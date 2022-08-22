Football: As camp begins, take a closer look at Section 1's five reigning champions

Although some schools began football practice late last week, Monday marked the first occasion where all teams in the Lower Hudson Valley stepped on the field at once. They had to dodge some raindrops, but the level of anticipation was typically high all the same.

That excitement was certainly felt at the home of Section 1's five reigning champions. Whether it was Class AA state champion Carmel, state runners-up Somers and Pleasantville, or fellow section champs Dobbs Ferry and Tuckahoe, the programs who collected last year's hardware will dream big again in 2022.

Here's an in-depth look at each team:

Carmel

Who are the Rams? The defending Section 1 Class AA and NYSPHSAA champions went 13-0 a season ago and won each game by at least 24 points. It was the first state title in program history.

Key question: Is there enough depth to replace the 23 seniors who were lost to graduation?

Super 11:See this year's finalists from Westchester, Rockland and Putnam

High school football:The sport is back; here's what you need to know for 2022

Returning stars: Leading tackler Nick Rosaforte, a senior defensive back and fullback, was all-section last fall. Owen Boland, a senior offensive tackle and defensive end, will anchor the line along with Anthony Briante, a senior center and defensive tackle. Thomas Keating, a senior running back and safety, and Matt Risley, a junior linebacker and running back, and Jake Storm, a senior cornerback and wide receiver, are all two-way impact players.

Newcomers to watch: Carmel expects to be strong on the line again with Jayden Robles, a junior offensive and defensive tackle, Liam Forrester, a junior guard and nose tackle, and senior P.J. McGrory, a tight end and defensive end, ready to step into bigger roles. The program’s next standout could be Tristan Werlau, a sophomore running back and linebacker.

Keep an eye on: Managing expectations following the state title will be important.

“I’m not going to lie, the celebration did go on for a while,” Rams head coach Todd Cayea said. “We’re ready to go. The kids put time in so now it’s about figuring out who the starters are and understanding roles. … Last year is last year. This is not the state championship team. This is our 2022 team and these guys have to build their own legacy."

There will be an early learning curve as newcomers on the field and on the sideline get accustomed to the routine.

“We have to form connections with each other. There are so many new faces,” Rosaforte said. “That connection is what made last season’s team so good. It’ll come with experience. We have to show the younger players how we practice and play at Carmel and help them meet expectations. We definitely have some dudes on this team that can play.”

Cayea has three new varsity assistants − Jeff Hughes, who is up from the junior varsity, Mark Langella, who coached at Mahopac, and Steve Nobile, who played for Cayea. The lone holdover is Patsy Constabile. “We have a little bit of youth on the staff, but a lot of experience,” Cayea said.

Somers

Who are the Tuskers? The defending Section 1 Class A champions graduated 33 seniors, but fully expect to repeat and return to the Carrier Dome.

Key question: Who is going to lead? After coming up two points short of a state title, there are all kinds of self-imposed pressure to win it all. Who is going to speak up or set the example when focus slips?

Returning stars: Jake Polito, a senior left tackle and defensive tackle, is an unstoppable force and immovable object who is heading to Navy. Matt Fitzsimons, a senior quarterback, is built for slinging footballs. Ravi Dass Jr., a senior halfback and cornerback, is really hard to catch. Luke Savino, a senior fullback, linebacker and kicker, is a Swiss Army knife in cleats. Luke Kennedy, a senior tight end and linebacker, spent a lot of time in opposing backfields last season. Ryan Cole, a junior right tackle and defensive end, Nick Crecco, a senior guard and defensive tackle, and Anthony Carino, a senior center and defensive tackle, would get even more attention if they weren’t lining up next to Polito.

Newcomers to watch: There is playing time available. Matt Klee, George Forbes and Stefan Swee are expected to move into bigger roles up front. Mack Sullivan, Tyler Ostrander, Miguel Iglesias, Nick Conti, Peter McIntyre, Luka Ploger, Mike Aquilino, Andrew Violante, Aidan Coolican and Mason Kelly are all skill players competing for touches.

