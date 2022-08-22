ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

ThatGuy1234
3d ago

PURA needs to be investigated. Follow the money here because there is absolutely no way all of these rate increases should have been approved by them. who are they working for?

Washington Examiner

Tax rebates 2022: Connecticut families to receive checks of up to $750 soon

Thousands of Connecticut families will soon see checks of up to $750 as part of the state's child tax rebate relief program. Gov. Ned Lamont and Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton held a news conference on Thursday morning announcing that the checks, almost 200,000 to 210,000, will come out over the next several days.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Gov. Lamont says the child tax rebate check will be in the mail

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s child tax rebate will be in the mail, according to the governor. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the state capitol during which he said the state Department of Revenue Services this week began issuing the rebates to qualified households.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Majority of Connecticut’s restaurants struggling with higher costs and shrinking workforce

Connecticut’s restaurant industry is facing an existential crisis within the current inflationary economy, according to a new survey of over 4,000 businesses by the Connecticut Restaurant Association. The survey found 43% of Connecticut’s restaurant owners stating their business conditions are worse now versus three months earlier. Complicating matters is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Capping annual rent increases in Connecticut appears unlikely as costs mount

As tenants across Connecticut eye upcoming lease expirations with trepidation, Democratic lawmakers appear unlikely to make a concerted push to create any statewide law to cap annual rent increases — despite statewide measures that have been enacted in Oregon and California. Rep. David Michel, D-Stamford, said this month he...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. provides update on child tax rebate

FORECAST: An *ALERT* for storms Friday that could be strong to severe!. After a comfortably hot & bright Thursday... humidity increases tomorrow, as do our chances for storms that could be severe!. Police say body found in Derby home believed to be Jeffery Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg. Updated: 1 hour...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

CT remains among the safest states in terms of COVID-19

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut continues to remain among the safest states when it comes to COVID-19. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an update to its “Safest States During COVID-19″ report. It put Connecticut at number 5. WalletHub researchers said that 67 percent of the population is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess

Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Expert answers questions regarding student loan relief plan

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A lot of people have questions following the announcement of the student loan forgiveness plan. How do I know if I qualify? When will I see relief? News 8 is helping get those answers. There’s been confusion about the student loan relief plan because it’s not a one-size fits all […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
thecentersquare.com

Online portal to help Rhode Islanders with Child Tax Rebate

(The Center Square) – A new one-stop website has been created to help Rhode Islanders navigate the 2022 Child Tax Rebate. The Rhode Island Division of Taxation has set up an online portal to give guidance to families in the state to take advantage of the rebate of $250 for up to three children, Gov. Dan McKee said.
INCOME TAX

