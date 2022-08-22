Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cabarrus and north central Mecklenburg Counties through 530 PM EDT At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Huntersville, or 4 miles southeast of Davidson, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Huntersville, Kannapolis, Cornelius, Davidson, Coddle Creek Reservoir, Northeast Charlotte, West Concord and Croft. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alamance; Davidson; Guilford; Randolph Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Alamance, east central Davidson, northern Randolph and Guilford Counties through 600 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near McLeansville to near Greensboro to near Thomasville. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greensboro, High Point, Burlington, Asheboro, Graham, Randleman, Thomasville, Elon, McLeansville and Archdale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Wake by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-25 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin; Wake A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Wake and central Franklin Counties through 515 PM EDT At 420 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wake Forest, or 9 miles southwest of Louisburg, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Louisburg, Wake Forest, Franklinton, Bunn, Rolesville, Youngsville and Ingleside. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