Keep an eye on: This group is motivated. “Coming up short in the state championship game just pushed us to go even harder,” Dass said. “We want to do what we did last year and go right back to the Dome and finish. Everyone put in the offseason work. Everyone knows what they’re doing. Everyone is good at what they’re doing.”

It’s only a scrimmage, but Somers will have a pretty good idea where things stand Sept. 3 when the Tuskers take on Connecticut powerhouse Greenwich.

This senior class is 25-3 over the last three seasons. There were 62 players on the field on Day 1, so Somers isn’t shy about goals and expectations.

“I think it would be almost irresponsible of me not to admit we have big goals for this season,” said Tuskers coach Anthony DeMatteo, who’s got a lot more options in the playbook this season. “We had a tremendous offseason, we have a coaching staff that is extremely committed and puts in a lot of time and kids that have bought in, so we’ve been going since March. We feel very good about what we have in and very good about the personnel we have coming up.”

Pleasantville

Who are the Panthers? Although there were few blowouts and plenty of dramatics, they went undefeated through a deep Section 1 field and reached the Carrier Dome unbeaten. After an early flourish, Pleasantville lost 21-12 to Maine-Endwell to finish the season 12-1.

Key question: When the going gets tough, who will lead a roster heavy on returning talent that lost a strong group of leaders?

"We've definitely taken in a lot from the seniors of last year," captain Joe Reich said. "They were great captains, very organized and we've talked to them a bunch about how to do it. We had a great feeling on this team and everybody had a leadership role with what we did. I think we're going to be OK."

Returning stars: It starts with all-everything Daniel Picart, who produced an eye-popping 2,404 all-purpose yards and scored 22 touchdowns as a sophomore. He's joined by fellow junior Ryan Horigan, a linebacker who led the team in tackles, plus key members of the offensive line and defense, a group that includes Reich, Tommy Cahill, Cooper Kittsley, Owen Mooney, and Joseph Alesawy, who are all seniors.

Newcomers to watch: Pleasantville had a very deep sophomore class last year. While Picart and Horigan were the most productive, juniors Aidan Picart, Eric Coleman, Emmet McDermott and Michael Hundzynski also received playing time, but they are poised to play much more significant roles. Aidan Picart will take over at quarterback, while the other three are two-way skill players. Sophomores Louis Sado and Brian McPhee and senior lineman Chad Saragganonda, a Stepinac transfer, are also a factor.

"It's a mix and we're still trying to figure out where everyone belongs," Becerra said.

Keep an eye on: The Panthers of 2021 were comeback kids, winning seven games by 10 points or fewer, often on the strength of fourth-quarter rallies. Kicker John McCarthy hit a field goal on the final play of 23-22 state quarterfinal win over Port Jervis and will be difficult to replace.

Becerra warned his players that they could've easily been a four-loss team.

"What keeps us humble is all the close games that John McCarthy won for us," Daniel Picart admitted. "We'll have to replace that. And, of course, we're using the state game as motivation to keep getting better and not get too big of heads. We have to stay grounded."

Staying grounded and focused are concerns of the coaching staff. Becerra expects his team to form that mental toughness but said it must be proven over time.

"I think the fact that we were able to win close games last year is because the kids really trusted each other," he said. "There was no panic. If we were down at halftime, there was no panic. We had been in close games. If guys are tight and they aren't together, they might start to panic in close games. But we hope to find that this year."

Dobbs Ferry

Who are the Eagles? They were formidable all the way through an appearance in the Class C state semifinals. Dobbs Ferry won its first 11 games, rolling up 467 points in the process, before Schuylerville dominated a state semifinal 52-14. The Eagles finished 11-1.

Key question: Who will play where? Dobbs Ferry believes in its talent, but must manage how it will replace a 13-man senior class with multiple two-way stars.

