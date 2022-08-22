Read full article on original website
ThatGuy1234
3d ago
PURA needs to be investigated. Follow the money here because there is absolutely no way all of these rate increases should have been approved by them. who are they working for?
Washington Examiner
Tax rebates 2022: Connecticut families to receive checks of up to $750 soon
Thousands of Connecticut families will soon see checks of up to $750 as part of the state's child tax rebate relief program. Gov. Ned Lamont and Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton held a news conference on Thursday morning announcing that the checks, almost 200,000 to 210,000, will come out over the next several days.
Eyewitness News
Gov. Lamont says the child tax rebate check will be in the mail
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s child tax rebate will be in the mail, according to the governor. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the state capitol during which he said the state Department of Revenue Services this week began issuing the rebates to qualified households.
Majority of Connecticut’s restaurants struggling with higher costs and shrinking workforce
Connecticut’s restaurant industry is facing an existential crisis within the current inflationary economy, according to a new survey of over 4,000 businesses by the Connecticut Restaurant Association. The survey found 43% of Connecticut’s restaurant owners stating their business conditions are worse now versus three months earlier. Complicating matters is...
sheltonherald.com
Capping annual rent increases in Connecticut appears unlikely as costs mount
As tenants across Connecticut eye upcoming lease expirations with trepidation, Democratic lawmakers appear unlikely to make a concerted push to create any statewide law to cap annual rent increases — despite statewide measures that have been enacted in Oregon and California. Rep. David Michel, D-Stamford, said this month he...
Eyewitness News
NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. provides update on child tax rebate
FORECAST: An *ALERT* for storms Friday that could be strong to severe!. After a comfortably hot & bright Thursday... humidity increases tomorrow, as do our chances for storms that could be severe!. Police say body found in Derby home believed to be Jeffery Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg. Updated: 1 hour...
Eyewitness News
CT remains among the safest states in terms of COVID-19
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut continues to remain among the safest states when it comes to COVID-19. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an update to its “Safest States During COVID-19″ report. It put Connecticut at number 5. WalletHub researchers said that 67 percent of the population is...
Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess
Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
CT essential worker bonuses should be fully funded, Scanlon says
CT Democrat comptroller candidate Sean Scanlon says $1,000 grants for essential private-sector workers shouldn't be reduced.
CT utility shutoffs allowed again next May
Connecticut regulators green light Eversource and United Illuminating utilities to begin shutting off power and gas to delinquent customers starting May 2 of next year.
mainepublic.org
These tenant protections exist in Connecticut, and advocates say they're more important than ever
As rents rise by an average of 10 percent year over year in Connecticut and vacancy rates remain low, many renters may be struggling to keep an affordable roof over their head. “People want to move to Connecticut. The general infrastructure is there for our state to do well. What...
marketplace.org
This Connecticut contractor says rising demand has left him “overwhelmed”
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. Bruce Ridenour has worked as a wall coverings contractor for 40 years, primarily hanging wallpaper...
Connecticut’s child tax rebate checks start going out
The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services began issuing child tax rebate checks to qualified families this week.
I was a CT essential worker. What COVID-19 relief is available to me?
Connecticut has launched the Premium Pay Program and COVID-19 Relief Fund for essential workers during the pandemic. Here are the details.
State towns allocate 1% of federal funding for affordable housing
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s 169 towns received over $1.5 billion in federal funding, from various sources, like the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), to help with the COVID-19 pandemic recovery, but they’ve allocated just 1% for affordable housing projects. That 1% is about $15 million and is...
ctexaminer.com
‘Stage Three’ Drought in Eastern Connecticut Squeezes Wells, Sparks Rules Limiting Watering
Much-needed rain early this week won’t do much to bring Connecticut out of a drought that has seen stream flows drop to historic levels and spurred mandatory conservation orders from municipal water utilities. Last week in East Lyme, officials put a mandatory irrigation schedule in place, restricting homeowners to...
Expert answers questions regarding student loan relief plan
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A lot of people have questions following the announcement of the student loan forgiveness plan. How do I know if I qualify? When will I see relief? News 8 is helping get those answers. There’s been confusion about the student loan relief plan because it’s not a one-size fits all […]
Bob Stefanowski faults Ned Lamont for ‘corruption tax’
The CT GOP gubernatorial candidate compared Gov. Ned Lamont to former governor John Rowland in a speech at the embattled State Pier.
thecentersquare.com
Online portal to help Rhode Islanders with Child Tax Rebate
(The Center Square) – A new one-stop website has been created to help Rhode Islanders navigate the 2022 Child Tax Rebate. The Rhode Island Division of Taxation has set up an online portal to give guidance to families in the state to take advantage of the rebate of $250 for up to three children, Gov. Dan McKee said.
California moves to ban gas powered car sales by 2035. Could Connecticut be next?
California may ban the sale of new gas powered cars by 2035 and, according to state law, Connecticut may have to follow their lead. The post California moves to ban gas powered car sales by 2035. Could Connecticut be next? appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
2 Conn. counties designated as natural disaster areas due to drought
The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designated New London and Windham counties as primary natural disaster areas due to current drought conditions.
Comments / 7