ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K2 Radio

Luke Young Formally Charged With 1st-Degree Murder of Man, Woman

Luke Thomas Young on Thursday was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of two Casper-area residents. Young, 26, appeared by videoconference from the Natrona County jail to hear these and one other count during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

BREAKING: Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Searching for Armed Suspect in West Casper

Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an armed suspect in the area of West Casper, and beyond. That's according to Casper Police Department Patrol Sergeant Joshua Albrecht, who told K2 Radio News that while police were searching for the suspect near the corner of Cody Avenue and Coulter Avenue (near West 13th Street), the suspect could have fled the area.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: armed suspect in West Casper

Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911. According to the Casper Police Department, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Casper Police Department responded...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Crime & Safety
County
Natrona County, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Natrona County, WY
Crime & Safety
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (8/18/22 – 8/21/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Back to School Safety Reminders from Natrona County School District

According to a written statement from the Natrona County School District, the first day of school for Natrona County School District students is September 6th. "As we excitedly prepare for a great school year, we would like to share some important safety tips and reminders with our community. The Natrona County School District, Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Casper Police Department, City of Casper, Evansville Police Department, Mills Police Department, and other area community partners are dedicated to working together to ensure all students have a safe, fun, and exceptional school year!"
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sex Crimes#Violent Crime#Covert
K2 Radio

Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud

A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
CORONA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
K2 Radio

Fall Grant Cycle to support Natrona County nonprofits NOW OPEN

The application period for Natrona Collective Health Trust’s (NCHT) Fall Grant. During this cycle, NCHT will be offering multi-year general operating support grants. between $20,000-$100,000 a year to nonprofits supporting Natrona County residents in the following areas:. • Early childhood development – including organizations focused on children ages 0-5...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

United Way of Natrona County Hosting ‘Grill and Chill Event’ for Non-Profits on Wednesday

United Way of Natrona County is hosting its annual 'Grill and Chill' event on Wednesday, August 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the community is invited!. This event is happening at David Street Station and it gives community members the opportunity to meet 35 Natrona County non-profit organizations and find out about the services that these organizations offer. It's the campaign kickoff for the 2023 season and it will impact the community in a myriad of ways.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Fire-EMS Stops Gas Leak in East Casper on Monday Night

Casper Fire-EMS and Black Hills Energy stopped a gas leak in the Centennial Hills and East Gate areas late Monday night, according to news releases posted on social media. Residents were evacuated from their homes during the incident, and were allowed to return after the leak was stopped. Casper Fire-EMS...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy