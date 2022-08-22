Read full article on original website
Luke Young Formally Charged With 1st-Degree Murder of Man, Woman
Luke Thomas Young on Thursday was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of two Casper-area residents. Young, 26, appeared by videoconference from the Natrona County jail to hear these and one other count during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen.
BREAKING: Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Searching for Armed Suspect in West Casper
Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an armed suspect in the area of West Casper, and beyond. That's according to Casper Police Department Patrol Sergeant Joshua Albrecht, who told K2 Radio News that while police were searching for the suspect near the corner of Cody Avenue and Coulter Avenue (near West 13th Street), the suspect could have fled the area.
UPDATE: armed suspect in West Casper
Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911. According to the Casper Police Department, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Casper Police Department responded...
Natrona County Sherriff’s office is asking: Can you identify this subject?
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the below individual and vehicle in relation to a theft investigation at one of our local businesses. On August 22nd at approximately 4:30 pm, a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a business building located in...
Casper Police Provide Clarification on Eastridge Mall Boulder Incident
On August 21, 2022, K2 Radio News reported that a Casper Police Department patrol car had driven on top of a decorative boulder in the parking lot of Eastridge Mall. A photo from a citizen that K2 Radio News shared showed the car on top of the rock, with a caption that said 'Well that sucks.'
Natrona County Arrest Log (8/18/22 – 8/21/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Natrona County Republican Party Files Lawsuit Against Wyoming GOP in Supreme Court
The Natrona County Republican Party has reasserted its claims that the Wyoming GOP violated the state party's bylaws at its 2020 convention by filing a petition with the Wyoming Supreme Court. The county party filed the initial notice with the Supreme Court on Aug. 19, and the subsequent documents will...
Back to School Safety Reminders from Natrona County School District
According to a written statement from the Natrona County School District, the first day of school for Natrona County School District students is September 6th. "As we excitedly prepare for a great school year, we would like to share some important safety tips and reminders with our community. The Natrona County School District, Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Casper Police Department, City of Casper, Evansville Police Department, Mills Police Department, and other area community partners are dedicated to working together to ensure all students have a safe, fun, and exceptional school year!"
Casper Man Arrested for Driving Drunk, Totaling Car in Casper
A Casper man was arrested for a DWUI on Saturday, after crashing into two separate cars. Cowboy State Daily first reported that Ben Johnson of Casper was driving home from work on Saturday night when he hit almost head-on by a Ford F-250. That's according to a Facebook post from...
Two Men Convicted in Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Prosecutors described the plot as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of...
Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud
A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
Former Casper Drama Teacher Running for Natrona County School Board of Trustees Position
Michael Stedillie was a teacher at Kelly Walsh High School for decades. Any student who went through the KWHS drama department has nothing but fond memories of the man who could silence a room with just a single raised eyebrow. Mr. Stedillie, retired a handful of years ago from KWHS,...
Photo Shows Casper Police Car Parked On Top Of A Rock at Eastridge Mall
Officer Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department told K2 Radio News stated that he did not have any information at this time regarding the incident. He stated that the incident has been turned over to the department's Internal Affairs Division for investigation. *****. We've all been in a hurry....
VIDEO: Pro-Life, Pro-Choice Protest Outside of Women’s Health Clinic in Casper
Both proponents and opponents of abortion gathered outside of the Wellspring Health Access Clinic in Casper on Thursday afternoon, and while this has been and will remain a hot-button issue for years to come, both groups were respectful of each other while they made their personal feelings known. In fact,...
Natrona County Agencies Respond to Simulated Plane Crash at Airport
Some souls got green ribbons; they, "the walking wounded," had minimal injuries and were coherent. Some souls got yellow ribbons; they were injured, but not severely. Some souls got red ribbons; they had severe injuries and needed transportation for immediate treatment. Six got black and white ribbons; they were "79,"...
Fall Grant Cycle to support Natrona County nonprofits NOW OPEN
The application period for Natrona Collective Health Trust’s (NCHT) Fall Grant. During this cycle, NCHT will be offering multi-year general operating support grants. between $20,000-$100,000 a year to nonprofits supporting Natrona County residents in the following areas:. • Early childhood development – including organizations focused on children ages 0-5...
Natrona County High School ribbon cutting for new pool
The Natrona County High School (NCHS) held a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12 p.m. for the new pool on Wednesday. The new $10.2 million natatorium gives NCHS a pool for the first time since the old pool was demolished in 2014. Seniors McKenzie Watts, Lily Roberts and Bella Bruvaker talked...
United Way of Natrona County Hosting ‘Grill and Chill Event’ for Non-Profits on Wednesday
United Way of Natrona County is hosting its annual 'Grill and Chill' event on Wednesday, August 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the community is invited!. This event is happening at David Street Station and it gives community members the opportunity to meet 35 Natrona County non-profit organizations and find out about the services that these organizations offer. It's the campaign kickoff for the 2023 season and it will impact the community in a myriad of ways.
Casper Fire-EMS Stops Gas Leak in East Casper on Monday Night
Casper Fire-EMS and Black Hills Energy stopped a gas leak in the Centennial Hills and East Gate areas late Monday night, according to news releases posted on social media. Residents were evacuated from their homes during the incident, and were allowed to return after the leak was stopped. Casper Fire-EMS...
