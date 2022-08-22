ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Jury finds driver guilty of murder and DUI in 2020 crash in Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said a jury found Robert Maughs, 26, guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Jimmie Adkison in a crash in 2020. Maughs was also convicted of driving under the influence of a drug and causing injury to Cassandra Petty. The jury returned the verdict on Thursday.
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tehama County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Tehama County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
msn.com

Shasta County man found guilty of murder for Redding DUI crash

A Shasta County man has been convicted of second degree murder and driving under the influence for a 2020 crash that left his passenger dead. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, a jury found Robert Maughs guilty of second-degree murder for the 2020 death of Jimmie Adkison and guilty of Driving Under the Influence of a Drug Causing Injury to Cassandra Petty. He faces a potential sentence of 42 years to life in state prison.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Shingletown home 'swatted' by out-of-country caller on Thursday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A home in Shingletown was "swatted" on Thursday afternoon after a caller from another country told 911 he had killed a woman and was armed with an AR-15; waiting to start a gunfight with officers. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said at...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico Police arrest 3 suspects on gun and drug charges

CHICO, Calif. — On Tuesday, Aug. 23 between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Chico Police officers located and found three handguns during three separate calls for service. In two of the incidents, the person in possession of the firearm was prohibited from possessing or owning a firearm. According to...
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Choking#Alfredo#Violent Crime
actionnewsnow.com

Officers locate meth during compliance check in Paradise

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Butte County Probation Department served a compliance check in Paradise last week. It says the person who is serving a term of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a stalking violation was arrested on Aug. 18. Officers located more than 16 grams of...
PARADISE, CA
krcrtv.com

Anderson home flagged for drug use, marked uninhabitable

A drug house in the City of Anderson was shut down after police uncovered evidence of drug dealing in a parole search, Anderson police say. According to police, on Sunday, August 23, officers went to a residence along the 3300 block of Nathan Drive after reports of a disturbance. Anthony Lee Smith, one of the residents, was on parole and thus officers were able to perform a search of the home.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

A man flown to hospital after crash in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9:29 A.M. UPDATE - A 73-year-old Montana man was flown to a hospital after driving off of the road on northbound Interstate-5 in Cottonwood shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday. The California Highway Patrol said other drivers reported the man was speeding in the fast lane headed northbound...
COTTONWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Man hit and killed by car on Highway 273

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police were on scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. Highway 273 southbound lanes were closed at Wyndham Lane, but the road is back open. Redding Police told Action News Now that the man who was hit was pronounced dead on scene....
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff family loses nearly everything in Sunday's fire

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Besides her mother being admitted to Mercy Medical Center, Brittney and her family say they are lucky to be alive after Sunday's Red Bluff neighborhood fire took nearly everything from them. "I had to wake Blaine up and yelled for us to get out of...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues

The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said it has closed three housing units in the last two months as it is 60% understaffed. Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said it has closed three housing units in the last two...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person killed in Highway 299 crash that sparked Kennedy Fire ID’d

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in the crash that started the Kennedy Fire on Highway 299 last week. Deputies said 69-year-old Michael Mead of Hayfork died in the crash. The crash happened on Thursday in the area of Highway...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police locate at-risk, elderly woman

CHICO, Calif. 4:35 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Police Department said an at-risk, elderly woman who was reported missing by a family member on Thursday after they couldn’t find her at her home has been found and is safe. Edwina Nearing, 76, of Chico was last contacted by her...
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy