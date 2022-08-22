Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington ‘Poker for Puppies’ tournament benefiting Cape Fear Rescue League
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A poker tournament taking place this Saturday is helping to raise money for a good cause. Poker for Puppies is taking place at K2 suites, located at 3137 Wrightsville Avenue in Wilmington. Registration begins at 11:30 am with the tournament kicking off at 12:30 pm.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Latest numbers show a decrease in community COVID levels across Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s been a significant drop in the number of North Carolina counties in the CDC’s orange zone with the highest community levels of COVID-19, including Bladen and Columbus. 44 counties are colored orange in the week’s update, down from 62 last week.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Splashpad at Middleton Park Complex reopens
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Splashpad at Middleton Park in Oak Island is open again. Due to multiple events planned over the next several days, construction on the new shade-sail structures has been paused until Tuesday. As a result, the Splashpad will reopen until construction can resume. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Independence Mall holding back-to-school food drive Saturday to prevent weekend hunger
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Independence Mall in Wilmington is partnering with the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina to hold a food drive on Saturday. The Back to School Weekend Power Pack event is scheduled for 12:00 pm through 5:00 pm at 3500 Oleander Drive. Organizers say...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two Wilmington churches coming together to raise funds, build Habitat home for veteran
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s 2022 Veterans Build and Building on Faith Wall Raising is taking place this Saturday. The event is set to take place from 7:30 am – 8:30 am at 1008 N. 7th Street in Wilmington. Construction will start...
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Kipos Hellenic Cuisine
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the summer tourist season winding down as we head towards Labor Day weekend, it occurred to me that I have not taken a vacation this summer. Some little trips here and there have been fun, but no grand travel experience. No flights to the Gulf, no jaunts to California, no bucket-list visit to Greece. Though I did get to the enjoy the next best thing to that historic nation...Kipos Hellenic Cuisine.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
David Clarke “D.C.” Virgo celebrated for his 40 years of service to Wilmington community
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On this day 107 years ago, David “D.C” Clarke Virgo became the first principal of the New Williston Primary and Industrial School. The City of Wilmington took to Twitter today to honor Virgo, his many achievements and his impact on the area. Virgo,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers help repair games ahead of October Brunswick County Fall Festival
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Fall is right around the corner, and members of the community turned out recently to make sure Brunswick County is prepared for their annual Fall Festival. Several people came out to help revitalize, update and repair some of the games that will be used at...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department adds second Crisis Response dog named Heart
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A furry new addition was recently welcomed to the Wilmington Fire Department. The Department was already utilizing a Crisis Response Facility Dog named Rhys at WFD Station 8, and has added a second dog to the team as part of a partnership with paws4people foundation.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Caswell Beach Turtle Watch discovers nest #95 hidden in dunes
CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a couple weeks since the last sea turtle made its way onshore to lay its nest, but the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch found a previously-undiscovered one this week. Nest number 95 was spotted at the East Point last night as it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘It’s very Tony’: Late Tony Rivenbark directed his final farewell before he died
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Obsequies of Tony Rivenbark is the final event directed by the late executive director of Thalian Hall. The event will begin on the Main Stage of Thalian Hall at 5 pm on Saturday. All three levels of the auditorium will be open for seating. City Council Chambers will be open for overflow seating inside the hall for people to view the service via livestream. It will also be available to watch remotely.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington seeking public input to help improve Wade Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The city of Wilmington hosted an open house at Wade Park Tuesday to hear from the public on what they love about the park and also ways it could be improved. Park users were invited to meet with staff to share input, concerns and suggestions.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts celebrating National Dog Day with Doggie Doughnuts
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — National Dog Day is this Friday, and Krispy Kreme is inviting you and your furry friend out to celebrate. The store is offering limited-time baked treats for dogs of all ages and sizes on August 26th, while supplies last. You can also purchase a Krispy...
WECT
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
WECT
African Caribbean food market to hold grand reopening this weekend with music and free samples
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Have you ever tried egusi soup? It’s a Nigerian dish that usually contains meat, seafood, mushrooms and greens. What about Jollof? That’s a rice dish from West Africa, typically made with long-grain rice, tomatoes, onions, spices, vegetables and meat. You can sample it all this weekend at the grand re-opening of the African Caribbean Market and More.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Four-legged Surf City attraction making waves
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) –When Ziva isn’t basking in the sun or running on the beach, she’s surfing, the four-legged pooch is making waves after videos of her at Surf City Beach have gone viral on social media. Ziva is a four-year-old golden retriever who loves the...
usatales.com
10 Amazing Things To Do In Carolina Beach
If you are visiting Carolina Beach and wondering about the things to do in Carolina Beach, then here are some exciting and amazing things that you can do. These activities can be done by all kinds of people, indoors and outdoor. You can take historical, recreational walks in historic Fort Fisher or get acquainted with the gorgeous Carolina Beach attractions. There are many fun things to do in Carolina Beach, so decide your own pace and select some of the best activities according to your interest.
power98fm.com
Water At North Carolina Beach A Suprising Neon Green Color
Residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach were greeted with a surprise Monday morning. The water on the southern end of the North Carolina beach was a neon green color. But no fear it’s not due to some nefarious source. Social media users quickly hypothesized it was due to something like a dye, fertilizer, or algae.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
National Weather Service urges caution at area beaches, issue high rip current risk
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington National Weather Service has issued a high rip current risk for certain beaches around the Cape Fear. Lifeguards say they have noticed strong rip currents this morning along Pender and New Hanover County beaches. As a result, the National Weather Service is cautioning...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NHCS to distribute devices to all high school students
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools is touting its expansion of technology to high school students across the district. The district will be providing every high school student with a “Microsoft Surface Go”. The new devices were purchased with Elementary and Secondary Relief funds, also known as ESSER funds. The computers will replace a majority of textbooks, with many assignments being sent electronically.
