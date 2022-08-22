Read full article on original website
Smithtown – Completely Renovated Circa 1700s Home!
Nestled on 2.18 tranquil acres bordering Nissequogue River and Sweet Briar Nature Preserve. The entire house and property has been completely renovated while retaining its original historic details. Spectacular Grounds with Gunite Pool/ Waterfall And Outdoor Entertaining Spaces. $975,000 | ML#3418995. For more information click here.
Century-Old Southampton Compound Sells For $6 Million
A century-old Southampton compound recently sold for $6 million even. On 2.7 acres at 144 Edge of Woods Road in the hamlet of North Sea, the estate has three renovated... more. The Springs home built in 1880 for Julius Parsons, a seventh-generation Parsons in East Hampton, ... by Staff Writer.
East Hampton Village Okays ‘Platinum Bull’ Display For Herrick Park
The East Hampton Village Board gave a hesitant thumbs-up this week for artist Enrique Cabrera to place his 16-foot-long stainless steel bull sculpture, known as “Platinum Bull,” in Herrick Park.... more. New York State and local officials and housing advocates celebrated the new affordable housing project ... by...
Steve Haweeli, 68, East End Public Relations Pioneer, Dies
Steve Haweeli of East Hampton, the founder and president of WordHampton Public Relations, died on August 23 due to complications of COVID-19. He was 68. Friends described him as a... more. Robin Schiavoni of Sag Harbor died on August 12. She was 55. The daughter of ... by Staff Writer.
Residents Offer Thoughts On Master Plan; Officials Explore Plans To Upgrade Southampton Village Hall
Southampton Village residents and other stakeholders had a chance to weigh in for the final time with their thoughts on the draft of the village’s comprehensive master plan at a... more. Asked to weigh in on the potential acquisition of the old Peconic Health and Racquet ... 25 Aug...
East Hampton Village Will Look At Cellular Antenna Regs; Springs Awaits New Towers
East Hampton Village plans to hire consultants who specialize in wireless communications policy to draft regulations for new cellular antenna sites in the village, which it has never had on... more. UPDATE: Beaches Reopened East Hampton Town beaches are open again on Thursday — which is ... 10 Aug 2022...
New restaurant comes to Stony Brook Village Center
After being vacant for nearly a year, 93 Main St. in Stony Brook Village Center will be filled with the aroma of food once again. The location that was once occupied by Pentimento Restaurant will now house Luca restaurant. Specializing in modern Italian cuisine, it’s set to open on Aug. 30, serving dinner Tuesday through Sunday. In the fall, the owners plan to also open for lunch.
Westhampton Beach Village Board Concerned About Impact Of Tax Abatement For Hotel
Westhampton Beach Village Board members said last week that they were shocked to learn that the developers of a 16-room luxury hotel on Beach Lane were seeking a partial tax... more. Asked to weigh in on the potential acquisition of the old Peconic Health and Racquet ... 25 Aug 2022...
New Website Launched, Summer Construction Wrapping Up In Hampton Bays School District
Hampton Bays Superintendent of Schools Lars Clemensen said the “dog days” of summer have been more like a busy dog park in Hampton Bays, as construction and renovation projects wrap... more. Steve Haweeli of East Hampton, the founder and president of WordHampton Public Relations, died on ... 26...
Party Aims To Help Buy Sag Harbor A Proper Fireboat
When a powerboat caught fire between North Haven and Shelter Island over Memorial Day weekend, the fiberglass hull was quickly engulfed in flames and a plume of thick black smoke... more. Investigators are focusing on an outdoor grilling area as the likely source of the fire ... by Michael Wright.
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 25, 2022
(Above: Two large cobia patrol the outskirts of a bunker school. @southforksalt) Jig bite’s hot for tuna. Big fluke getting caught across the south shore. Bottom fishing in general is great. Big sheepshead went to the scales. Weakfish bite resumes on the north shore. Giant bass working the moon...
Cilli Farm Structures To Be Demolished For Two-Lot Subdivision
The early 1920s house, barn and four other structures at 100 Glover Street from the old Cilli family farm in Sag Harbor, a working dairy until the family sold off... more. SAG HARBOR — A Main Street business owner contacted Sag Harbor Village Police on August 16 to report that she received notice that several employees had filed for unemployment benefits, when, in fact, they had not. The employer told police she had already contacted the Department of Labor but also wanted the incident documented with police. SAG HARBOR — Police were called to Harding Terrace on August 16, around 2 p.m., to reports that several young boaters had been missing for about an hour. According to police, a beachgoer reported parents were looking for the kids, who took two small ... 25 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
New Menu, New Name, New Era at The Suffolk in Riverhead
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. After closing their kitchen at the start of this year, the Suffolk Theater — newly branded as The Suffolk — has a fully revamped and excitingly inventive new food program to go with their updated name. The changes come...
‘Regrettable’ Contract Passage Seeks To Discredit Opponents Of Hampton Bays Overlay District
Hidden among the pages of a contract with the consulting firm hired to provide services in the furtherance of resurrecting the Hampton Bays Downtown Overlay District zoning code is startlingly... more. Santiago Monzon-Archila, 40, of Riverhead had nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood when at approximately...
New four-story building near downtown riverfront to have public hearing
The Riverhead Town Board is ready to set a public hearing on the site plan application of a new four-story mixed-use apartment building on McDermott Avenue opposite Riverview Lofts. The development, called the Zenith Building, would be the latest in the downtown area to receive approval from the board. The...
Nearly Two Dozen Long Island Beaches Closed for Swimming
Nearly two dozen beaches were closed on Wednesday — and could remain that way Thursday — over the risk of possible bacteria in the water due to this week's flash flooding in the area. The Suffolk County Health Department announced no swimming at 23 beaches on the north...
This Massive NY Palace is also the Largest House in the Country
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but a New York home is laughing in the face of that popular expression. Fair Field mansion is not only the biggest house in the Empire State, it's also the largest residence in the entire country. Let's take a look. Largest Home in...
Southampton Theater Is Reportedly Sold, But Details Remain Shrouded In Mystery
After being on the market for several years and being shuttered since the start of the pandemic, the historic Southampton movie theater apparently finally has been sold. But the details... more. Asked to weigh in on the potential acquisition of the old Peconic Health and Racquet ... 25 Aug 2022...
East Hampton Level Playing Field Foundation Announces First Scholarship Winners
Five East Hampton High School rising juniors and seniors have been named the first recipients of East Hampton Level Playing Field Foundation scholarships. Daniela Chavez, Judah D’Andrea, Rose Pillco, Jocelyn... more. New York State and local officials and housing advocates celebrated the new affordable housing project ... by Michael...
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in Connecticut
The southern shoreline region located along Long Island Sound has gotten some pretty exciting news recently. The upscale supermarket chain has signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post road, in what was formerly known as Benny's. Keep reading to learn more.
