on original website
KFDA
WTAMU receives $1 million from Engler Foundation
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is receiving another $1 million check today, Aug. 26, from the Engler Foundation. The $1 million check, presented by Paul Engler, is a part of his $80 million gift to the University. “We continue to be extraordinarily grateful to Paul Engler and...
KFDA
Region 16 experiencing increase for it’s technology support services
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 has seen a high increase since the start of the academic year for its technology support services. “We really augment that process and help them have a level of support that really helps them when they don’t have that technology presence or even if they only have one person. We’re a support system for that person because one person simply can’t do everything. And we have a team of nearly 30 people that are ready to help on a moment’s notice,” said Michael Keough, Chief Technology Officer at Region 16.
KFDA
‘They’ll be packing meals’: School meals no longer free to all students
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The pandemic has changed a lot of things within schools, in and outside of the classroom. School cafeterias are now trying to return to a sense of normalcy with changes being made on and off the plate. Districts have transitioned from the pandemic, returning to standards...
canyonnews.com
History-making first day for West Plains High School
The beautiful campus on the western horizon, called West Plains High School, came to life Aug. 17 as students, teachers, faculty and administration (dubbed “Staffulty” by Principal Eric Gomez) filed into the halls of the new campus. Students and teachers were greeted by music and staff including Canyon...
KFDA
Texas Tech Physicians celebrates opening of Canyon clinic
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech Physicians will celebrate its expansion to Canyon with a ribbon cutting for the new Texas Tech Physicians Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic. The ribbon cutting will take place tomorrow, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m., at 3404 4th Ave. in Canyon. The clinic marks the first...
KFDA
‘I have no doubt we’ll get there’: Kids, Inc. sports complex campaign reaches halfway mark
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Inc. announced today it’s sports complex campaign has reached the halfway mark of their goal. The $30 million project started fundraising in January for the 90-acre Rockrose Sports Park located south of Amarillo off I-27. “There’s some folks out there that are going to...
KFDA
BSA Hospice of the Southwest hosting annual Garden Walk this Sunday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest will be hosting its annual Garden Walk this Sunday, Aug. 28, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. This is the fourth year that BSA has hosted the Garden Walk for people grieving the death of a loved one.
KFDA
Tx Panhandle Quilts of Honor to present handmade quilts to female veterans this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Quilts of Honor will present handmade quilts to female veterans this weekend. A press release from the group said the ceremony is from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, located at 4111 S. Georgia St.
Latest Victim Of Nightmare Supply Chain Issues? CISD School Buses.
The phrase "supply chain" has become ingrained in our daily lives. Most of us rarely, if ever, thought about the supply chain before. Now, its the reason why you have a hard time finding your favorite things on store shelves. It's also why Canyon ISD is still waiting on buses...
KFDA
Amarillo first responders awarded, Sheriff gets special recognition receiving ‘Sheriff with a Heart’ award
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This morning at the Welcome Pardner’s Networking Breakfast, some local law enforcement were recognized and awarded. Amarillo Police Department’s Chief Martin Birkenfeld’s son, Potter County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Trae Birkenfeld was honored as the First Responder of the Month. He was nominated...
Canyon and Amarillo Schools – We’ve Got Spirit, Yes We Do
We have some of the best high schools here in our area. They give us a lot to be proud of. We are about to start football season and I know there are a lot of us looking forward to heading out to the stadium. Not only are our high...
KFDA
VIDEO: Texas Tech opens clinic for obstetrics and gynecology in Canyon
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Police: Unidentified man found dead early Wednesday morning on railroad tracks near Clovis. VIDEO: CNS awards more than $100,000 to 14 nonprofit organizations in the Panhandle today. Updated: 8 hours ago. VIDEO: TXDOT: Traffic over Southeast 15th Avenue downtown to be interrupted.
KFDA
Kindergartners at Heritage Hills Elementary getting in the groove for back to school
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At Heritage Hills Elementary, kindergartners are adjusting to school life. “The first week of school was amazing,” says Tina Finkey, principal, Heritage Hills Elementary. “Our teachers were well prepared. The teachers, the kids there. Everybody did amazing that first week of school.”. Finkey says...
Myhighplains.com
Amarillo Icon Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you have lived in Amarillo for a while, you’ll know the name Lilia Escajeda. If not, you’ve no doubt seen the work she has done across the High Plains. She is the guest this week on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. Click here...
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo VA Health Care System will be hosting a blood drive this Friday
VIDEO - ‘I have no doubt we’ll get there’: Kids, Inc. sports complex campaign reaches halfway mark. VIDEO - ‘I have no doubt we’ll get there’: Kids, Inc. sports complex campaign reaches halfway mark. Updated: 10 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
everythinglubbock.com
New efforts to commemorate missing Texas boy Dorien Thomas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nearly 24 years after the disappearance of 9-year-old Amarillo boy Dorien Thomas, his brother is working to commemorate him. Dorien disappeared on October 26, 1998. He lived in the area of 9th and North Lipscomb in Amarillo and was last seen riding his bike. According...
kgncnewsnow.com
PCS Water Bill Assiatance
The City of Amarillo is working with the Panhandle Community Services to help pay water bills with a 588-thousand dollar federal grant. The water assistance program will help pay water bills of Amarillo families living in unstable conditions. There isn’t a cap or limit to the money a family can...
Amarillo Now the Work is On You if You Need Extra Trash Service?
I am all for doing my part. I am a team player. Well sort of. I am not a fan of having to be my own cashier at the store. I feel there are people more qualified than I am to take care of this. I also don't like dealing...
KFDA
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s New in Amarillo looks at why it is important for local, small meat processing plants to be a part of the industry. The Panhandle is known for its livestock and for those who take care of these animals. Some say small and locally...
