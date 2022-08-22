Las Vegas police locate missing 13-year-old boy
UPDATE: Police in Las Vegas tell 8 News Now they have located a missing 13-year-old boy who was reported missing on Saturday. No other details have been released.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Las Vegas are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing teenage boy.
Barack Obama Burton-Watkins, 13, was last seen on Saturday, August 20, near the 7100 block of Overhill Avenue at 11:30 p.m. (near Tenaya Way and Craig Road), according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Burton-Watkins may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702- 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
