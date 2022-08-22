Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"TaxBuzzHillsborough County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
NBC Sports
Andrew Whitworth backs away from comments strongly suggesting that the Cowboys have called him
As Andrew Whitworth makes the transition from football player to member of football media, he’s gotten a quick lesson in the impact that his words can have. And he’s currently trying to put some of those words back in the tube. In a sideline interview during Thursday night’s...
NBC Sports
Aaron Donald swings helmet in wild practice fight between Rams, Bengals
Apparently it's fight season in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals -- last year's Super Bowl participants -- became the latest teams to throw down at a joint practice Thursday, and this one was pretty intense. Here's a description of the fight, per reporters in attendance.
NBC Sports
How to watch 49ers vs. Texans: Live stream, TV channel, start time, more
The San Francisco 49ers have one last tuneup before their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Kyle Shanahan’s squad is 2-0 so far this preseason with wins over the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Trey Lance saw action in that first contest against the Packers and led the 49ers to consecutive scoring drives in the first quarter. While he sat out the second preseason game against Minnesota, a Nate Sudfeld touchdown pass and stifling defense gave San Francisco another win.
NBC Sports
Dolphins cancel joint practice with Eagles, will meet virtually due to non-COVID illness
The Eagles and Dolphins were set to have two days of joint practices in Miami before playing a preseason game on Saturday, but they’ll have to settle for one day of work. The Dolphins announced that Thursday’s session involving the two teams has been cancelled. They added that they will be meeting virtually instead of working on the field “out of an abundance of caution as a result of a non-COVID illness.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Texans to sign Matt Ammendola
Houston is solving a kicker problem. With Ka'imi Fairbairn dealing with a short-term injury, the Texans are signing Matt Ammendola to kick for them in Thursday’s preseason game against the 49ers. Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets last year after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State. He...
NBC Sports
Watch 48-year-old Terrell Owens run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash
Even at nearly 50, Terrell Owens runs a very fast 40. The 48-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver clocked 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Wednesday, per one timekeeper, showing he still has NFL-caliber speed more than a decade after his retirement. Competing in what the Fan Controlled Football...
NBC Sports
What are the longest punts in NFL history?
The 2022 NFL preseason has seen a couple of booming punts. First, “Punt God” Matt Araiza of the Buffalo Bills booted an 82-yarder during his professional debut against the Indianapolis Colts. Even though he’s a rookie, the big-time punt from Araiza wasn’t all that surprising. The sixth-round pick...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers: I think Jordan Love has definitely become a master of the offense
Barring something unforeseen, Packers quarterback Jordan Love has played his last action of 2022 with Thursday’s preseason finale against the Chiefs. Love received some praise from head coach Matt LaFleur, who said the quarterback displayed maturity and “a lot of good things” during the game. He finished 16-of-26 passing for 148 yards with an interception.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Giants sign Tanner Hudson
The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
NBC Sports
Genard Avery signing with Bucs
Linebacker Genard Avery didn’t need long to find a new home. A day after the Steelers cut him earlier this week, Avery agreed to terms with the Buccaneers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. The Browns made Avery a fifth-round choice in 2018, and he has played 53...
NBC Sports
Should Patriots sign any of these notable free agents still available?
The 2022 NFL regular season is just a few weeks away, and yet there are a bunch of quality players still available on the free agent market. This group of players should grow even larger in the coming weeks as teams are forced to trim their rosters from 80 players to 53 by the Aug. 30 deadline.
NBC Sports
How reports from NFL practices impact 49ers trade talks
The NFL mandates that practices during training camp must be open to the media. With the conclusion of practice on Tuesday, the 49ers shut their gate to the practice field until next season. That means no more first-hand accounts from the media on completion percentages, which players are looking good...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Shane Lemieux is not expected to return “anytime soon”
Giants offensive guard Shane Lemieux injured his foot in the first preseason game against the Patriots. He has not practiced since and is expected to miss time into the regular season. “Don’t expect him anytime soon,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said, via Art Stapleton of northjersey.com. If the...
NBC Sports
Rams should suspend Aaron Donald (and if they don’t the NFL should)
Few currently disagree with the notion that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald should be suspended for his behavior at Thursday’s joint practice with the Bengals. Players who swing helmets should always face significant punishment, regardless of whether the incident results in a serious injury. Otherwise, guys will keep swinging helmets until someone suffers a serious injury — and then the NFL will act surprised that someone was seriously injured after getting hit by a helmet.
NBC Sports
Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice
Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NBC Sports
Chris Simms reveals Top 5 Most Talented NFL Rosters ahead of the 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season officially begins on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Ahead of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Report: Panthers have called Jets about Denzel Mims
Denzel Mims and Matt Rhule could be headed for a reunion. According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the Panthers have called the Jets about potentially trading for Mims. Mims, whose agent put out a statement on Thursday publicly requesting a trade, played under Rhule at Baylor. He caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards with 12 touchdowns in 2019 — the year before the Panthers hired Rhule. Mims also had 1,000 yards in 2017.
NBC Sports
Najee Harris will play on Sunday
Mitch Trubisky will be starting at quarterback for the Steelers against the Lions on Sunday and he’ll have his top running back in the backfield with him. Najee Harris said he wanted to play in a preseason game during training camp and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed on Friday that the running back will get his wish. Harris will play for the first time this preseason in Sunday’s home game.
NBC Sports
Report: Chiefs increase JuJu Smith-Schuster’s per-game roster bonus
The Chiefs have made a change to receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s incentives package that should increase his overall pay. Per Field Yates of ESPN, Kansas City and Smith-Schuster agreed to an amended contract that will double his per-game roster bonus from $30,000 to $60,000. Smith-Schuster is now eligible to earn $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2022.
NBC Sports
Giants claim Jaylon Moore off waivers
The Giants claimed receiver Jaylon Moore off waivers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The Ravens waived Moore on Tuesday. Moore played 26 offensive snaps and seven on special teams in Baltimore’s first preseason game and made two catches for 15 yards. In the second preseason game, he played 18 snaps but had no stats.
Comments / 0