Returning stars: The workhorse is back. Brian Dann, now a senior, cracked the 1,300-yard mark, scored a Section 1-best 31 touchdowns, and ranked third on the team in tackles. Seniors Brandon Holman (a halfback and defensive back) and linemen Owen Fischer, Marty O'Leary and Jacob Loran all played significant roles.

Newcomers to watch: Michael Rodriguez won the left tackle job as a freshman and started three games before an injury knocked him out of the lineup. Sophomore quarterback Kevin Hartnett and junior two-way backs Andrew Deakins and Drexel Lewis will help replace major contributors Javonni Williams, Robert Sanzo and Jabari Marsland in the backfield.

Keep an eye on: Dann is a power runner who is a chore to bring down. Holman, who was in a rotation last year with Sanzo and Marsland at halfback, should receive plenty to carries to help open up the middle.

"Brandon played a lot last year," Dann said. "He can take a lot of pressure off the inside and we have some young guys with speed on the edge."

"I've been waiting," Holman said. "Everyone has their time. I feel like now is my time."

Head coach Joe Cox expressed confidence in his new players, who aren't new at all. They ended up receiving plenty of playing time during Dobbs' lopsided victories and were often successful.

"We had young guys who had to wait their turn last year even though some of them were ready," Cox said.

"It's not even new guys, but guys sliding into roles," he added. "I think it's just coaching wise, for us and for them to just take time to pay attention to details and not just assume they know everything. … It seems like a group who wants to get after it. We just have to make sure we put the pieces in the right place."

Tuckahoe

Who are the Tigers? They went 8-2 last year, winning a wild Section 1 Class D final 48-40 along the way over Haldane. Tuckahoe's only loss was a 34-20 setback to Dobbs Ferry until it dropped a state quarterfinal 41-20 to Section 2 champ Greenwich.

Key question: Who can fill the holes up front and block for a deep group of returners at the skill positions?

Returning stars: Senior Michael Annunziata was well on his way to passing and rushing for 1,000 yards until a broken right ankle essentially ended his season. Junior Jax Colacicco slid in and threw for over 900 yards and should factor in somewhere offensively. They bring back their three leading receivers in John Benke (45 catches), Jake Matarazzo (19) and Connor Benke (18). Also, keep an eye on running back Jason Smith, a captain who will take over for star Michael Meyers, who rushed for 1,288 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Newcomers to watch: The Tigers' new faces aren't actually newcomers, but there are a host of returning linemen with limited experience they hope can support the skill players and assume larger roles. Head coach John D'Arco said he will count on sophomore Thaddeus Curylo, who started last season as outside linebacker, to anchor that group.

Keep an eye on: There was a sense that Tuckahoe never fulfilled its ultimate potential last season after the injury to Annunziata. He tried to come back against Greenwich but only played a handful of plays due to limited mobility. "I wasn't capable of playing my game," he said.

That sour ending has been a major motivating factor for a team with high expectations.

"The opportunity has never been greater and we all have a chip on our shoulders," Annunziata said. "Last year was not the way we wanted to go home. There was a lot of if this, if that. We're here now, no excuses, and we understand what we have to do. We're all dedicated to that ring."

The schedule, as usual, won't be easy for a team that faces almost exclusively Class C foes every year. This time, they'll open with Westlake, which dropped to Class C, and follow with Dobbs Ferry. However, the Tigers are the farthest along they've been at this point under D'Arco, who's now in his third season.

"It's also our third year with these kids and getting to know each other," he said. "I see a big difference in what we're able to put in with them. Yes, it's day one, but we're moving. The kids know what to expect from us and we know who to expect from them."

Josh Thomson is the Sports Editor for The Journal News, Poughkeepsie Journal and Middletown Times Herald-Record. He can be reached by e-mail at jthomson@lohud.com, on Twitter at @lohudinsider, and on Instagram at @lohudinsider.