Madison, WI

Monkeypox & Covid-19 risk mitigation plans ahead of UW fall semester

By McKenna Alexander
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Back-to-school preparations are fully underway at UW-Madison. This year, that includes preparing for and thinking about two viruses, instead of one.

The most obvious one, Covid-19, is the known enemy, which UW has a strong plan in place for. But monkeypox is still a big question mark.

When it comes to Covid, UW-Madison’s campus should look and feel pretty similar to just a few months ago.

“We have a full campaign to promote awareness about both of these issues and remind people about what practices will support their health and wellbeing,” said Jake Baggott, the associate vice chancellor and executive director for University Health Services.

Relying on what worked this past spring, the school is encouraging but not requiring students to take a Covid test before moving into dorms and before the first day of class. Once the semester is underway in early September, students can get at-home tests and high-efficiency masks for free each week.

“I think a really important thing that we’ve learned over these last couple of years is if you’re not well, stay home and take care of yourself until you’re feeling well and are able to return to campus,” Baggott said. “Masks are never a bad idea, but they’re certainly not required.”

If a student tests positive for Covid and would prefer to isolate away from their dorm, a limited number of quarantine spaces are also available.

For monkeypox, the school feels the risk of contracting it on campus remains low. However, students who think they’ve been exposed should meet with University Health Services.

“We have a whole protocol in place to help people be evaluated and determine whether or not they might be eligible for vaccination in that case, or to support them if they have any questions if that happens,” Baggott said. “We’re well-prepared to respond to those needs should that come up for somebody as a concern.”

University Health continues to monitor risks from both Covid-19 and monkeypox. To stay up to date, all students and staff are encouraged to check the UHS website each week.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County Regional Airport expansion construction hits halfway point

MADISON, Wis. — Construction on a new 90,000-square foot expansion at the Dane County Regional Airport is about halfway done, officials say. “Around this time next year, we’ll have a completely finished facility turning more flights and more aircrafts,” Dane County Regional Airport Marketing and Communications Director Michael Riechers said Friday.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Therapy dogs return to Dane County airport after pandemic pause

MADISON, Wis. — Initially put on pause because of the pandemic, a group of furry friends finally returned to the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday to help travelers de-stress. “The public have been asking where the dogs are,” Dane County Regional Airport director of marketing and communications Michael Riechers said. “Our volunteers are ready to come back, so here...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing

MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Suck the Muck’ project gears up for next phase of waterway dredging

MADISON, Wis. — A popular initiative looking to clean up the waterways in Dane County is moving into its next phase. The “Suck the Muck” project was first introduced in 2017 as a way to analyze and remove sediments — or muck — from local streams that contain phosphorus. The chemical is a common culprit behind hazardous algae blooms that grow on Madison’s lakes.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

