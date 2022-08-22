ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Two Omaha men sentenced on separate meth-related charges

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men from Omaha were sentenced today in federal court for separate meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Jonathon Miller was sentenced to 205 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. According to...
KETV.com

Former Omaha police officer faces felony robbery charge

OMAHA, Neb. — Wendy Redding, 48, stands accused of felony robbery according to Douglas County court records. Investigators believe she robbed another woman earlier this week. Redding is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning. OPD confirms it fired Redding in 2016, but the department declined to say what...
KETV.com

Bond set for Papillion man facing felony child enticement charge

OMAHA, Neb. — A Papillion man is facing a felony child enticement charge. Omaha police say he followed teenagers, indicating he wanted to take a 14-year-old girl. A judge set bond at $150,000 for 42-year-old Brandon Kennedy. According to court documents, Kennedy followed the teenagers Friday afternoon on 24th...
thebestmix1055.com

Omaha man jailed for possession of controlled substance

At about 1:05 Wednesday afternoon, a traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of North Bell Street. Drugs were located on a passenger in the vehicle. As a result, 25-year-old Jason D. Kay of Omaha was jailed for possession of a controlled substance.
KETV.com

18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
1011now.com

Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KOLN) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in eastern Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home south of Plattsmouth on Highway 75 for a possible disturbance Thursday afternoon. On scene, investigators noted...
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man allegedly uses gun to threaten people

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was lodged in jail by the Lincoln Police Department after reports of him threatening people with a handgun. LPD said police were dispatched to the area of the City Mission, 110 Q Street, Thursday at 12:30 a.m. Officers said they interviewed people and identified 24-year-old...
iheart.com

Omaha man charged for doing active shooter drill without telling employees

(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is facing charges for reportedly running an active shooter drill, without telling employees the drill was going on. Catholic Charities says earlier this year, they hired 27 year old John Channels to run an active shooter drill at their facility near 93rd and Bedford. Court documents show that Channels said he was an "Offutt Civilian Police Officer." On May 19th, Channels went to the Catholic Charities facility and began firing a handgun that was loaded with blanks, without employees being aware of what was going on. Investigators say Channels also had people located throughout the building, posing as victims smeared with blood.
iheart.com

18-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Cass County

(Cass Co., NE) -- An 18-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in Cass County. Jabari Parsons is accused of stabbing 55-year-old Mary Blackwell to death at a home near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Blackwell's home to investigate a fire. That's where they say they found Blackwell dead and Parsons in her living room.
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man receives over five years of prison time for a firearm

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to 70 months' imprisonment by the federal court as a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Gregg Grant, of Omaha, was sentenced on Aug. 19. to 70 months' imprisonment. Grant will begin his three-year supervised release once he finishes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
kjan.com

Clarinda woman arrested on a FTA warrant

Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, arrested 35-year-old Amy Noelle Hudson, of Clarinda. Hudson was taken into custody on a Page County Warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Hudson was arrested at her residence in Clarinda. Hudson...
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff identifies homeless man found in Otoe County

NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a homeless man who was discovered in rural northwest Otoe County as 30-year-old, William Klingenfuss of Manteca, Calif. Deputies were dispatched last Friday evening to an acreage where Klingenfuss was found deceased in a pickup...
WOWT

Omaha, Bellevue police find good, bad in social media

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Roger Cox did the math. Half of his hours each week as a Bellevue Police Department Community Relations Coordinator are spent on social media. “We use Facebook, Twitter, Ring, Nextdoor, Instagram, Tik-Tok.”. Modern policing requires social media savvy. Usually, social media serves as a good platform...
kios.org

Arrest Follows Active Shooter Drill Gone Wrong

A man hired last spring to carry out what appeared to be an active shooting at an Omaha, Nebraska, charity — complete with actors smeared with fake blood — has been criminally charged. John Channels, of Omaha, was arrested and charged Tuesday with five counts of making terroristic threats and one weapons count. The incident happened May 19 when authorities say the 27-year-old Channels showed up at Omaha Catholic Charities firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun and staging “victims” who appeared to have been wounded or killed. Police say the charity paid him $2,500 to test its workers’ preparedness for such an attack. The incident caused panic among the charity’s employees because they hadn't been told it was a drill.
OMAHA, NE

