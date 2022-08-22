Read full article on original website
Mozelle Portwood
3d ago
why is she charged with harrassment and not a hate crime if she was writing racial epithets?
Reply(2)
7
Daniel Johnson
3d ago
you gotta put her in a dorm where she's alone without another white girls then she'll get what she deserves
Reply(2)
4
David Price
3d ago
put her in jail for a while and tell inmates why she's in there in case they don't Recognize her🤣🤣🤣
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLKY.com
'This is just the beginning': Breonna Taylor's boyfriend reacts to Goodlett plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has released a video statement saying that former LMPD officer Kelly Goodlett's plea proves his constitutional rights were violated. "I've waited almost two-and-a-half years for today," Walker said in a video. "For the first time, a member of LMPD took responsibility...
wdrb.com
'This is just the beginning' | Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, reacts to guilty plea of former LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor is responding to the guilty plea of a former Louisville Metro Police officer, the first in relation to her death. "I've waited almost two and a half years for today," Kenneth Walker said in a video on Thursday. "For the first time, a member of LMPD took responsibility for what happened that night. Not only did detective Goodlett plead guilty, but she admitted she did not act alone."
WLKY.com
LMPD releases body cam video in response to lawsuit claiming teen was informant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police released body camera video from the scene of a deadly shooting at the center of a mother's lawsuit against the department. Devor Stoner, 17, was killed last year and his mother believes it happened while he was working as a confidential informant. Police...
Louisville woman indicted for allegedly sending threatening mail to neighbors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman accused of harassing a family in her neighborhood has been indicted by a federal grand jury for mailing threatening letters to her neighbors. According to court documents and statements made in court on Tuesday, Suzanne Craft, 54, sent multiple "threatening communications" via the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Old Louisville drug house across the street from a senior living center seems to be thriving, all while there appears to be no help from the police. Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard pressed to...
WLKY.com
Pepper spray fight breaks out at Western High School, prompting investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two students are being disciplined after a pepper spray fight broke out at Western High School on Thursday. Western principal Michael Kelly sent a letter to parents today that said two students began fighting in the hallway around lunchtime. Kelly said that one of the students had a can of pepper spray and started spraying the other.
Wave 3
14-year-old left with broken jaw after being jumped at Hardin County skating rink
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old teen was left with bruises and a broken jaw after he was physically assaulted at a skating rink on Aug. 20. The teen said he and his family have had countless memories of coming to Hardin County Skateland to have fun. He wants to share what happened the night he was assaulted in hopes of saving someone else.
Wave 3
21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing identified by officials
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the woman killed in a stabbing on Westport Road stabbing last Friday night. Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of Westport Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Police responded to the scene...
RELATED PEOPLE
WLKY.com
Family of 16-year-old killed at bus stop suing JCPS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed at a bus stop last September is suing Jefferson County Public Schools. Watch our video of teachers remembering Smith in the player above. Tyree Smith was shot while waiting at his bus stop at West...
wdrb.com
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.
WLKY.com
After hit-and-run kills off-duty officer, department and suspect's mother speak out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville police officer was arraigned Wednesday morning. Ashley Catlett, 27, faced a judge for the charges against her that include leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Early Tuesday morning, police said Catlett hit...
WLKY.com
Man killed in Portland shooting identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot and killed in Portland last Friday night has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. They said the man was 52-year-old Mario Anderson. Just after 10 p.m. last Friday, Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a shooting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with a felony for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Catlett is also facing misdemeanor charges for not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance.
WLKY.com
18-year-old arrested after chaos at Kentucky State Fair pleads not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the nine people arrested following the Kentucky State Fair incident on Aug. 20 appeared in court Monday. The 18-year-old accused of pulling out a stolen handgun during the incident, Donte Churchill, pleaded not guilty. Police said a group caused a panic with noise-making devices,...
firefighternation.com
Video Captures Thieves Stealing Louisville (OH) Fire Hydrant
You might think no one would have any interest in stealing a fire hydrant. But you’d be wrong. Police in Louisville are looking for two people who made off with a fire hydrant early in August in the 1300 Block of Baier Avenue, WKBN reports. The hydrant had been...
WLKY.com
LMPD officer sent to hospital after crash in PRP neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Department Police officer was sent to the hospital after his car was hit in the PRP neighborhood. According to officials, a Third Division officer was on duty responding to a Code 3 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday with lights and sirens, heading to a fight in progress. The officer was on Greenwood Road when a vehicle traveling on Dixie Highway didn't stop and struck the backside of the officer's car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash on Dixie Highway, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park on Thursday afternoon. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said an on-duty officer was responding with lights and siren to a service call on a fight in progress around 4:30 p.m. The officer, who was traveling on Greenwood Road, was hit when a civilian vehicle traveling on Dixie Highway didn't yield.
Wave 3
LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said it happened around 4:30 p.m. The officer was responding to a report of a fight in progress and was driving...
Judge orders Clark County sheriff to provide more information for lawsuit defense
Sheriff Jamey Noel and other Clark County Jail officers are facing two federal lawsuits from 28 women who say they were attacked at the jail.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm. Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. On June 1, 2021,...
Comments / 26