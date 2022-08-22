Read full article on original website
thevalleyadvantage.com
Wright Center seeks applications
A Wright Center for Community Health and National Institute for Medical Assistant Advancement initiative that was formed to address a critical national shortage of professionals is accepting applications beginning Sept. 6 for the spring 2023 semester. The deadline to apply is Nov. 13. The collaboration educates and trains students over...
End of an era: 102-year-old school closes
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An elementary school in Luzerne County is closed for good after serving the community for more than 100 years. Our media partners at the Times Leader tell Eyewitness News the Wyoming Valley West School Board made the closure of Schuyler Avenue Elementary in Kingston official Wednesday night during a special […]
Nursing home strike expected next week in NEPA
Members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania voted yesterday to notify some nursing home administrators across the state they plan to strike next week. They include, Comprehensive Healthcare, Guardian Healthcare and Priority Healthcare. The union representing nurses and health care workers will send unfair labor practice strike notices for the action to begin September 2nd unless an agreement is reached before then. Facilities in our area include, Guardian Healthcare in Taylor, Guardian Elder Care at Nanticoke, The Gardens at Wyoming Valley in Wilkes Barre and the Gardens at East Mountain in Plains Township. Union workers are seeking improved staffing and care among other items.
WOLF
Teachers Union Gives Away Free Books
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — National & Local Teachers Union Leaders are giving 2,000 free books to children. In addition, they also offered classroom supplies to educators and school staff. This is all a part of the What Kids and Communities Need” Campaign which launched Tuesday. This event...
bctv.org
Humane PA to Clear Shelters With One-Day, Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating Clear The Shelters, with a one-day, fee-waived adoption event. On Saturday, August 27th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers. Clear The...
WNEP-TV 16
Dangerous animal tranquilizer found in street drugs nationwide
Officials in Lackawanna County are anticipating a new trend in the illegal drug trade to make its way to our area. It comes as the opioid crisis continues to worsen.
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania to have fee-waived adoption event
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating Clear The Shelters with a one-day, fee waived adoption event. It will take place on Saturday, August 27 at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers. If you are interested in adoption, you will be able to take home and adopt a...
WOLF
West End Fair Celebrates Its 100th Birthday
GILBERT, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — “It’s a lot of fun a lot of good people, a lot of people know everybody else, and its just an awful lot of fun” says one vendor. The annual West End Fair in Gilbert is back and better than ever. What began in 1920, has developed over the years and has given residents of the local area a family tradition each summer to come and enjoy.
pahomepage.com
What’s Going On | Rhythm & Wine, Lebanese Festival & Axe Throwing at Local Brewery
Saturday’s Rhythm & Wine Festival at the Moonlite Drive-In will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Luzerne County. The Lebanese Food Festival is back this Saturday at St. Anthony St. George Maronite Church in Wilkes-Barre. Back Mountain Brewing Company is celebrating their 1 year anniversary with a weekend of...
WOLF
Move in day at Misericordia University
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Colleges across the Commonwealth are moving back in. Misericordia University in Luzerne County welcomed their freshman class for the 2022-2023 school year. 365 new students are joining the ranks here some from as far away as Texas and Oregon. The campus was packed...
wkok.com
Northumberland County ‘Biggest Little Fair’ Returns This Week
SUNBURY – The ‘Biggest Little Fair’ is back this week. The Northumberland County Fair begins today (Wednesday 9/24) through Saturday at Tall Cedar’s Grove along Seven Points Road outside Sunbury. Board Member Mary Ann Troutman says this year’s fair is highlighted by a new corn hole...
Some specialty care at Wayne Memorial Hospital ending
HONESDALE, Pa. — Patients who come to Wayne Memorial Hospital's hematology and oncology department are learning that the hospital won't have an oncologist after September 30. James Pettinato is the hospital's CEO and says they contracted with local oncology groups to borrow an oncologist for their patients, but that...
Cat rescue in Wyoming County hosting Black Cat Bonanza this weekend
MESHOPPEN, Pa. — About two months ago, volunteers at Meshoppen Cat Rescue in Wyoming County went to rescue what they thought was going to be about 20 cats from a hoarding situation at Lake Winola. When they got there, they realized it was actually about 40 cats, and all but one were black.
WOLF
Community outrage as dogs removed from inhumane conditions could be returned to owner
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Five dogs rescued from inhumane conditions, now at risk of being returned to the original owner. Back in 2019, the dogs were left without food or water, and forced to live in cages in Pike County. But criminal charges against the owner have been...
Sweltering start to Shamokin school year
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — With warm temperatures outside and no indoor air conditioning, students at Shamokin Area High School in Coal Township were dismissed at noon on Thursday. Students from the nearby elementary school also got an early bus ride home. "It's hot enough to where I can't concentrate," Aiden...
WOLF
ESU constructs new University Center to accommodate for growing student population
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO., (WOLF) — East Stroudsburg University is building a new University Center that will house a large ballroom, bookstore, theater, food court, and offices for student clubs, organizations, and services in an environmentally friendly building. According to a release by the university, this new environmentally friendly...
Home nurse accused of stealing pills from patient
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home health nurse is facing charges filed Tuesday that allege she stole prescription tablets from a patient in Plains Township. According to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Diane F. Ellingsen, 61, of Lake Ariel, became a home health nurse for a patient in Plains Township in March […]
Public library in Lackawanna County damaged after crash
BLAKELY, Pa. — A public library in Lackawanna County is closed after a crash Wednesday night. A car hit the back of the Valley Community Library in Peckville around 6 p.m. No one was injured, but the damage is bad enough that the library has to remain closed until repairs can be made.
skooknews.com
Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September
On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
Times News
Nesquehoning hires new police officer
Nesquehoning’s police department continues to grow. Borough council voted Wednesday to hire Frederick Lahovski Jr. as a full-time officer, effective Sept. 1. He will be paid $29.50 per hour. Councilman Louis Paul said that Lahovski “brings a lot of experience to the police department” and will “be an asset...
