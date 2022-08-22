ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightsville Beach, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island Splashpad at Middleton Park Complex reopens

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Splashpad at Middleton Park in Oak Island is open again. Due to multiple events planned over the next several days, construction on the new shade-sail structures has been paused until Tuesday. As a result, the Splashpad will reopen until construction can resume. The...
OAK ISLAND, NC
Waves, NC
Wrightsville Beach, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Kipos Hellenic Cuisine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the summer tourist season winding down as we head towards Labor Day weekend, it occurred to me that I have not taken a vacation this summer. Some little trips here and there have been fun, but no grand travel experience. No flights to the Gulf, no jaunts to California, no bucket-list visit to Greece. Though I did get to the enjoy the next best thing to that historic nation...Kipos Hellenic Cuisine.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department adds second Crisis Response dog named Heart

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A furry new addition was recently welcomed to the Wilmington Fire Department. The Department was already utilizing a Crisis Response Facility Dog named Rhys at WFD Station 8, and has added a second dog to the team as part of a partnership with paws4people foundation.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Caswell Beach Turtle Watch discovers nest #95 hidden in dunes

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a couple weeks since the last sea turtle made its way onshore to lay its nest, but the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch found a previously-undiscovered one this week. Nest number 95 was spotted at the East Point last night as it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘It’s very Tony’: Late Tony Rivenbark directed his final farewell before he died

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Obsequies of Tony Rivenbark is the final event directed by the late executive director of Thalian Hall. The event will begin on the Main Stage of Thalian Hall at 5 pm on Saturday. All three levels of the auditorium will be open for seating. City Council Chambers will be open for overflow seating inside the hall for people to view the service via livestream. It will also be available to watch remotely.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

African Caribbean food market to hold grand reopening this weekend with music and free samples

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Have you ever tried egusi soup? It’s a Nigerian dish that usually contains meat, seafood, mushrooms and greens. What about Jollof? That’s a rice dish from West Africa, typically made with long-grain rice, tomatoes, onions, spices, vegetables and meat. You can sample it all this weekend at the grand re-opening of the African Caribbean Market and More.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Four-legged Surf City attraction making waves

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) –When Ziva isn’t basking in the sun or running on the beach, she’s surfing, the four-legged pooch is making waves after videos of her at Surf City Beach have gone viral on social media. Ziva is a four-year-old golden retriever who loves the...
SURF CITY, NC
usatales.com

10 Amazing Things To Do In Carolina Beach

If you are visiting Carolina Beach and wondering about the things to do in Carolina Beach, then here are some exciting and amazing things that you can do. These activities can be done by all kinds of people, indoors and outdoor. You can take historical, recreational walks in historic Fort Fisher or get acquainted with the gorgeous Carolina Beach attractions. There are many fun things to do in Carolina Beach, so decide your own pace and select some of the best activities according to your interest.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
power98fm.com

Water At North Carolina Beach A Suprising Neon Green Color

Residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach were greeted with a surprise Monday morning. The water on the southern end of the North Carolina beach was a neon green color. But no fear it’s not due to some nefarious source. Social media users quickly hypothesized it was due to something like a dye, fertilizer, or algae.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NHCS to distribute devices to all high school students

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools is touting its expansion of technology to high school students across the district. The district will be providing every high school student with a “Microsoft Surface Go”. The new devices were purchased with Elementary and Secondary Relief funds, also known as ESSER funds. The computers will replace a majority of textbooks, with many assignments being sent electronically.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

