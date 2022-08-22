Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men sentenced on separate meth-related charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men from Omaha were sentenced today in federal court for separate meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Jonathon Miller was sentenced to 205 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. According to...
KETV.com
Former Omaha police officer faces felony robbery charge
OMAHA, Neb. — Wendy Redding, 48, stands accused of felony robbery according to Douglas County court records. Investigators believe she robbed another woman earlier this week. Redding is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning. OPD confirms it fired Redding in 2016, but the department declined to say what...
Bond set for the man facing charges of terroristic threats at Catholic Charities
The man arrested in the case of an active shooter drill at Catholic Charities in May that traumatized employees, not made aware of the drill, ahead of time, appeared in jail court today.
KETV.com
Bond set for Papillion man facing felony child enticement charge
OMAHA, Neb. — A Papillion man is facing a felony child enticement charge. Omaha police say he followed teenagers, indicating he wanted to take a 14-year-old girl. A judge set bond at $150,000 for 42-year-old Brandon Kennedy. According to court documents, Kennedy followed the teenagers Friday afternoon on 24th...
thebestmix1055.com
Omaha man jailed for possession of controlled substance
At about 1:05 Wednesday afternoon, a traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of North Bell Street. Drugs were located on a passenger in the vehicle. As a result, 25-year-old Jason D. Kay of Omaha was jailed for possession of a controlled substance.
KETV.com
18-year-old arrested for murder of woman outside Plattsmouth
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County Nebraska investigators arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday for the murder of a woman in her home south of Plattsmouth. Jabari Parsons is held on suspicion of first degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell. Blackwell, 55, was found in the living room of...
1011now.com
Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KOLN) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in eastern Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home south of Plattsmouth on Highway 75 for a possible disturbance Thursday afternoon. On scene, investigators noted...
KETV.com
Attorney for man accused in active shooter drill says law enforcement was notified before incident
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The attorney for the man accused ofconducting an active shooting drill without warning employees at Catholic Charities said law enforcement was notified about the exercise — and they believe there's video to prove it. John Channels, 27, was in Douglas County court Thursday for...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man allegedly uses gun to threaten people
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was lodged in jail by the Lincoln Police Department after reports of him threatening people with a handgun. LPD said police were dispatched to the area of the City Mission, 110 Q Street, Thursday at 12:30 a.m. Officers said they interviewed people and identified 24-year-old...
WOWT
Omaha man facing terroristic threats charges after 911 calls near food pantry
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly causing panic in the city three months ago. John Channels, 27, was booked on five counts of terroristic threats and one count of use of a weapon. Court records show that on May 19, there were 911 calls...
iheart.com
Omaha man charged for doing active shooter drill without telling employees
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is facing charges for reportedly running an active shooter drill, without telling employees the drill was going on. Catholic Charities says earlier this year, they hired 27 year old John Channels to run an active shooter drill at their facility near 93rd and Bedford. Court documents show that Channels said he was an "Offutt Civilian Police Officer." On May 19th, Channels went to the Catholic Charities facility and began firing a handgun that was loaded with blanks, without employees being aware of what was going on. Investigators say Channels also had people located throughout the building, posing as victims smeared with blood.
Man who held fake shooting drill at Nebraska charity charged
A man hired last spring to carry out what appeared to be an active shooting at an Omaha charity — complete with actors smeared with fake blood — has been criminally charged with terrorism counts.
iheart.com
18-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Cass County
(Cass Co., NE) -- An 18-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in Cass County. Jabari Parsons is accused of stabbing 55-year-old Mary Blackwell to death at a home near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Blackwell's home to investigate a fire. That's where they say they found Blackwell dead and Parsons in her living room.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man receives over five years of prison time for a firearm
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to 70 months' imprisonment by the federal court as a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Gregg Grant, of Omaha, was sentenced on Aug. 19. to 70 months' imprisonment. Grant will begin his three-year supervised release once he finishes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
kjan.com
Clarinda woman arrested on a FTA warrant
Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, arrested 35-year-old Amy Noelle Hudson, of Clarinda. Hudson was taken into custody on a Page County Warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Hudson was arrested at her residence in Clarinda. Hudson...
Former owner of 'The Good Life' convicted of tampering with witness, assault
Court documents say Chad McMahon tackled a man outside of another sports bar last year in Sarpy County, causing broken ribs.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff identifies homeless man found in Otoe County
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a homeless man who was discovered in rural northwest Otoe County as 30-year-old, William Klingenfuss of Manteca, Calif. Deputies were dispatched last Friday evening to an acreage where Klingenfuss was found deceased in a pickup...
WOWT
Omaha, Bellevue police find good, bad in social media
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Roger Cox did the math. Half of his hours each week as a Bellevue Police Department Community Relations Coordinator are spent on social media. “We use Facebook, Twitter, Ring, Nextdoor, Instagram, Tik-Tok.”. Modern policing requires social media savvy. Usually, social media serves as a good platform...
kios.org
Arrest Follows Active Shooter Drill Gone Wrong
A man hired last spring to carry out what appeared to be an active shooting at an Omaha, Nebraska, charity — complete with actors smeared with fake blood — has been criminally charged. John Channels, of Omaha, was arrested and charged Tuesday with five counts of making terroristic threats and one weapons count. The incident happened May 19 when authorities say the 27-year-old Channels showed up at Omaha Catholic Charities firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun and staging “victims” who appeared to have been wounded or killed. Police say the charity paid him $2,500 to test its workers’ preparedness for such an attack. The incident caused panic among the charity’s employees because they hadn't been told it was a drill.
Montgomery County Man arrested on Page County Warrant
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 37-year-old Randon Daniel Phelps of Red Oak on Thursday in the 2400 block on North 8th Street on a Page County warrant for failure to appear. Officers transported Phelps to the Montgomery County Jail on a $3,000 bond.
