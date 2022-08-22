ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote: FOX40 Fan Game of the Week for week one

By Jeremiah Martinez
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — Fans can vote for the following four matchups to be FOX40’s Game of the Week contest for week one of the high school football season. Winner will get announced during the Thursday night newscast at 6 p.m.

FOX40 will be at the game with the top votes.

Final Quarter: High school football Week 0 recap

This week’s candidates features matchups between Denair (0-0) at Modesto Christian (1-0), Weston Ranch (1-0) at Mountain House (1-0), River City (0-1) at River Valley (0-1) and Tracy (1-0) welcomes Bishop O’Dowd (0-0) from Oakland.

Vote for which game you think should be our game of week in the poll below.

FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football Week 0 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — High school season opened in the Sacramento region Friday night. In FOX40’s game of the week, the Folsom Bulldogs defeated the Monterey Trail Mustangs 47-18 at home. The Bulldogs (1-0) will welcome the Serra Padres of San Mateo (0-0) to Folsom High School next Friday night. As for the Mustangs (0-1), […]
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

High school football season begins with shortage of referees

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The high school football season kicked off around the region Friday.  But getting Friday’s games started was not easy with some schools having to change their schedules due to a referee shortage. While things went well this time, the shortage could impact future games this season.   “It’s rather difficult because we don’t […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Davis man makes splash in the sport of Water Polo

(KTXL) — A Davis man is making a splash in the sport of water polo. So much so, that he was recently profiled in a New York Times article. But the reason for his fame might not be what you expect. “My name is Mark Braly. I may be the oldest water polo player in […]
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Body of Kiely Rodni, car found in Prosser Lake

(KTXL) — After being missing for more than two weeks, 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was found dead Sunday in Prosser Lake by an independent group of searchers known as Adventures with Purpose. According to the Adventures with Purpose Facebook page, which was later shared with the Find Kiely Facebook page, Rodni’s car was found upside down […]
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

12-year-old girl found after being missing for several hours

Update: As of 4:24 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department, Ustimchuk has been safely located. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Aug. 22nd. Angela Ustimchuk was last seen near Martin Luther King Boulevard and 21st Avenue in Sacramento. She was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

18-year-old woman causes large power outage in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of Roseville experienced power outages Friday after a car crashed into a power pole near downtown, according to the Roseville Fire Department. At 12:54 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of Vernon Street near 6th Street for reports of a vehicle colliding with a power pole. The Roseville Police Department […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Thousands of marijuana plants seized in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In August the Marijuana Enforcement Team authored a search warrant to allow the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office to seize thousands of cannabis plants. According to a Facebook post from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was for the illegal cannabis cultivation around Farrell Ravine Way. The release said […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police Department searching for missing teen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it is looking for an “at-risk” missing teen. The police department describes Ameerah Shotewell, 16, as being 5’2″, thin, with braided hair. According to the police department, Shotewell was last seen leaving a residence on Del Paso Boulevard wearing all black clothing. Police said she may […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man wins $20 million from scratcher, largest in CA Lottery History

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 Lottery ticket, the largest scratcher prize winner in California Lottery history, according to the California Lottery Office. Chad Fry said he used some extra money from a late payment for side construction work that he did to pay for the ticket, […]
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man dies in Sacramento midnight hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are still looking for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed one person on Saturday. Police said that shortly after midnight they responded to calls of an injured person laying in the street in the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court. When […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Modesto man attempts to kidnap child from front yard of home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stanislaus County man is in jail after attempting to kidnap a child from the front yard of a Modest home, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Jose Gama Mendoza had been attempting to get juveniles in his vehicle on Friday by offering them rides […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Boy stabbed while trying to stop fight at Unity Park in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a 15-year-old Chavez High School student was stabbed while trying to stop a fight at Unity Park on Wednesday. According to police, a fight broke out around 3:30 p.m., and at some point during the fight, a 16-year-old girl was thrown to the ground, punched and kicked by […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Modesto man killed in fatal Highway 120 collision

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man was killed on Monday after crashing into a truck along State Route 120, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 67-year-old man was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson Road Glide westbound on State Route 120 near Rushing Hill Lookout Road when he collided with the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Multiple children injured in 4-car collision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

