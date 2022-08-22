ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

File reveals former clerk’s office employee fired, reinstated before arrest

By Jessica Gertler
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s office fire an employee for misconduct, but she managed to get her job back.

Erica Askew was indicted for official misconduct. She was arrested in July while working at Mullins Station location.

Original story: County Clerk's office employee indicted on misconduct charge

Law enforcement released very little at the time, but WREG Investigators uncovered Askew’s employee file.

It states in July 2020, she apparently opened a side door and allowed a customer to enter the building. The office wasn’t open yet, but she let the customer in and reportedly handed him a title for a 2019 Dodge Challenger.

Records show Askew signed the seller’s name, something she wasn’t supposed to do, and entered it into the system. Two months later, a disciplinary action form states Askew faced termination, and a notice was sent to the state stating Askew was being let go for acts of misconduct that were captured on office surveillance cameras.

Where's Wanda? Shelby County clerk 'AWOL' in Jamaica while offices closed

Four days later, Askew filed an appeal.

In August 2021, the Civil Service Merit Board sent a letter to Clerk Wanda Halbert. It stated her office “failed to meet the burden of proof for ’cause’ in the termination” of Askew.

They overturned the termination and reinstated Askew with some back pay.

She continued to work in the office for 11 more months until a grand jury decided there was enough proof for misconduct.

We tried to go to the address listed on court records, but had no luck finding Askew.

According to her personnel file, she worked for the county for nine years.

The only other time she was in trouble was for tardiness. In 2019, her file noted she was tardy a total of 171 times.

Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead

She’s due in court for the official misconduct charge in October.

Roundtabke
2d ago

Tardy for over a hundred times in the last nine years, cannot condone that, but if we were to check the tardiness of all Memphis city employees, and favoritism, what would we find in the last nine years? The courts will decide, innocent or guilty.

Reply
2
actionnews5.com

20-year-old sentenced to over 10 years in prison for attempted carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 20-year-old convicted in a 2019 attempted carjacking is set to spend over a decade behind bars. The U.S. Department of Justice says Demetrius Willaims was sentenced to 125 months in federal prison for attempted carjacking and brandishing a firearm. On Dec. 28, 2019, Williams and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found covered in blood charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a man who he thought was responsible for stealing his car. Stephen S. Robinson, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Shelby County Jail. Police said the incident occurred around 11 a.m. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man accused of using fake checks to steal $13K from Whitehaven bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man allegedly made off with thousands of dollars after depositing several fake checks at a Whitehaven Regions Bank. Kevin Butler, 21, is facing forgery and theft of property charges. According to Memphis Police, a banker working at the Regions at East Shelby Drive and Elvis Presley Boulevard filed a police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman charged in Whitehaven activist’s shooting death to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged with murdering a prominent Memphis leader this month will appear in Shelby County Court Wednesday. Tifanee Wright, 33, was arrested early Tuesday morning after Shelby County officials identified her as the sole suspect in the murder of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson and issued a warrant for her arrest on Aug. 16.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Mulroy, ACLU announce changes to Shelby County’s cash bail system

Shelby County District Attorney-elect Steve Mulroy joined leaders from the American Civil Liberties Union-Tennessee on Thursday to announce reform to Shelby County’s current money bail system. On Thursday, a press conference hosted by the ACLU detailed that after extended negotiations with county officials, judges and criminal-justice advocates, Shelby County will be implementing a complete overhaul […] The post Mulroy, ACLU announce changes to Shelby County’s cash bail system appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
