Effective: 2022-08-25 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-25 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin; Wake A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Wake and central Franklin Counties through 515 PM EDT At 420 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wake Forest, or 9 miles southwest of Louisburg, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Louisburg, Wake Forest, Franklinton, Bunn, Rolesville, Youngsville and Ingleside. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO