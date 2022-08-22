ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgehampton, NY

TBR News Media

Smithtown – Completely Renovated Circa 1700s Home!

Nestled on 2.18 tranquil acres bordering Nissequogue River and Sweet Briar Nature Preserve. The entire house and property has been completely renovated while retaining its original historic details. Spectacular Grounds with Gunite Pool/ Waterfall And Outdoor Entertaining Spaces. $975,000 | ML#3418995. For more information click here.
SMITHTOWN, NY
27east.com

Century-Old Southampton Compound Sells For $6 Million

A century-old Southampton compound recently sold for $6 million even. On 2.7 acres at 144 Edge of Woods Road in the hamlet of North Sea, the estate has three renovated... more. The Springs home built in 1880 for Julius Parsons, a seventh-generation Parsons in East Hampton, ... by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Village Okays ‘Platinum Bull’ Display For Herrick Park

The East Hampton Village Board gave a hesitant thumbs-up this week for artist Enrique Cabrera to place his 16-foot-long stainless steel bull sculpture, known as “Platinum Bull,” in Herrick Park.... more. New York State and local officials and housing advocates celebrated the new affordable housing project ... by...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Steve Haweeli, 68, East End Public Relations Pioneer, Dies

Steve Haweeli of East Hampton, the founder and president of WordHampton Public Relations, died on August 23 due to complications of COVID-19. He was 68. Friends described him as a... more. Robin Schiavoni of Sag Harbor died on August 12. She was 55. The daughter of ... by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
TBR News Media

New restaurant comes to Stony Brook Village Center

After being vacant for nearly a year, 93 Main St. in Stony Brook Village Center will be filled with the aroma of food once again. The location that was once occupied by Pentimento Restaurant will now house Luca restaurant. Specializing in modern Italian cuisine, it’s set to open on Aug. 30, serving dinner Tuesday through Sunday. In the fall, the owners plan to also open for lunch.
STONY BROOK, NY
27east.com

Party Aims To Help Buy Sag Harbor A Proper Fireboat

When a powerboat caught fire between North Haven and Shelter Island over Memorial Day weekend, the fiberglass hull was quickly engulfed in flames and a plume of thick black smoke... more. Investigators are focusing on an outdoor grilling area as the likely source of the fire ... by Michael Wright.
SAG HARBOR, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 25, 2022

(Above: Two large cobia patrol the outskirts of a bunker school. @southforksalt) Jig bite’s hot for tuna. Big fluke getting caught across the south shore. Bottom fishing in general is great. Big sheepshead went to the scales. Weakfish bite resumes on the north shore. Giant bass working the moon...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Cilli Farm Structures To Be Demolished For Two-Lot Subdivision

The early 1920s house, barn and four other structures at 100 Glover Street from the old Cilli family farm in Sag Harbor, a working dairy until the family sold off... more. SAG HARBOR — A Main Street business owner contacted Sag Harbor Village Police on August 16 to report that she received notice that several employees had filed for unemployment benefits, when, in fact, they had not. The employer told police she had already contacted the Department of Labor but also wanted the incident documented with police. SAG HARBOR — Police were called to Harding Terrace on August 16, around 2 p.m., to reports that several young boaters had been missing for about an hour. According to police, a beachgoer reported parents were looking for the kids, who took two small ... 25 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
SAG HARBOR, NY
danspapers.com

New Menu, New Name, New Era at The Suffolk in Riverhead

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. After closing their kitchen at the start of this year, the Suffolk Theater — newly branded as The Suffolk — has a fully revamped and excitingly inventive new food program to go with their updated name. The changes come...
RIVERHEAD, NY
NBC New York

Nearly Two Dozen Long Island Beaches Closed for Swimming

Nearly two dozen beaches were closed on Wednesday — and could remain that way Thursday — over the risk of possible bacteria in the water due to this week's flash flooding in the area. The Suffolk County Health Department announced no swimming at 23 beaches on the north...
HUNTINGTON, NY

