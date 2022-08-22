ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 26

Mozelle Portwood
3d ago

why is she charged with harrassment and not a hate crime if she was writing racial epithets?

Reply(2)
7
Daniel Johnson
3d ago

you gotta put her in a dorm where she's alone without another white girls then she'll get what she deserves

Reply(2)
4
David Price
3d ago

put her in jail for a while and tell inmates why she's in there in case they don't Recognize her🤣🤣🤣

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

'This is just the beginning' | Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, reacts to guilty plea of former LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor is responding to the guilty plea of a former Louisville Metro Police officer, the first in relation to her death. "I've waited almost two and a half years for today," Kenneth Walker said in a video on Thursday. "For the first time, a member of LMPD took responsibility for what happened that night. Not only did detective Goodlett plead guilty, but she admitted she did not act alone."
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Pepper spray fight breaks out at Western High School, prompting investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two students are being disciplined after a pepper spray fight broke out at Western High School on Thursday. Western principal Michael Kelly sent a letter to parents today that said two students began fighting in the hallway around lunchtime. Kelly said that one of the students had a can of pepper spray and started spraying the other.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Snyder
WLKY.com

Family of 16-year-old killed at bus stop suing JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed at a bus stop last September is suing Jefferson County Public Schools. Watch our video of teachers remembering Smith in the player above. Tyree Smith was shot while waiting at his bus stop at West...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man killed in Portland shooting identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot and killed in Portland last Friday night has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. They said the man was 52-year-old Mario Anderson. Just after 10 p.m. last Friday, Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a shooting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Forest#Craft
Wave 3

Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with a felony for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Catlett is also facing misdemeanor charges for not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance.
LOUISVILLE, KY
firefighternation.com

Video Captures Thieves Stealing Louisville (OH) Fire Hydrant

You might think no one would have any interest in stealing a fire hydrant. But you’d be wrong. Police in Louisville are looking for two people who made off with a fire hydrant early in August in the 1300 Block of Baier Avenue, WKBN reports. The hydrant had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD officer sent to hospital after crash in PRP neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Department Police officer was sent to the hospital after his car was hit in the PRP neighborhood. According to officials, a Third Division officer was on duty responding to a Code 3 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday with lights and sirens, heading to a fight in progress. The officer was on Greenwood Road when a vehicle traveling on Dixie Highway didn't stop and struck the backside of the officer's car.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdrb.com

LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash on Dixie Highway, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park on Thursday afternoon. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said an on-duty officer was responding with lights and siren to a service call on a fight in progress around 4:30 p.m. The officer, who was traveling on Greenwood Road, was hit when a civilian vehicle traveling on Dixie Highway didn't yield.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said it happened around 4:30 p.m. The officer was responding to a report of a fight in progress and was driving...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm. Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. On June 1, 2021,...
NEW ALBANY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy